Dancing With The Stars 34

Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #25 on: October 07, 2025, 09:02:00 PM »
WEEK FOUR DANCING SCOREBOARD

Disney Night


Dylan & Daniella
Quickstep                             7     8     8     23

Danielle & Pasha
Quickstep                             7     7     7     21

Scott & Rylee
Salsa                                   7     7     7     21

Alix & Val
Viennese Waltz                    8     7     8     23

Andy & Emma
Viennese Waltz                    6     6     6     18

Robert & Witney
Cha Cha                               7     7     8     22

Elaine & Alan
Quickstep                             8     8     8     24

Whiutney & Mark
Foxtrot                                 9     8     8     25

Jordan & Ezra
Quickstep                             8     8     8     24

Jen & Jan
Jazz                                     7     8     8     23

ELIMINATION

Hilaria Baldwin & Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from the competition.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #26 on: October 08, 2025, 07:49:52 AM »
Week Four Dancing Performances

Opening Number

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1KtmQ37W0z0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1KtmQ37W0z0</a>

Dylan & Daniella-Quicksrtep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bINdekeYOMA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bINdekeYOMA</a>

Danielle & Pasha-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QMgzTRv0akI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QMgzTRv0akI</a>

Scott & Rylee-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kBmATWnwqCo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kBmATWnwqCo</a>

Alix & Val-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ur96FVDVnbg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ur96FVDVnbg</a>

Hilaria & Gleb-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Gnbioht6nM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Gnbioht6nM</a>

Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #27 on: October 08, 2025, 08:06:14 AM »
Andy & Emma-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OALAhJyLoe4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OALAhJyLoe4</a>

Robert & Witney-Cha Cha

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u1OeV-tXUX0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u1OeV-tXUX0</a>

Elaine & Alan-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bJxuv5r8rac" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bJxuv5r8rac</a>

Witney & Mark-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yji8XIBz5C8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yji8XIBz5C8</a>

Jordan & Ezra-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/50Y3XNd49Jk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/50Y3XNd49Jk</a>

Jen & Jan-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cEQ70IcCoFE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cEQ70IcCoFE</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #28 on: October 10, 2025, 10:54:39 AM »
Dancing with the Stars: Dedication Night (10/14)

Ten remaining couples take to the ballroom floor to pay tribute to the influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances. Special guest judge Kym Johnson returns to offer her expert insights.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:


    Jen Affleck & Jan Ravnik  Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle, dedicated to her mother, Maria

    Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa  Viennese Waltz to Daughters by John Mayer, dedicated to her father, Timothy

    Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy  Contemporary to Sparks by Coldplay, dedicated to her younger sister Izabel

    Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach  Contemporary to Rewrite the Stars by Zac Efron & Zendaya, dedicated to his little sister, Olivia

    Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov  Jive to Boy Meets World by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal, dedicated to Boy Meets World co-star Bill Daniels (Mr. Feeny)

    Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten  Foxtrot to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, dedicated to her best friend and The Parent Trap co-star, Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy)
 
   Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold  Foxtrot to Parallel by Scott Hoying, dedicated to his husband, Mark

    Robert Irwin & Witney Carson  Contemporary to Youll Be In My Heart by Phil Collins, dedicated to his mother, Terri Irwin
 
   Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas  Contemporary to Heal by Jamal Roberts, dedicated to her husband, Connor

    Andy Richter & Emma Slater  Salsa to Jump In the Line by Harry Belafonte, dedicated to his daughter, Cornelia
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #29 on: October 14, 2025, 09:02:19 PM »
WEEK FIVE DANCING SCOREBOARD

Dedication Night

Kym Johnson, Guest Judge


Andy & Emma
Salsa                                        6     6     6     6     24

Robert & Witney
Contemporary                           8     9     9     9     35

Elaine & Alan
Foxtrot                                     8     7     7     8     30

Whitney & Mark
Contemporary                           9     8     8     8     33

Jen & Jan
Viennese Waltz                          8     7     7     7     29

Dylan & Daniella
Contemporary                           9     9     9     9     36

Jordan & Ezra
Viennese Waltz                          8     8     8     8     32

Scott & Rylee
Foxtrot                                      7     8     7     8     30

Danielle & Pasha
Jive                                           7     7     7     8     29

Alix & Val
Contemporary                            8     9     9     9    35

ELIMINATION

Nobody got eliminated from the competition.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #30 on: October 15, 2025, 11:55:36 AM »
Week Five Dancing Performances

Andy & Emma-Salsa

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hk2XWDXQ2JA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hk2XWDXQ2JA</a>

Robert & Witney-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fhNv-s3CuM4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fhNv-s3CuM4</a>

Elaine & Alan-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SE6nXBHPWSg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SE6nXBHPWSg</a>

Witney & Mark-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_lURqm8lToc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_lURqm8lToc</a>

Jen & Jan-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2IdWzorgOZ8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2IdWzorgOZ8</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #31 on: October 15, 2025, 12:18:32 PM »
Dylan & Daniella-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Px_TAAkiXi0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Px_TAAkiXi0</a>

Jordan & Ezra-Viennese Waltz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xpZH9ws-p3Y" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xpZH9ws-p3Y</a>

Scott & Rylee-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qHT0SZlACW8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qHT0SZlACW8</a>

Danielle & Pasha-Jive

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rJ05AnyVc6I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rJ05AnyVc6I</a>

Alix & Val-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yXfaNFyIAfM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yXfaNFyIAfM</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #32 on: October 16, 2025, 02:55:23 PM »
THE DANCING WITH THE STARS BALLROOM TRANSFORMS INTO EMERALD CITY FOR WICKED NIGHT OCT. 21

Featuring Guest Judge Jon M. Chu, Director of Wicked and Wicked: For Good


Wicked Night  This week on Dancing with the Stars, the competition dances through life as the remaining couples step into the Ozdust Ballroom for Wicked Night. Special guest judge Jon M. Chu, director of last years Oscar®-winning cinematic phenomenon Wicked and this years epic conclusion, Wicked: For Good, joins the panel to provide expert insights as the couples dance to songs from the films iconic soundtracks. Wicked Night premieres TUESDAY, OCT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios.

The episode will feature the premiere of a never-before-seen clip from Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good arriving in theaters Nov. 21. In addition, there will be special video messages from the films acclaimed cast including Academy Award® nominees Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Emmy® Award nominee Jonathan Bailey and Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh.

The magical night carries on with a show-stopping medley to No One Mourns the Wicked / Defying Gravity / For Good / Thank Goodness / Dancing Through Life / What Is This Feeling? from Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Then the couples perform gravity-defying routines set to the styles of Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba and Quickstep.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

    From Pentatonix GRAMMY® winner Scott Hoying and partner Rylee Arnold will perform a Contemporary to The Wizard And I by Cynthia Erivo featuring Michelle Yeoh.
    Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Jazz to What Is This Feeling? by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
    Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Jazz to Dancing Through Life by Jonathan Bailey featuring Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa
Bode and Cynthia Erivo.       
    From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Quickstep to Popular by Ariana Grande.
    Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform a Rumba to Im Not That Girl by Cynthia Erivo.
    Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Jazz to One Short Day by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel featuring
Michael McCorry Rose.
    Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Contemporary to Defying Gravity  by Cynthia Erivo featuring Ariana Grande.
    From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik will perform a Foxtrot to As Long as Youre Mine by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey.
    Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform an Argentine Tango to No Good Deed by Cynthia Erivo.
     Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Rumba to For Good by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:03:50 PM »
WEEK SIX DANCING SCOREBOIARD

Wicked Night

John M. Chu, Guest Judge


Scott & Rylee
Contemporary                     7     7     7     7     28 + 30 = 58

Alix & Val
Jazz                                   9     9     8     9     35 + 35 = 70

Robert & Witney
Jazz                                   9     9     9     9     36 + 35 = 71

Whitney & Mark
Quickstep                          10    9    10   10    39 + 33 = 72

Dylan & Daniella
Rumba                              8     8     8     8     32 + 36 = 68

Andy & Emma
Jazz                                  7     6     7     7     27 + 24 = 51

Elaine & Alan
Contemporary                    9     9     9     9     36 + 30 = 66

Jen & Jan
Foxtrot                               8     8     8     8     32 + 29 = 61

Danielle & Pasha
Argentine Tango                  9     9     9     9     36 + 29 = 65

Jordan & Ezra
Rumba                               10    9    10   10    39 + 32 = 71

ELIMINATION

Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold were eliminated from the competition.
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:49:10 PM »
Week Six Dancing Performances

Scott & Rylee-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KoUYDhFqJOI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KoUYDhFqJOI</a>

Alix & Val-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vc9E6xagcWg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vc9E6xagcWg</a>

Robert & Witney-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GJXBwUOQVqg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GJXBwUOQVqg</a>

Whitney & Mark-Quickstep

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hX_i_5g-gIk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hX_i_5g-gIk</a>

Dylan & Daniella-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BlHOqeGeFYU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BlHOqeGeFYU</a>
Re: Dancing With The Stars 34
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:05:52 PM »
Andy & Emma-Jazz

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sIf5ENFPgFM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sIf5ENFPgFM</a>

Elaine & Alan-Contemporary

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r6xgHR5Yifs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r6xgHR5Yifs</a>

Jen & Jan-Foxtrot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9wn1aMS2no0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9wn1aMS2no0</a>

Danielle & Pasha-Argentine Tango

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h9n0dnOvcCI&amp;pp=0gcJCQYKAYcqIYzv" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h9n0dnOvcCI&amp;pp=0gcJCQYKAYcqIYzv</a>

Jordan & Ezra-Rumba

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eihIm0KRxP8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eihIm0KRxP8</a>
