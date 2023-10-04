Thursday proved to be a winner for Nine with The Block and ODI World Cup Live from India.
The Block topped entertainment and the demos at 595,000 metro viewers.
That eclipsed 7:30 (360,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (347,000)
, Foreign Correspondent (329,000), Highway Patrol (284000 / 272,000) and the final Great Australian Walks with Julia Zemiro (170,000).
In Total TV numbers last Thursday were:
The Block: 1.09mThe Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity: 857,000
Gogglebox: 767,000
Home & Away: 889,000
Great Australian Walks with Julia Zemiro: 262,000
Grand Designs: House of the Year: 483,000https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/10/the-block-gogglebox-lead-thursday-slots.html