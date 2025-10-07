Dancing with the Stars: Dedication Night (10/14)
Ten remaining couples take to the ballroom floor to pay tribute to the influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances. Special guest judge Kym Johnson returns to offer her expert insights.
The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle, dedicated to her mother, Maria
Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa Viennese Waltz to Daughters by John Mayer, dedicated to her father, Timothy
Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy Contemporary to Sparks by Coldplay, dedicated to her younger sister Izabel
Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach Contemporary to Rewrite the Stars by Zac Efron & Zendaya, dedicated to his little sister, Olivia
Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov Jive to Boy Meets World by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal, dedicated to Boy Meets World co-star Bill Daniels (Mr. Feeny)
Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten Foxtrot to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, dedicated to her best friend and The Parent Trap co-star, Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy)
Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold Foxtrot to Parallel by Scott Hoying, dedicated to his husband, Mark
Robert Irwin & Witney Carson Contemporary to Youll Be In My Heart by Phil Collins, dedicated to his mother, Terri Irwin
Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas Contemporary to Heal by Jamal Roberts, dedicated to her husband, Connor
Andy Richter & Emma Slater Salsa to Jump In the Line by Harry Belafonte, dedicated to his daughter, Cornelia