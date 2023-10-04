Seven had a win on Wednesday, driven by Seven News, while Nine led key early evening slots.And it was a tough night for local dramas going head to head on 10 & SBS, but better news in Total TV thanks to RFDS.The Block topped entertainment on Wednesday at 574,000 metro viewers.That eclipsed Hard Quiz (474,000), 7:30 (459,000), SAS Australia (402,000),In Total TV viewers last Wednesday were:RFDS: 749,000The Block: 1.15mHome & Away: 906,000WTFAQ: 380,000The Voice: Road to the Grand Finale: 529,000Heat: 334,000