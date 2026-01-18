« previous next »
Author Topic: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion  (Read 1374 times)

Offline Xoruz

HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« on: January 18, 2026, 06:56:38 PM »
January 24
Offline G.B.

  • I WRITE THINGS!!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #1 on: January 19, 2026, 04:16:41 PM »
Never have I been more curious about a season of the race than this one. Let's gooooo
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #2 on: January 24, 2026, 07:08:33 AM »
« Last Edit: January 24, 2026, 03:50:09 PM by Xoruz »
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #3 on: January 24, 2026, 03:42:22 PM »
I remember the speculation that TAR 38 might have gone to Montenegro, and now Keshet beats them to the punch. I can see a complaint that the episode wasn't distinctly Montenegrin. The balance task has been done before on TAR Israel, and the meat and cheese tasks are iconic TAR staples. The premiere last season was a bit overwhelming 13 teams in a language I don't speak. 7 is more manageable in this case.

http://mako.co.il/tvbee-tv-review/Article-8abf78a8871fb91027.htm

Also apparently Regev Hod's sister gave Gali directions.
« Last Edit: January 24, 2026, 03:48:07 PM by Xoruz »
Offline G.B.

  • I WRITE THINGS!!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #4 on: January 24, 2026, 08:49:08 PM »
Oh, we are so back baby. It's like we never left. All of that HaMerotz LaMillion charm is here, and I couldn't keep a smile off my face the whole time through. I loved the split starting lines of seasons 4 and 5, but this time there's not only a U-Turn but each half-leg is also over multiple episodes. Love it. The kings are back!!

Crazy moment happened, though. Reuven & Gali pulled over to ask for directions at one point. Not only were the people they found Israeli tourists, but one of them was the sister of Regev Hod from Season 6! She says "My brother was on the race!"
Offline G.B.

  • I WRITE THINGS!!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #5 on: January 25, 2026, 07:15:55 PM »
Which days does this air?
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #6 on: January 25, 2026, 07:49:24 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on January 25, 2026, 07:15:55 PM
Which days does this air?

Currently on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

https://www.mako.co.il/tv-tv-schedule
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #7 on: January 27, 2026, 11:30:38 AM »
Pit Stop on Saturday.
« Last Edit: January 27, 2026, 02:52:54 PM by Xoruz »
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #8 on: January 27, 2026, 04:55:18 PM »
It honestly wasn't going to be long before the show had to acknowledge public perception of Israel due to Gaza. The show loves interactions with locals tasks, and I don't know if it will change anytime soon. For three episodes in Montenegro, they are going over so much of the country. (Yes I know that it's a small country about the same size as Puerto Rico.) Things like laziness, cats, and tall people are pretty known aspects of Montenegro and were fun incorporations.
Offline G.B.

  • I WRITE THINGS!!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #9 on: January 28, 2026, 08:34:41 PM »
Very, very glad to see that the integration of tough mental puzzle challenges, like were seen in the previous season, are still here.
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #10 on: January 31, 2026, 09:31:04 AM »
First time in Albania on Tuesday.
« Last Edit: January 31, 2026, 03:40:44 PM by Xoruz »
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #11 on: January 31, 2026, 03:48:20 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on January 28, 2026, 08:34:41 PM
Very, very glad to see that the integration of tough mental puzzle challenges, like were seen in the previous season, are still here.

It was a welcome element last season, so I'm glad they are continuing with both the music box and the bottle. Reuven kept talking about how he signed up for TAR and not Ninja Israel when it came to the physicality of the stilts task, only for Gali to injure her ankle.
Show content
Sad to see them go, but glad that they didn't quit.
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #12 on: February 03, 2026, 08:26:17 AM »
More in Albania on Saturday.
« Last Edit: February 03, 2026, 03:21:08 PM by Xoruz »
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #13 on: February 03, 2026, 03:46:58 PM »
It's already pretty ambitious to start in a completely new to TAR country. It's another thing to have to separate starts in two completely new to TAR country. Now we get Albania. The start was very reminiscent of the first episode in Montenegro even down to the U-Turn results. The air freshener clue was a nice touch. It was a choice to end the episode by saying that Adi & Or got in trouble with the Albanian army after getting lost at Bunk'Art 1.
Offline G.B.

  • I WRITE THINGS!!
Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:56:17 PM »
I was fascinated by Omri's story and incredibly touched by his dedication and drive to enter a competition like this so soon after his accident, not to mention impressed by his and Itai's innovation in overcoming the first challenge. I hope they both go really, really far!
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:31:54 AM »
Change to the usual schedule. Next episode is on Monday, not Tuesday.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:00 PM by Xoruz »
Offline Xoruz

Re: HaMerotz LaMillion 10 (TAR ISRAEL 10) Ongoing SHOW Discussion
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:21:19 PM »
Or has his priorities while racing, and that includes stopping for souvlaki. Also, bit weird to see Hava Zingboim ads during the long commercial breaks while her children are on the show. A few people were tempting fate with the skateboard task. Cryptic clues are fun, but that Mother Teresa task was a little mean.
