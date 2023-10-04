0 had one of its best nights in months last night with its primary channel in second place behind Seven.
A late night Matildas v Chinese Taipei match scored 456,000 metro viewers and topped all demos.
Elsewhere Nine managed an upset in breakfast with a rare win by Today over Sunrise, which will go some way to make up for its weak primetime.
The Chase led entertainment at 458,000 / 280,000.
A Hard Quiz repeat won its slot at 432,000 then 7:30 (393,000), SAS Australia finale (351,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (328,000)
and My Mum Your Dad (279,000).
In Total TV numbers last Wednesday were:The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity: 635,000
The Block: 1.27m
Home & Away: 886,000
Hard Quiz: 721,000
Question Everything: 544,000
A Year on Planet Earth: 310,000https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/11/matildas-push-10-to-strong-wednesday-outing.html