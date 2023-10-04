t was another quiet Thursday but not a great one for local drama.While Home & Away drew 389,000 at least it is firing with viewers in Total TV where last Thursday was an impressive 907,000.But SBS drama Erotic Stories was just 42,000 while 7mates Darradong Local Council was not much better at 45,000. In late slots, and one on a multi channel, they cant be expected to draw big crowds, however neither has shown up on Total TVs Top 30.To be fair, by 9:30pm there werent exactly big crowds anywhere .Meanwhile 7:30 led with 397,000 then RBT 389,000, an extended Home & Away from 7pm (389,000 / 337,000),, Martin Clunes: Islands of the South Pacific (331,000) and Every Family Has a Secret (171,000).In Total TV numbers last Thursday were:Celebrity Gogglebox: 794,000Every Family Has a Secret: 315,000Home & Away: 907,000Football: Matildas v Iran: 553,000Martin Clunes: Islands of the South Pacific: 535,000