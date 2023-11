t was another quiet Thursday but not a great one for local drama.While Home & Away drew 389,000 at least it is firing with viewers in Total TV where last Thursday was an impressive 907,000.But SBS drama Erotic Stories was just 42,000 while 7mate’s Darradong Local Council was not much better at 45,000. In late slots, and one on a multi channel, they can’t be expected to draw big crowds, however neither has shown up on Total TV’s Top 30.To be fair, by 9:30pm there weren’t exactly big crowds anywhere….Meanwhile 7:30 led with 397,000 then RBT 389,000, an extended Home & Away from 7pm (389,000 / 337,000),, Martin Clunes: Islands of the South Pacific (331,000) and Every Family Has a Secret (171,000).In Total TV numbers last Thursday were:Celebrity Gogglebox: 794,000Every Family Has a Secret: 315,000Home & Away: 907,000Football: Matildas v Iran: 553,000Martin Clunes: Islands of the South Pacific: 535,000