If 10 had any shot at winning a weeknight it was last night when it had 3 key offerings -including the Matildas while other networks included repeats.Yet while it was one of their best performances in a long time, it was still third overall, arguably due to its weaker news offering in early evening.The Chase topped entertainment at 466,000 / 440,000 metro viewers.RBT led its slot at 440,000 with an extended Home & Away from 7pm at 419,000 / 372,000, then 7:30 (408,000),, Martin Clunes: Islands of the Pacific (323,000) and Every Family Has a Secret (159,000).