t was another quiet Thursday but not a great one for local drama.
While Home & Away drew 389,000 at least it is firing with viewers in Total TV where last Thursday was an impressive 907,000.
But SBS drama Erotic Stories was just 42,000 while 7mates Darradong Local Council was not much better at 45,000. In late slots, and one on a multi channel, they cant be expected to draw big crowds, however neither has shown up on Total TVs Top 30.
To be fair, by 9:30pm there werent exactly big crowds anywhere
.
Meanwhile 7:30 led with 397,000 then RBT 389,000, an extended Home & Away from 7pm (389,000 / 337,000), The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity (353,000)
, Martin Clunes: Islands of the South Pacific (331,000) and Every Family Has a Secret (171,000).
In Total TV numbers last Thursday were:The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity: 695,000
Celebrity Gogglebox: 794,000
Every Family Has a Secret: 315,000
Home & Away: 907,000
Football: Matildas v Iran: 553,000
Martin Clunes: Islands of the South Pacific: 535,000https://tvtonight.com.au/2023/11/quiet-thursday-tough-for-local-drama.html