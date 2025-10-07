AN EVENING OF HAUNTS AND HAPPENINGS AWAITS THE BALLROOM ON HALLOWEEN NIGHT OCT. 28



Featuring the Return of Dance Monster-thon and Guest Judge Cheryl Burke



Halloween Night  The remaining couples get into the spooky spirit with eerie makeovers and chilling routines, conjuring up a hauntingly entertaining night. Two-time Mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke returns to the ballroom as guest judge. Halloween Night premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.



The night will feature performances to Sympathy is a knife by Charli xcx featuring Ariana Grande and The Dead Dance by Lady Gaga; and Jan Ravnik and Jenna Johnson will perform a routine to CANCELLED! by Taylor Swift. Then, its the return of the dance marathon, Dance Monster-thon. All nine couples are set to join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a Hustle and then the Lindy Hop. The judges will tap out couples from the marathon, one at a time. Couples earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the dance marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned king and queen of Dance Monster-thon. Bonus points from the dance marathon will be added to the judges scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.



The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:



Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to bury a friend by Billie Eilish.



Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform an Argentine Tango to Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by The Hampton String Quartet.



From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Jazz to Brain Stew by Green Day.



Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to Cant Help Falling In Love (DARK) by Tommee Profitt and Brooke.



Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven.



Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform an Argentine Tango to Bad to the Bone by 2WEI and Bri Bryant.



From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Contemporary to Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift.



Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Viennese Waltz to Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.



Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Contemporary to Elastic Heart by Sia.