Author Topic: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread  (Read 714 times)

Offline BourkieBoy

  
  
  
  
TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« on: October 04, 2023, 02:30:40 AM »
Please discuss anything and everything to do with TAR Australia 7's Ratings right here! :)
Offline BourkieBoy

  
  
  
  
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #1 on: October 05, 2023, 02:20:09 AM »
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity launched for 10 last night drawing 486,000 metro viewers, one of its better premiere numbers of late, with comedian Dane Simpson & father Bow eliminated.

It was the second best entertainment show of the night and even eclipsed The Block in two older demos.

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/amazing-race-australia-celebrity-is-off-and-running-for-10.html
Offline kyleisalive

  
  
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #2 on: October 05, 2023, 01:47:18 PM »
I'm not too surprised by this.  Despite a small amount of people who complain that a celebrity version of anything is the worst, they tend to help ratings.  It's probably not the only factor, but it helps.
Offline BourkieBoy

  
  
  • *****
  
  
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #3 on: October 06, 2023, 04:10:39 AM »
Thursday was a night without football codes, in a night which was ultimately a close race between two networks.

The Block led entertainment at 499,000 metro viewers.

That was ahead of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (429,000)

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/the-block-gogglebox-lead-thursday-entertainment.html
Offline BourkieBoy

  
  
  
  
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #4 on: October 12, 2023, 03:00:54 AM »
Seven had a win on Wednesday, driven by Seven News, while Nine led key early evening slots.

And it was a tough night for local dramas going head to head on 10 & SBS, but better news in Total TV thanks to RFDS.

The Block topped entertainment on Wednesday at 574,000 metro viewers.

That eclipsed Hard Quiz (474,000), 7:30 (459,000), SAS Australia (402,000), and The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (332,000).

In Total TV viewers last Wednesday were:

RFDS: 749,000
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity: 909,000
The Block: 1.15m
Home & Away: 906,000
WTFAQ: 380,000
The Voice: Road to the Grand Finale: 529,000
Heat: 334,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/seven-news-aca-and-the-block-score-on-wednesday.html
Offline BourkieBoy

  
  
  
  
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #5 on: October 14, 2023, 06:15:15 PM »
Thursday proved to be a winner for Nine with The Block and ODI World Cup Live from India.

The Block topped entertainment and the demos at 595,000 metro viewers.

That eclipsed 7:30 (360,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (347,000), Foreign Correspondent (329,000), Highway Patrol (284000 / 272,000) and the final Great Australian Walks with Julia Zemiro (170,000).

In Total TV numbers last Thursday were:

The Block: 1.09m
The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity:  857,000
Gogglebox: 767,000
Home & Away: 889,000
Great Australian Walks with Julia Zemiro:  262,000
Grand Designs: House of the Year: 483,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/the-block-gogglebox-lead-thursday-slots.html
Offline Lmh1988

  
  
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #6 on: October 14, 2023, 11:10:33 PM »
Are these numbers overall something that the network will be happy with? I know the ratings were not good the last two seasons  and I know this is probably TAR Australias last chance, and I want it to succeed and stay on the air
Offline BourkieBoy

  
  
  
  
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:25:01 PM »
The Block topped entertainment at 663,000 metro viewers which goes some way to make up for lower numbers elsewhere.

That was well ahead of Hard Quiz (421,000), 7:30 (417,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (353,000) and Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly (288,000).

In Total TV numbers last Wednesday were:

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity:  692,000
SAS Australia: 861,000
The Block: 1.16m
The Amazing Race: 278,000
Heat: 245,000
WTFAQ: 356,000
Home & Away: 938,000
Mother & Son: 420,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/the-block-lifts-where-nine-lags.html
Offline BourkieBoy

  
  
  
  
Re: TAR Australia 7 Ratings Discussion Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:25:40 PM »
Thursday was quiet in terms of entertainment shows, but ultimately a winner for Nine.

The Chase topped entertainment at 442,000 / 273,000 followed by Home & Away at 428,000 metro viewers.

RBT had a rare timeslot win with 374,000 then 7:30 (363,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (355,000), Boyer Lecture (216,000) and Every Family Has a Secret which at 197,000 will probably be their top show of the week.

In Total TV numbers last Thursday were:

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity:  734,000
Gogglebox: 752,000
The Block: 1.15m
Home & Away: 869,000
Foreign Correspondent: 532,000
Grand Designs: 411,000

https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/every-family-has-a-secret-lifts-sbs-on-thursday.html
