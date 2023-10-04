« previous next »
TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread

TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
October 04, 2023, 02:30:40 AM
Please discuss anything and everything to do with TAR Australia 7's Ratings right here! :)
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
October 05, 2023, 02:20:09 AM
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity launched for 10 last night drawing 486,000 metro viewers, one of its better premiere numbers of late, with comedian Dane Simpson & father Bow eliminated.

It was the second best entertainment show of the night and even eclipsed The Block in two older demos.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/amazing-race-australia-celebrity-is-off-and-running-for-10.html
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
October 05, 2023, 01:47:18 PM
I'm not too surprised by this.  Despite a small amount of people who complain that a celebrity version of anything is the worst, they tend to help ratings.  It's probably not the only factor, but it helps.
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
October 06, 2023, 04:10:39 AM
Thursday was a night without football codes, in a night which was ultimately a close race between two networks.

The Block led entertainment at 499,000 metro viewers.

That was ahead of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (429,000)

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/the-block-gogglebox-lead-thursday-entertainment.html
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
Today at 03:00:54 AM
Seven had a win on Wednesday, driven by Seven News, while Nine led key early evening slots.

And it was a tough night for local dramas going head to head on 10 & SBS, but better news in Total TV thanks to RFDS.

The Block topped entertainment on Wednesday at 574,000 metro viewers.

That eclipsed Hard Quiz (474,000), 7:30 (459,000), SAS Australia (402,000), and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (332,000).

In Total TV viewers last Wednesday were:

RFDS: 749,000
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity: 909,000
The Block: 1.15m
Home & Away: 906,000
WTFAQ: 380,000
The Voice: Road to the Grand Finale: 529,000
Heat: 334,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/seven-news-aca-and-the-block-score-on-wednesday.html
