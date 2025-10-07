Dancing with the Stars: Dedication Night (10/14)



Ten remaining couples take to the ballroom floor to pay tribute to the influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances. Special guest judge Kym Johnson returns to offer her expert insights.



The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:





Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik  Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle, dedicated to her mother, Maria



Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa  Viennese Waltz to Daughters by John Mayer, dedicated to her father, Timothy



Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy  Contemporary to Sparks by Coldplay, dedicated to her younger sister Izabel



Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach  Contemporary to Rewrite the Stars by Zac Efron & Zendaya, dedicated to his little sister, Olivia



Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov  Jive to Boy Meets World by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal, dedicated to Boy Meets World co-star Bill Daniels (Mr. Feeny)



Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten  Foxtrot to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, dedicated to her best friend and The Parent Trap co-star, Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy)



Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold  Foxtrot to Parallel by Scott Hoying, dedicated to his husband, Mark



Robert Irwin & Witney Carson  Contemporary to Youll Be In My Heart by Phil Collins, dedicated to his mother, Terri Irwin



Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas  Contemporary to Heal by Jamal Roberts, dedicated to her husband, Connor



Andy Richter & Emma Slater  Salsa to Jump In the Line by Harry Belafonte, dedicated to his daughter, Cornelia

