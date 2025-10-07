THE DANCING WITH THE STARS BALLROOM TRANSFORMS INTO EMERALD CITY FOR WICKED NIGHT OCT. 21



Featuring Guest Judge Jon M. Chu, Director of Wicked and Wicked: For Good





Wicked Night  This week on Dancing with the Stars, the competition dances through life as the remaining couples step into the Ozdust Ballroom for Wicked Night. Special guest judge Jon M. Chu, director of last years Oscar®-winning cinematic phenomenon Wicked and this years epic conclusion, Wicked: For Good, joins the panel to provide expert insights as the couples dance to songs from the films iconic soundtracks. Wicked Night premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.



The episode will feature the premiere of a never-before-seen clip from Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good arriving in theaters Nov. 21. In addition, there will be special video messages from the films acclaimed cast including Academy Award® nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Emmy® Award nominee Jonathan Bailey and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.



The magical night carries on with a show-stopping medley to No One Mourns the Wicked / Defying Gravity / For Good / Thank Goodness / Dancing Through Life / What Is This Feeling? from Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Then the couples perform gravity-defying routines set to the styles of Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba and Quickstep.



The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:



From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to The Wizard And I by Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh.

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to What Is This Feeling? by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jazz to Dancing Through Life by Jonathan Bailey featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa

Bode and Cynthia Erivo.

From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to Popular by Ariana Grande.

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to Im Not That Girl by Cynthia Erivo.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Jazz to One Short Day by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel featuring

Michael McCorry Rose.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Contemporary to Defying Gravity  by Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande.

From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Foxtrot to As Long as Youre Mine by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to No Good Deed by Cynthia Erivo.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Rumba to For Good by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.