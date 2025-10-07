THE DANCING WITH THE STARS BALLROOM TRANSFORMS INTO EMERALD CITY FOR WICKED NIGHT OCT. 21
Featuring Guest Judge Jon M. Chu, Director of Wicked and Wicked: For Good
Wicked Night This week on Dancing with the Stars, the competition dances through life as the remaining couples step into the Ozdust Ballroom for Wicked Night. Special guest judge Jon M. Chu, director of last years Oscar®-winning cinematic phenomenon Wicked and this years epic conclusion, Wicked: For Good, joins the panel to provide expert insights as the couples dance to songs from the films iconic soundtracks. Wicked Night premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.
The episode will feature the premiere of a never-before-seen clip from Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good arriving in theaters Nov. 21. In addition, there will be special video messages from the films acclaimed cast including Academy Award® nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Emmy® Award nominee Jonathan Bailey and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.
The magical night carries on with a show-stopping medley to No One Mourns the Wicked / Defying Gravity / For Good / Thank Goodness / Dancing Through Life / What Is This Feeling? from Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Then the couples perform gravity-defying routines set to the styles of Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba and Quickstep.
The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to The Wizard And I by Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh.
Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to What Is This Feeling? by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jazz to Dancing Through Life by Jonathan Bailey featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa
Bode and Cynthia Erivo.
From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to Popular by Ariana Grande.
Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to Im Not That Girl by Cynthia Erivo.
Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Jazz to One Short Day by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel featuring
Michael McCorry Rose.
Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Contemporary to Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande.
From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Foxtrot to As Long as Youre Mine by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.
Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to No Good Deed by Cynthia Erivo.
Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Rumba to For Good by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.