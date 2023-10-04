Seven had a win on Wednesday, driven by Seven News, while Nine led key early evening slots.
And it was a tough night for local dramas going head to head on 10 & SBS, but better news in Total TV thanks to RFDS.
The Block topped entertainment on Wednesday at 574,000 metro viewers.
That eclipsed Hard Quiz (474,000), 7:30 (459,000), SAS Australia (402,000), and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (332,000)
.
In Total TV viewers last Wednesday were:
RFDS: 749,000The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity: 909,000
The Block: 1.15m
Home & Away: 906,000
WTFAQ: 380,000
The Voice: Road to the Grand Finale: 529,000
Heat: 334,000https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/seven-news-aca-and-the-block-score-on-wednesday.html