Dancing With The Stars 34

Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #25 on: October 07, 2025, 09:02:00 PM »
WEEK FOUR DANCING SCOREBOARD

Disney Night


Dylan & Daniella
Quickstep                             7     8     8     23

Danielle & Pasha
Quickstep                             7     7     7     21

Scott & Rylee
Salsa                                   7     7     7     21

Alix & Val
Viennese Waltz                    8     7     8     23

Andy & Emma
Viennese Waltz                    6     6     6     18

Robert & Witney
Cha Cha                               7     7     8     22

Elaine & Alan
Quickstep                             8     8     8     24

Whiutney & Mark
Foxtrot                                 9     8     8     25

Jordan & Ezra
Quickstep                             8     8     8     24

Jen & Jan
Jazz                                     7     8     8     23

ELIMINATION

Hilaria Baldwin & Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #26 on: October 08, 2025, 07:49:52 AM »
Week Four Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1KtmQ37W0z0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1KtmQ37W0z0</a>

Dylan & Daniella-Quicksrtep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bINdekeYOMA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bINdekeYOMA</a>

Danielle & Pasha-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QMgzTRv0akI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QMgzTRv0akI</a>

Scott & Rylee-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kBmATWnwqCo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kBmATWnwqCo</a>

Alix & Val-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ur96FVDVnbg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ur96FVDVnbg</a>

Hilaria & Gleb-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Gnbioht6nM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Gnbioht6nM</a>

Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #27 on: October 08, 2025, 08:06:14 AM »
Andy & Emma-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OALAhJyLoe4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OALAhJyLoe4</a>

Robert & Witney-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u1OeV-tXUX0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u1OeV-tXUX0</a>

Elaine & Alan-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bJxuv5r8rac" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bJxuv5r8rac</a>

Witney & Mark-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yji8XIBz5C8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yji8XIBz5C8</a>

Jordan & Ezra-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/50Y3XNd49Jk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/50Y3XNd49Jk</a>

Jen & Jan-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cEQ70IcCoFE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cEQ70IcCoFE</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:54:39 AM »
Dancing with the Stars: Dedication Night (10/14)

Ten remaining couples take to the ballroom floor to pay tribute to the influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances. Special guest judge Kym Johnson returns to offer her expert insights.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik  Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle, dedicated to her mother, Maria

    Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa  Viennese Waltz to Daughters by John Mayer, dedicated to her father, Timothy

    Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy  Contemporary to Sparks by Coldplay, dedicated to her younger sister Izabel

    Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach  Contemporary to Rewrite the Stars by Zac Efron & Zendaya, dedicated to his little sister, Olivia

    Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov  Jive to Boy Meets World by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal, dedicated to Boy Meets World co-star Bill Daniels (Mr. Feeny)

    Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten  Foxtrot to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, dedicated to her best friend and The Parent Trap co-star, Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy)
 
   Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold  Foxtrot to Parallel by Scott Hoying, dedicated to his husband, Mark

    Robert Irwin & Witney Carson  Contemporary to Youll Be In My Heart by Phil Collins, dedicated to his mother, Terri Irwin
 
   Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas  Contemporary to Heal by Jamal Roberts, dedicated to her husband, Connor

    Andy Richter & Emma Slater  Salsa to Jump In the Line by Harry Belafonte, dedicated to his daughter, Cornelia
