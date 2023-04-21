« previous next »
Placeholder for the title.

Also I will probably be a bit behind for the first few episodes due to travels.
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada Season 9, episode #1 is on page #1
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 1, "I hate pancakes"
Film dates: 2023-04-21

This season starts at the Forks National Historic site in Winnipeg.

The teams in this season are:
  • Allie & Eddie - married from Courtney, BC
  • Gail & Gisele - wrestlers from Toronto & Yellowknife
  • Derek & Jaspal - friends and content creators from Richmond, BC
  • Deven & Amanda - the first Mi'kmaq team from the Gaspe Coast of QC
  • Jermaine & Justin - drag queens from Toronto, ON
  • Ty & Kat - dating from AB
  • Tyler & Kayleen - dating and Tyler is a double amputee
  • Shayla & Joel - siblings from Medicine Hat, AB
  • Ben & Anwar - friends first generation Canadians, from Winnipeg, MB
  • Gracie & Lily - best friends from Pelham ON and Canning, NS

 "We want to break the stereotype that pro wrestlers are dumb, 'cause we're not. But we've been kicked in the head a lot.", Gail adds a caveat

 "Welcome to Winterpeg", Jon comments on the fact that it is snowing at the starting line

At the starting line Jon gives his usual spiel. He also let people now that there is a new element in this race. Each team will receive one "Assist" card from Desjardins. This is a one-time helping hand which teams can use on designated challenges along the race.
The winners will win two Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, a trip around the world from Guru organic energy, $250,000 (powered by Samsung) and the title.

Route info: "Make your way to Qaumajuq, the Inuit Art Center of the Winnipeg Art Gallery to receive your next clue." The art gallery is 2.1km away so most teams try to find taxis.

 "This race teaches you just how out of shape you are", Jermaine
 
Teams arrive to the museum in the following order:
  1. Ty & Kat
  2. Shayla & Joel
  3. Deven & Amanda
  4. Allie & Eddie
  5. Tyler & Kayleen
  6. Gail & Gisele
  7. Gracie & Lily
  8. Ben & Anwar
  9. Derek & Jaspal
 10. Jermaine & Justin

In the museum racers must choose a title and then search a big glass vault containing close to 5000 carvings to find the corresponding sculpture. Once they have found it they can use the placement code in a nearby computer to look up the artist.
The titles are written on notes and teams can choose any of them. And we also see that it is possible to go back and switch to a different title.

As Shayla & Joel are looking for "Mother eating", Joel spots a motorcycle and remembers that one of the choices was "Chopper" so he goes back and switches.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
  1(+0) Ty & Kat, choose "Man Riding Snowmobile"
  2(+0) Shayla & Joel, choose "Mother eating" but switched to "Chopper"
  3(+1) Allie & Eddie, choose "Two mothers making fire"
  4(+1) Tyler & Kayleen, chose "Two men seated"
  5(+1) Gail & Gisele, choose "Hands with String Game"
  6(+3) Derek & Jaspal, choose "Two women starting a fire"
  7(+0) Gracie & Lily, choose "Bear Shaman Drum Dancer"
  ?(+?) Ben & Anwar
  ?(+?) Deven & Amanda, choose "Sea Horse Spirit"
  ?(+?) Jermaine & Justin, choose "Grieving woman"

Quote
ROUTE INFO

Fly to Calgary, Alberta

Once there, search
outside the terminal for
your next clue.

Teams must make their way to the FastAir Jet Center and sign up for one of two charter flights arriving 15 minutes apart.

 "I would say that my biggest weakness is probably hot guys", Gracie
 
Flight #1 carries:
  1(+0) Ty & Kat
  2(+0) Shayla & Joel
  3(+0) Allie & Eddie
  4(+1) Gail & Gisele
  5(+1) Derek & Jaspal
 
Flight #2 carries:
  6(+1) Gracie & Lily
  7(-3) Tyler & Kayleen (had a hard time finding a taxi)
  8(+?) Ben & Anwar
  9(+?) Deven & Amanda
 10(+?) Jermaine & Justin

The clue outside the terminal is a road block: "Who has book smarts?"

Teams must make their way to the Calgary's central library. Here the participating racer must make their way up on the roof and then do a face first rappel down the five stories building. On the way down they must memorize three words which they will be passing. Once down again they must tell the words to an international woman of mystery who will give them their next clue. The words are "Betty Lou's Library"

The clue envelope also contains instructions for how to get three Express Passes:
Quote
EXPRESS PASS

Express yourselves!

The book you are
looking for is in the
section called "Calgary's
Story".

In "Calgary's Story" go
past the magazines and
directories and search
the 700's.

There is a small Race
flag on the outside spine,
and inside... three
Express Passes!
The passes are hidden in a book aptly titled "Racing around Calgary".

The first three teams to get taxis from the airport all go for the express passes. They are:
 Shayla & Joel
 Ty & Kat
 Derek & Jaspal
Kat is the one who finds the book and they find the Express Passes. They grab them and quietly run out of there. The other teams keep looking. After a while we get to see the other two teams by the entrance of the library where they spot a sign saying that the express passes have been taken.

Eventually teams reach the road block in the following order:
  1. Gail & Gisele
  2. Allie & Eddie
  3. Ty & Kat
  4. Derek & Jaspal
  5. Deven & Amanda
  6. Shayla & Joel
  7. Ben & Anwar
  8. Gracie & Lily
  9. Tyler & Kayleen
 10. Jermaine & Justin

 "My biggest fear is heights", Allie
 "This is right in my wheelhouse, I actually clean windows on high rises", Tyler

Gisele has a hard time with this task. She does not notice the flags hanging from the building next to her but instead says names of stores etc she sees during her descent.  After she is rejected the first time she is shown rereading the clue and we hear her say "Memorize the words hanging next to you", but still she does not see her error. Eventually she looks at somebody else doing the task and see that they are looking at the flags.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+1)Allie* & Eddie    (1-0)
2(+1)Ty & Kat*         (0-1)
3(+1)Derek* & Jaspal   (1-0)
4(+1)Deven & Amanda*   (0-1)
5(+1)Shayla* & Joel    (1-0)
6(+1)Ben* & Anwar      (1-0)
7(+1)Gracie & Lily*    (0-1)
8(+1)Tyler* & Kayleen  (1-0)
9(-8)Gail & Gisele*    (0-1)On her 3rd attempt
10(+0)Jermaine & Justin*(0-1)

The next clue contains a sponsor phone and a route info. Teams must make their way to Betty Lou's library, a 1920s themed Speakeasy. Here they will use the night mode of the phone camera to take a picture of their next clue.

Teams reach the clue in Betty Lou's library in the following order:
  1(+1) Ty & Kat
  2(-1) Allie & Eddie
  3(+2) Shayla & Joel
  ?(+?) Ben & Anwar
  ?(+?) Derek & Jaspal
  ?(+?) Tyler & Kayleen
  7(+0) Gracie & Lily
  ?(+?) Deven & Amanda
  ?(+?) Gail & Gisele
  ?(+?) Jermaine & Justin

The next clue reads:
Quote
"Batter" or Beat"

Batter: Take orders at two tables of locals, then
properly cook the pancakes, add the correct toppings
and serve them to receive your next clue.

Beat: Learn a drum routine, then join a drum circle
and stay in sync with your partner to receive your next
clue.

NOTE: There are limited stations at both detours.

For Team Choosing "Batter"
- Make your way to Stephen Ave between Centre
Street and 1 Street SE

For Teams Choosing "Beat"
- Make your way to Olympic Plaza, located at Stephen
Ave and Macleod Trail

In the "Batter" detour each table holds three guests. But the tricky part is that the guest will switch places and tables after they have placed their orders.

In "Beat" teams must memorize five different drum beats.

 "It's berries and raspberries, it's messing with me man", Eddie struggles with remembering the orders
 "During my degree in astrophysics and math I had to use memorization a lot", Lily feel comfortable remembering orders
 "I hate pancakes", Eddie gets the title

At the pancakes detour one person is making the pancakes and the other is taking orders and serving. Even though a bunch of teams are struggling we do not see any teams switching positions.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Ty & Kat, pancakes on their 5th attempt
  2(+5) Gracie & Lily, pancakes on their 1st attempt
  3(+?) Derek & Jaspal, drums on their 4th attempt
  4(+?) Tyler & Kayleen, drums on their 3rd attempt
  5(+?) Jermaine & Justin, pancakes on their 3rd attempt
  6(+?) Deven & Amanda, drums on their 2nd attempt
  7(-4) Shayla & Joel, drums on their 6th attempt
  8(+?) Ben & Anwar, drums on their 7th attempt
  9(+?) Allie & Eddie, pancakes on their 15th attempt
 10(+?) Gail & Gisele, pancakes on their 9th attempt

Route info: Make your way to the peace bridge and join Jon at your first Pit Stop.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
  1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Berlin
  2(+0) Gracie & Lily
  3(+0) Derek & Jaspal
  4(+1) Jermaine & Justin
  5(-1) Tyler & Kayleen
  6(+0) Deven & Amanda
  7(+0) Shayla & Joel
  8(+0) Ben & Anwar
  9(+0) Allie & Eddie
 10(+0) Gail & Gisele, are eliminated
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada Season 9, episode #2
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 2, "My first experience with a horse"
Film date: 2023-04-24

The last episode ended at the Peace Bridge in Calgary, Alberta. This leg starts somewhere else in Calgary and teams are released in the following order:
1.Ty & Kat         04:34
2.Gracie & Lily    04:44+0:10
3.Derek & Jaspal   04:57+0:23
4.Jermaine & Justin04:58+0:24
5.Tyler & Kayleen  05:03+0:29
6.Deven & Amanda   05:05+0:31
7.Shayla & Joel    05:17+0:43
8.Ben & Anwar      05:24+0:50
9.Allie & Eddie    05:43+1:09

In the last leg Ty & Kay won three express passes. We learn that they must give two of them away before the end of the 3rd leg.

 "We have to go slow and play our own game", Kayleen about the fact that Tyler can not really run with his prosthetic legs

The first clue directs teams to fly to Smithers, British Columbia. They have to make their way to Calgary international where they will sign up for one of two flights to Smithers landing 15 minutes apart. In reality there was only one flight and I assume teams were staggered on arrival.

Teams have quickly figured out that Ty & Kat have the express passes and a number of other teams try to get on good terms with them.

Teams end up on the flights like this:
Flight #1:
 Ty & Kat
 Gracie & Lily
 Derek & Jaspal
 Jermaine & Justin

Flight #2:
 Allie & Eddie
 Deven & Amanda
 Tyler & Kayleen
 Shayla & Joel
 Ben & Anwar

Once they arrive they will find their next clue in one of the sponsor vehicles on the parking lot. This is a route info which tells them to make their way to the Frontier Experience Lodge (16km).

Tyler & Kayleen take the time to install hand controls in their car. They seem to be just two rods which they attach to the pedals, this makes it a lot easier for Tyler to drive the car.

Allie & Eddie have a hard time finding the place. They start by going south, which is correct. Then Eddie say they have to go north so they turn around. Eventually they stop and ask for directions and get pointed in the right direction. In the end they arrive as team #8 is leaving.

The task here is to find ten different species of artificial fish. The fishes are anchored just under the surface and teams get waders to be able to move around in the cold river. At this task teams can use the assist which seems to only require them to collect 5 species.

No team is shown as having any problem with this task and no one uses the Assist.

At this task Ty & Kat give one of the express passes to Tyler & Kayleen.

Teams complete the task in the following order:
 1. Derek & Jaspal
 2. Jermaine & Justin
 3. Ty & Kat
 4. Gracie & Lily
 5. Ben & Anwar
 6. Deven & Amanda
 7. Shayla & Joel
 8. Tyler & Kayleen
 9. Allie & Eddie

The next clue tells teams to get into their cars and tune their radio to 93.9FM. This is a local radio station and every now and then they broadcast the following: If you're new in town, racing around looking for a clue. Come down to the Bulkley Valley Museum where we've got something for you". There is a clue box outside the museum and all teams but Allie & Eddie spots it right away. Allie & Eddie run into the museum and seem to spend a fair bit of time searching inside for the clue.

Eventually all teams find the clue box by the museum (11km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 2(+1) Ty & Kat
 3(+1) Gracie & Lily
 4(+2) Deven & Amanda
 5(-3) Jermaine & Justin
 6(-1) Ben & Anwar
 7(+0) Shayla & Joel
 8(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 9(+0) Allie & Eddie

Here teams must play a game called "Who's your partner'. Jon acts as the host and will ask each team up to five questions. Each team member must write their answer on a sponsor phone. Team members must give the same answer on three questions to get their next clue. The questions we get to heard are:
* What team do you think is your strongest competition?
* Which one of you is the funniest?
* Who do you think will be the next team eliminated in the race?
* Who is the better listener?
* Who is the better dancer?
* Who is your favorite musician?
* Who is more competitive?
* Which team do you think is the strongest?
* Which celebrity couple are you most like?
* Who is bossier?
* What can't you live without?

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 2(+0) Ty & Kat
 3(+0) Gracie & Lily
 4(+1) Jermaine & Justin
 5(+1) Ben & Anwar
 6(+1) Shayla & Joel
 7(+1) Tyler & Kayleen
 8(-4) Deven & Amanda, on their second attempt
 9(+0) Allie & Eddie

Road block: Who likes that new car smell?

Teams must make their way to Coast Mountain General Motors (500m) where one racer must memorize 20 features of the sponsor car and then perform a vehicle introduction to a new buyer. Teams are given a script but they only need to include the highlighted words. The script starts like this:
Quote
Congratulations on the purchase of your brand new 2023 Chevrolet Trax 2 RS! I'm going to
walk you through some of the great new features of thus state-of-the-art vehicle.

Have a look at the new LED headlamps[/led] (point to head lamps)

The Trax has 19 inch wheels which are exclusive to this vehicle's trim. (Point to the wheels)

(Walk to back of vehicle) Check out the back New taillight design along with an HD rearview
camera, and how about the available cargo space! (Open Trunk)

Let's take a look inside.

(walk to driver side and sit down, have client sit down in passenger side)

(Turn on car)

You're going to love is giant 11" Infotainment screen (point to screen), with Wireless
charging (point to wireless charging symbol)

Plus these red interior accents are exclusive to the RS trim (point to red accents)

There's also an 8" driver information screen (point to drive screen). See how eve...
toward the driver? And, check out this flat bottom steering wheel, just like...
...

Joel feels confident going into this task as he is an actor and used to memorizing his lines. But he struggles.

 "Memorization for Eddie is the area in which he knows he struggles", Allie
 "Why do I get stuck with these ones? Why can't I just jump off a mountain?", Eddie after having failed his 13th attempt

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+1)Ty* & Kat         (1-1)On his 1st attempt
2(+1)Gracie* & Lily    (1-1)On her 2nd attempt
3(+1)Jermaine* & Justin(1-1)On his 1st attempt
4(-3)Derek & Jaspal*   (1-1)On his 1st attempt
5(+2)Tyler & Kayleen*  (1-1)On her 3rd attempt
6(-1)Ben & Anwar*      (1-1)On his 1st attempt
7(-1)Shayla & Joel*    (1-1)On his 5th attempt
8(+0)Deven* & Amanda   (1-1)After more than 6 attempts
9(+0)Allie & Eddie*    (1-1)After more than 13 attempts

Detour: Stuff or fold

In Fold teams make their way to Nature's pantry where they must cut some cardboard and fold it into an egg carton. The design they must follow is the first ever egg carton design, and it was invented here. Once done they must fill it with eggs and catch a horse drawn carriage to the Two sisters cafe.

In Stuff teams must make their way to the Sausage Factory where they must make and crate a dozen sausages. Once the sausages have been approved they can be delivered, also by horse drawn carriage to the Smithers Brewing Co.

Both detours have their start and end locations close to each other so regardless of which detour teams choose they go with the same horse drawn carriage. The carriage only has room for two teams so there may be a line.

At the end of the carriage ride Ty asks if he can touch the horse
 "My first experience with a horse", Ty gets the title
 
Gracie & Lily make a mistake and walk to the end of the detour.
 "For this one it is you break an egg you take horse drawn carriage back", Gracie
As this is wrong they have to go back and catch the next available horse drawn carriage. As they run back they pass Derek & Jaspal who are riding the horse drawn carriage. The boys think that this is a good moment to put on their cowboy hats. But as Derek lifts the egg carton to get his backpack one egg slips out and breaks.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, stuff
 2(+3) Tyler & Kayleen, stuff
 3(+3) Ben & Anwar, stuff
 4(+0) Derek & Jaspal, fold
 5(-3) Gracie & Lily, fold
 6(-3) Jermaine & Justin, stuff
 7(+0) Shayla & Joel, fold
 8(+0) Deven & Amanda, fold
 9(+0) Allie & Eddie, stuff

The next clue tells teams to make their way to Jollymore ranch (14km) where they can find Jon and the pit stop.

Teams check in in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Lisbon, Portugal
 2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 3(+1) Derek & Jaspal
 4(+1) Gracie & Lily
 5(-2) Ben & Anwar
 6(+0) Jermaine & Justin
 7(+0) Shayla & Joel
 8(+0) Deven & Amanda
 9(+0) Allie & Eddie, are eliminated

 "We'll be laughing for ever on like the stuff we did", Allie
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada Season 9, episode #3
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 3, "Bribery always works"
Film dates: 2023-04-25 - 2023-04-26

The last episode ended at Jollymore ranch just outside Smithers, BC. It looks like teams are released from the Riverside Municipal Campground in Smithers. They are released in the following order:
1.Ty & Kat         11:12
2.Tyler & Kayleen  11:21+0:09
3.Derek & Jaspal   11:48+0:36
4.Gracie & Lily    11:49+0:37
5.Ben & Anwar      11:54+0:42
6.Jermaine & Justin12:01+0:49
7.Shayla & Joel    12:13+1:01
8.Deven & Amanda   13:08+1:56

The first clue is a route info which tells them to fly to Vancouver, BC. Then make their way to Queen Elizabeth park where they must sign up for the next available bus to Whistler.

 "This is our fricking leg", Derek & Jaspal wants to win a leg
 
Teams are driven to the airport and there is one flight bringing them to Vancouver. Once they land there is a mad dash for taxis. Derek & Jaspal pay somebody $20 to get their spot in the taxi line.
 "Bribery, it always works", Jermaine gets the title

We get some glimpses into the team dynamics during the ride
 "All I care about is that we are in bus no 1 and Ty & Kat are on bus number two", Derek
 "Derek & Jaspal are not a top contender for the Express pass", Kat

Teams reach the sign up board in the following order:
Bus #1:
 1. Shayla & Joel
 2. Gracie & Lily
 3. Tyler & Kayleen
 4. Derek & Jaspal

Bus #2:
 5. Deven & Amanda
 6. Ty & Kat
 ?. Jermaine & Justin
 ?. Ben & Anwar

Early the next morning teams board the buses outside the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre. Once they arrive in central Whistler the next clue box is visible from the bus. It contains a detour: Woods or Water?

In Water teams must make their way to Whistler Scandinave spa (3.2km). Here teams must pick a letter tile with a designated color. This has parts of letters on it. Teams must then find two corresponding tiles on the bottom of a cold and a hot pool. If you add the markings on all the tiles you get a word which they must tell to the judge. It seems they are not allowed to move the tiles. This task is well designed insofar that each set of tiles gives a different word. There are nine different colors so all teams can do this side if they so desire.

In Woods teams must make their way to the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Líl̓wat7úl Cultural centre (1.4km). Here they must search a section of forest and find ten different plaques. Each plaque contains a word in English, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Líl̓wat7úl as well as a picture. Teams must memorize these. Back at the centre there will be a board containing the pictures and english words. Their job is to put the correct Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Líl̓wat7úl words under each picture. If they fail they must go back and look again. The task is made harder by the fact that there is only one board and it is cleared before each attempt. Effectively this is a memory challenge where racers must memorize 20 foregin words.

Shayla & Joel feel they have to do Woods as they want to represent indigenous languages.

At the spa teams are given swimsuits, towels and robes.

 "The water is what I would call freshly ice cold", Jermaine about the 15°C pool

Teams are not self driving this leg but it is unclear if they just grab taxis or if production provided cars with drivers.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1. Gracie & Lily, water
 2. Derek & Jaspal, water
 3. Jermaine & Justin, water
 4. Ty & Kat, water
 5. Tyler & Kayleen, water
 6. Shayla & Joel, woods
 7. Ben & Anwar, woods
 8. Deven & Amanda, woods

Road block: "Who's well-read?"

In this road block racers must perform a bungee-jump at Whistler Bungee (27km). While they are jumping a sign under the bridge will open and reveal the phrase "Will you marry me?". They must repeat this phrase to the judge to get their next clue. To help them with the task they are given A Samsung phone which they can use to film their jump.

The extra information tells teams that there are no washrooms at this challenge.

 "Our goal for today is to either get on the podium, preferably first, or to beat Derek & Jaspal", Gracie

Justin has a hard time doing this.
 "Girl, this is too high", Justin
So hard in fact that he refuses to do the task which means they take the time penalty, which will be served at the mat.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Gracie & Lily*    (1-2)
2(+0)Derek* & Jaspal   (2-1)
3(+0)Jermaine & Justin*(1-2)Took the time penalty (4h)
4(+0)Ty* & Kat         (2-1)
5(+0)Tyler & Kayleen*  (1-2)
6(+0)Shayla & Joel*    (1-2)
7(+1)Deven* & Amanda   (2-1)
8(-1)Ben* & Anwar      (2-1)Missed the sign so he had to redo it

As they are leaving this task Ty & Kat give the last Express pass to Ben & Anwar.

Quote
ROUTE INFO

Everything's on the
table!

Set a wedding banquet
table to the exacting
standards of the wedding
planner to receive your
next clue.

This task takes place at the Riverlands Equestrian Facility (57km). The wedding table contains 130 pieces (for a total of eight guests). To make it a bit harder only one racer may look at the example and they may only give verbal directions to their partner who is recreating the setup.

Most teams adopt the strategy of having one team member look at the example and then getting as close to their table as allowed (about 10-15m) before telling their partner what to do. But not Derek & Jaspal, Derek shouts as loud as he can from the example table, making sure all teams can hear him.

Team #4 arrives as the first team is leaving.

Jermaine & Justin almost gets it, they have just placed the forks in the wrong order. But Justin fails to spot this and gets more and more frustrated.
 "I really don't care anymore", Justin
So they take another penalty. This will also be served at the pit stop.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Gracie & Lily
 2(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 3(+1) Ty & Kat
 4(+1) Tyler & Kayleen
 5(+1) Shayla & Joel
 6(-3) Jermaine & Justin, gave up and took a penalty
 7(+0) Deven & Amanda
 8(+0) Ben & Anwar

The next clue is called "It's time for a ball game". This takes place on the Big sky golf and country club (12km). Here they must search over 600 golf balls for the only two bearing their names. Once they have them they can deliver them to Jon who is waiting at the pit stop by the 17th hole.

Racers are also told that they may use the assist on this task. Jermaine & Justin do so and are given another clue which tells them that they only need to find one golf ball with either one of their names on it.

 "Okay, Gracie ball, where are you?", Gracie is looking at gold balls

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Gracie & Lily
 2(+1) Ty & Kat
 3(-1) Derek & Jaspal
 4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 5(+1) Jermaine & Justin, used the assist
 6(-1) Shayla & Joel
 7(+0) Deven & Amanda
 8(+0) Ben & Anwar

After they have found the balls all racers need to do is find hole 17 where Jon is waiting. This seems to be a bit away so we get a montage of the first three teams running and the edit tries to make it seem like there is a close race for the win. But the fact that we never see more than one team in the shot and the fact that they do not even meet up at the mat tells a different story.

In the end teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Gracie & Lily, win a trip to Oslo, Norway
 2(+0) Ty & Kat
 3(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 ----- Jermaine & Justin, as they did quit two tasks they are given a 6h penalty
 5(+1) Shayla & Joel
 6(+1) Deven & Amanda
 7(+1) Ben & Anwar
 8(-3) Jermaine & Justin, are saved by a non-elimination

 "Do me a favor, no more penalties", Jon to Jermaine & Justin

Logged

Offline maf

  • RFF TAR Chronicler
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 686
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada Season 9, episode #4
« Reply #4 on: July 28, 2023, 03:31:52 AM »
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 4, "This ugly duckling is now a swan"
Film dates: 2023-04-28 - 2023-04-29

The last leg ended on the Big sky golf and country club, outside Whistler, BC. For this leg teams are released from central Whistler in the following order:
1.Gracie & Lily    12:19
2.Ty & Kat         12:46+0:27
3.Derek & Jaspal   12:54+0:35
4.Tyler & Kayleen  13:20+1:01
5.Shayla & Joel    14:27+2:08
6.Deven & Amanda   15:27+3:08
7.Ben & Anwar      15:47+3:28
8.Jermaine & Justin16:00+3:41

Route info: "Drive yourselves to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver island"

Teams must now get into another sponsor car and first drive themselves to Horseshoe bay (103km). From there they take a ferry to Nainamo on Vancouver island. All teams are on the same ferry and we get a scene where they debate if Jermaine & Justin got eliminated last leg or not. The question is settled when the Drag Queens make an entrance. From the departure times we can see that they have ignored most of Jermaine & Justin's 6h penalty. If they had applied it they would have started after 19. My guess is that if they did start this late they would not have made the last ferry of the day ferry and the episode would have been very boring.

Once on Vancouver island teams must drive themselves to the Malahat Skywalk (90km). It is dark when teams arrived in Nainamo and it is even darker when they reach the Skywalk. The clue here tells them to use the Expedia app on the provided Samsung phone to book a hotel for the night and Skywalk tickets for the morning.

The next morning teams assemble by the Skywalk. Their task here is to use a Samsung phone to photograph 10 driftwood animal sculptures found along the path. Once they have all ten photos they must make their way to the judge at the top of the Skywalk. As all teams take the long ramp instead of the stairs I assume the clue said they had to do it that way.

Teams can also use the assist on this task, in which case they only need to find five sculptures. But no team does this.

 "It's hard because they are made of wood, just like the trees", Jermaine

Jaspal decides to help Gracie & Lily by pointing out an Owl they just missed. The girls pay back by telling the boys about a deer they missed. That seems to be the extent of their cooperation. When Derek & Jaspal find their last sculpture they avoid telling the girls about it.

Deven & Amanda have a close call here. They find a plastic Sasquatch which they photograph and then Deven deletes the photo of one sculpture which he thinks is the same as a different one they already photographed. The judge does not accept the Sasquatch picture but instead of going back down they undelete the deleted photo and this was indeed the missing sculpture so they get their next clue.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1. Ty & Kat
 2. Ben & Anwar
 3. Derek & Jaspal
 4. Tyler & Kayleen
 5. Shayla & Joel
 6. Gracie & Lily
 7. Jermaine & Justin
 8. Deven & Amanda

Route info: "Home is where the haunt is"

The next task takes place in Craigdarroch Castle, Victoria (47km). Teams will use Samsung phones to screen the trailer for the new "Haunted Mansion" movie. They must then find ten replica props from the trailer in the mansion. This is not easy as the mansion is huge and every room is full it items. Once teams have found all them items they must go into the garden and mark the location of each item on a map of the mansion.

This task is very hard, at least until you go to the judgment area and see the list of items you are supposed to find. Then it becomes much easier. Derek & Jaspal is the only team shown to realize this but given the comments of the other teams most of them probably eventually did this.

 "Did you go look at the items?", Derek & Jaspal help Ben & Anwar
 
Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+2) Derek & Jaspal
 2(-1) Ty & Kat
 3(+3) Gracie & Lily, on their 2nd attempt
 4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 5(-3) Ben & Anwar
 6(+1) Jermaine & Justin
 7(-2) Shayla & Joel, on their 5th attempt
 8(+0) Deven & Amanda

At the castle Jermaine & Justin also mention that they have a speed bump. This takes place directly after the castle task. They must make their way to the Victoria Bug Zoo. Here they must share a pint of ice cream while a pair of tarantula crawls on their other hands. They seem to complete this without too much fuzz.

The next clue is a Face off.

The Face Off takes place at the Colville park sports field (8km). Teams must erect a standard issue army 10 person tent. To help they have four soldiers, but the soldiers will only respond to direct orders. There is also a finished example. This task gets a lot easier the second time you do it as you know more about what you are supposed to do. The waiting teams can not see the actual task so they can not really prepare themselves.

 "Can you guys put the tent up, please", Derek tries a complicated order (but nothing happens)
 "Can somebody who doesn't have a manicure do this one?", Gracie jokes

In the last match Deven & Amanda are the first to call for a check but their tent is not correct and this allows Shayla & Joel to beat them.
 "Ten minutes feels like a lifetime though", Deven does not want to give up
 
Teams leave the fact off in the following order
 1(+2) Gracie & Lily, beat Derek & Jaspal
 2(-1) Derek & Jaspal, beat Ty & Kat
 3(-1) Ty & Kat, beat Tyler & Kayleen
 4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, beat Ben & Anwar
 5(+1) Jermaine & Justin, beat Ben & Anwar
 6(-1) Ben & Anwar, beat Shayla & Joel
 7(+0) Shayla & Joel, beat Deven & Amanda
 8(+0) Deven & Amanda, got a 10 minute penalty for being last

Route info: "It's time to take a stand"

Teams must now drive themselves to the town of Sookes (37km). Here they will find a big board containing 10 different trips. Each trip is made up of three elements; a flight, a hotel and an activity. Each team must select one trip. Then pump up an inflatable Stand Up Paddle-board. After that one team member must paddle the SUP to a set of buoys and pick up three luggage tags associated with their trip from the buoys. Their partner can stand on the walkway and help by doing their best to spot the tags they need to pick.

The challenge takes place by the Sooke Marine Boardwalk and teams enter the boardwalk via the Ed Mcgregor park. This task is made a lot harder by the relatively strong wind which is making it hard to even reach the buoys.

Gracie & Lily change which trip they are taking after Gracie has spotted a few tags belonging to their new trip.

 "This ugly duckling is now a swan", Justin get the title after Jeremy has found all their tags

The last team to arrive here is just seconds after the next to last team.

Teams complete this challenge in the following order:
 1(+1) Derek & Jaspal, Derek paddled
 2(-1) Gracie & Lily, Lily paddled
 3(+1) Tyler & Kayleen, Kayleen paddled
 4(-1) Ty & Kat, Kat paddled
 5(+0) Jermaine & Justin, Jermaine paddled
 6(+0) Ben & Anwar, Ben paddled
 7(+1) Deven & Amanda, Amanda paddled
 8(-1) Shayla & Joel, Joel paddled

The next clue tells them to drive to Whiffin Spit (3km) and search the sand bar for Jon and their next pit stop.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Derek & Jaspal, win a trip to Nassau, Bahamas
 2(+0) Gracie & Lily
 3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 4(+0) Ty & Kat
 5(+0) Jermaine & Justin
 6(+0) Ben & Anwar
 7(+0) Deven & Amanda
 8(+0) Shayla & Joel. are eliminated

 "Joel and I was never really in the game for ourselves, we're in it to represent our communities and also to create a stronger bond between us. And that's what we did", Shayla
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada Season 9, episode #5
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 5, "This is not a hot girl moment"
Film dates: 2023-04-30 - 2023-05-01

The last leg ended on Whiffin Spit in Sookes. Victoria Island. For this leg teams are released from Langford center (27km away) in the following order:
1.Derek & Jaspal   11:54
2.Gracie & Lily    11:59+0:05
3.Tyler & Kayleen  12:20+0:26
4.Ty & Kat         ??:??+?:??
5.Jermaine & Justin??:??+?:??
6.Ben & Anwar      ??:??+?:??
7.Deven & Amanda   ??:??+?:??

The first clue tells teams to sign up for one of two buses to Ucluelet. The sign up board is located on the pier by Glen Lake Park (3.4km) and teams travel there by taxi.

 "Tyler used to live in Tofino for a few summers", Kayleen feel they have an advantage (Tofino is next door to Ucluelet)
 
Teams reach the sign up board in the following order:
Bus #1:
 1(+1) Gracie & Lily
 2(-1) Derek & Jaspal
 3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 4(+0) Ty & Kat

Bus #2 (arrives 15 minutes later):
 5(+1) Ben & Anwar
 6(-1) Jermaine & Justin
 7(+0) Deven & Amanda

At the sign up board Derek & Jaspal talk to Gracie & Lily about an alliance for the next two legs, as the express passes must be used by the end of leg #6. They consider the girls their second biggest rival but Ty & Kat are #1 as they have an express pass.
 "The enemy of our enemy is our friend", Jaspal
All agree on a truce and having each others backs for the next two legs.

Once in Ucluelet teams jump into sponsor cars and drive themselves to Hotel Zed in Tofino (36km). Here they will each need to get a Tarot reading in the Psychics den.

Unfortunately the fortune teller has already left for the day and she will return the next day at 7am. Here racers get a messages from Jon on their sponsor smart watches. To celebrate the half way point of the race there will be a bonfire on McKenzie beach. The beach party gives teams the opportunity to talk good about each other.

The next day teams will get their Tarot reading in the order they arrived the day before. That is:
 1. Tyler & Kayleen
 2. Ty & Kat
 3. Derek & Jaspal
 4. Gracie & Lily
 5. Ben & Anwar
 6. Deven & Amanda
 7. Jermaine & Justin

After giving them a reading the fortune teller gives them their next clue. This is a route info which tells teams to drive back to Ucluelet and Ukee ice manufacturing (36km). Here they must load 75-80lb of crushed ice and deliver it to one of four local businesses. The weight is checked before they leave for their delivery and when they return with their receipt they will receive their next clue.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 2(+0) Ty & Kat
 ?(+?) Derek & Jaspal
 ?(+?) Gracie & Lily
 ?(+?) Ben & Anwar
 ?(+?) Deven & Amanda
 ?(+?) Jermaine & Justin

The next clue is frozen into a block of ice so teams first need to get it out. They can just smash it into the ground or they can borrow a mallet and chisel.

Route info: It's time to take a dive

One team member must now put on a wet suit and go snorkeling. They must search an area to find three streamers bearing names of ingredients in the sponsor energy drink. There are five sets of streamers (all of which seem to be valid).

This task takes place on Little Beach (800m)

There is an instructor on the beach teaching teams how to do equalization as they dive.
 "I'm a commercial diver actually", Kayleen feels she does not need to practice this
 "The pacific ocean, it's murky and it's cold", Kat describes the water

Gracie feels that it is her turn to do the task even though she is not a very strong swimmer, from their comments it seems Lily doe snot consider herself to be much better. And she is scared of deep water so she is freaking out. Derek feel obligated to help her as they have an alliance, as he is just above a cluster of streamers he dives down and fetches one for her.

Kayleen, Ben and Deven have diving licenses so they have no problems with this tasks.

 "I was hopeful that maybe one of those hot divers was gonna come to my rescue or something, but they really did not", Gracie

Jermaine & Justin have a hard time at this task. Initially Justin swam and he was not really making any progress.
 "Let me know when I can sign up for The Amazing Race Canada solo edition", Jermaine
Eventually Justin struggles so much that Jermaine feels he has to go into the water and do the task.
 "I feel like I'm literally carrying the team at this point", Jermaine

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, Kayleen swam
 2(+1) Derek & Jaspal, Derek swam
 3(-1) Ty & Kat, Kat swam
 4(+?) Ben & Anwar, Ben swam
 5(+?) Gracie & Lily, Gracie swam
 6(+?) Deven & Amanda, Deven swam
 7(+?) Jermaine & Justin, both swam and it took them more than 2 hours

Route info: "Pass the tacos"

Teams must now drive back to Tofino and search for a taco truck named Tacofino. Here teams will find their next clue but also a double blind pass. A team which has been passed must wait for another team to pass them before they can move on.

 "There is a double pass coming up. Ty & Kat are our main competition. This sparks a light inside of me to demolish them", Derek gets over the top

Gracie & Lily miss the sign for the Taco truck so they pass it, which turns out to be a fatal mistake for them. They get directions and arrive just as Deven & Amanda are leaving. Gracie runs up to Deven & Amanda's truck and get told it was not them who put their faces on the board. Missing this truck is forgivable as it is located 4km before they get to Tofino.

Teams arrive to the Tacofino truck (38km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 2(+0) Derek & Jaspal, put Ty & Kat on the pass board
 ----- Ty & Kat, have to wait as they were passed
 3(+1) Ben & Anwar, put Gracie & Lily on the pass board
 4(-1) Ty & Kat
 5(+1) Deven & Amanda
 ----- Gracie & Lily
 6(+1) Jermaine & Justin
 7(-2) Gracie & Lily

Detour: By Sand or By Sea

By Sand takes place on South Chersterman beach (2km). In this challenge teams will have to search 300 sand castles for a marked sand dollar buried in some of them. They have to rebuild every sand castle they destroy.

In By Sea teams must make their way to Naas food (3km). Here they will take a 20 minute boat ride to Clayoquot sound (a biosphere reserve) where they must harvest 20kg of fresh ocean Kelp. Then there is a 20 minute boat ride back to Naas where their catch will be checked.

There are no scales in the boats so teams must keep harvesting until they think they have at least 20kg. Which just means that everybody gets way too much.
 "I wonder if there was an example of 20kg which we should have looked at", Tyler when they are in the boat (and no there did not seem to be an example)

 "Oh, this is easy", Jaspal when he arrives to the beach with the sand castles
 "At what point do we think about switching?', Jaspal after 31 minutes

After having been at the sand castles for well over an hour Derek & Jaspal play rock-paper-scissors to determine if they should stay or switch. The result is switch so they get into their car. Once in the car they read the Kelp instructions more carefully, they think it sounds hard so they decide to go back. Once they are back they find a sand dollar in the first sand castle they search.

Jermaine & Justin are smart at the sand castle detour and look for the driest sand castles as they have not been disturbed. This is really smart and they seem to find a sand dollar fairly quickly.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, sea
 2(+1) Ben & Anwar, sea
 3(-1) Derek & Jaspal, sand
 4(+0) Ty & Kat, sea, collected 42kg
 5(+0) Deven & Amanda, sea
 6(+0) Jermaine & Justin, sand
 7(+0) Gracie & Lily, sea

Road block: Who's ready to knock on wood?

This road block takes place at North Chesterton beach (2km from sand and 3.7km from sea). The racers will be paired with an Aeriosa Dance Society instructor. They will need to learn nine different poses which they need to form together with their instructor. The catch is that everything happens while hanging high above the ground from wires among the trees. The assist is also available on this task.

There are practice trees where the contestants may practice and then a performance tree. In all cases they must start by climbing a ladder to get up a bit before their lines are stretched.

 "Tyler is a terrible dancer", Kayleen

After practicing for a bit Tyler & Kayleen decide to use their assist and learn that then he only needs to complete the last five poses.

 "There is so much sand in my hair, okay, this is not a hot girl moment", Gracie gets the title

The girls arrive to the road block as team #6 is leaving. They immediately whip out their assist to make the task go faster.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Tyler* & Kayleen  (2-2)On his 1st shown attempt
2(+2)Ty & Kat*         (2-2)On her 1st shown attempt
3(+0)Derek* & Jaspal   (3-1)On his 2nd shown attempt
4(+1)Deven & Amanda*   (2-2)On her 2nd attempt
5(-3)Ben & Anwar*      (2-2)On his 12th attempt
6(+0)Jermaine* & Justin(2-2)On his 2nd attempt
7(+0)Gracie* & Lily    (2-2)On her 1st attempt

 "Well, poetic justice has just been served" Jaspal when Ty & Kat, who they applied the pass on, passes them

Route info: "Drive yourselves to Long Beach and search for Jon and your next Pit Stop"

Teams must now drive themselves to Long Beach (13km)

As usual we get to see the next to last team struggle when going to the pit stop (the can not find their car keys, not find their map) while the last team seems to fly through everything. Maybe I am too cynical but as long as we do not get to see both teams in the same shot I am assuming the are not even close.

They arrive at the Pit Stop in the following order:
 1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, win a trip to New Orleans
 2(+0) Ty & Kat
 3(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 4(+0) Deven & Amanda
 5(+0) Ben & Anwar
 6(+0) Jermaine & Justin
 7(+0) Gracie & Lily, are eliminated

 "We will cherish these legs forever", Lily
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada Season 9, episode #6
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 6, "This is going to be a spicy leg"
Film dates: 2023-05-04 - 2023-05-05

At the head of the episode Jon tells us that this is the last leg where teams can use an Express Pass or the Assist. So we can assume that all remaining passes will be used.

The last leg ended on Long Beach outside Tofino. This leg starts three days later next to Glass Beach in Sidney (338km from Long Beach), this is next to the Victoria International airport. Teams are released in the following order:
1.Tyler & Kayleen  08:57
2.Ty & Kat         09:57+1:00
3.Derek & Jaspal   10:18+1:21
4.Deven & Amanda   10:32+1:35
5.Ben & Anwar      10:48+1:51
6.Jermaine & Justin11:03+2:06

The first clue is a route info which tells them to fly to Ontario and then find their next clue in the sponsor car.

Everybody meets up at the airport and teams learn that Gracie & Lily were eliminated in the last leg. Derek & Jaspal are bummed as they considered the girls to be their only allies. They try to form a new alliance with Ben & Anwar, but Ben & Anwar avoid committing to anything. This scares Derek & Jaspal.
 "We have burnt every bridge possible", Jaspal

At the airport a woman (Monique Gray Smith, a Canadian author) notes that Deven & Amanda are doing the race. She is very proud of them representing First Nations people on TV.

Everybody is on the same flight to Toronto. Once they land they find their next clue in the cars. Route info: Drive yourselves to Salem Chapel in St Chatharines and learn about its most celebrated member, Harriet Tubman, before receiving your next clue.

It is late when teams arrive to the Salem Chapel (106km). Teams get the next clue the following day. Harriet Tubman was deeply involved with the Underground Railway and spent more than a decade helping freedom seeking people find a new life in Canada. The woman giving out the clues is a direct descendant of one of the freedom seekers.

Road Block: Who's up to speed?

Teams must now make their way to the St Catharines propulsion plant (10km). Here the chosen team member can watch an ongoing demonstration on how to assemble and disassemble a V8 engine head. They must then do the same in less than 2:10.

Teams arrive to the plant in the following order:
 1. Tyler & Kayleen
 2. Derek & Jaspal
 3. Ty & Kat
 4. Jermaine & Justin
 5. Deven & Amanda
 6. Ben & Anwar, got lost on the way

Tyler gets frustrated when he notices that Kayleen is missing the disassemble step. Soon it turns out that she is not alone, everybody is missing that step. Their partners see this but can not say anything which seems to be very frustrating. Eventually Devon comes over to Ty and they reread the instructions and spot their error.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+5)Ben* & Anwar      (3-2)Immediately used their Express Pass
2(-1)Tyler & Kayleen*  (2-3)Tyler used the Express Pass after Kayleen had failed two attempts
3(-1)Ty* & Kat         (3-2)On his 2nd attempt
4(+0)Deven* & Amanda   (3-2)On his 2nd attempt
5(-2)Derek & Jaspal*   (3-2)On his 2nd attempt
6(+0)Jermaine & Justin*(2-3)

Kayleen was not happy that Tyler unilaterally took the decision to use the Express Pass. She is also frustrated that he did not encourage her at the road block.

Detour: Here or There

This is a blind detour. The clue includes the address of each detour side but no further info. Teams will find the rest of the instructions when they arrive to their chosen detour option. And the distance between the detours is 17km.

"Here" takes place at 1050 Canboro road in Pelham (27km), here racers will find United Floral Distributors and their task is to recreate three bouquets of flowers. They are given pictures of the bouquets and have to find the flowers and foliage they need on marked shelves in the warehouse. Once they have completed their bouquets they have to film them with a sponsor phone and send the film to the judge. The judge will them step up to them and either tell them that they have passed or tell them which of their bouquets not approved. This feels like a bit of forced product placement as the filming was completely unnecessary.

"There" takes place at 16 Towline road in Welland (33km), where racers will find Welland International Flatwater center. Here they will first get to learn how to row a two person Scull. Then they have to row 200m in 2 minutes or less.

 "Blind detour, this is going to be a spicy leg", Anwar gets the title

Ben & Anwar and Tyler & Kayleen decide to work together. Each team will create two copies of one of the bouquets and give each other the extra bouquet, then they'll work together on the last one. This seems to work out fairly well.

Derek & Jaspal is the only team we get to see doing the rowing. Initially they are very confident, specially Derek as he uses the rowing machine in the gym. As soon as they are released they immediately tip over. The instructor then tells them that it takes about 20 minutes to reset so this bleeds a lot of time.
 "This is a lot harder than the rowing machine in the gym", Derek
In the end they tipped over two times and completed the course in under 2 minutes on their 3rd attempt.

 "I'm a single guy who can make a bouquet of flowers so I'm in a pretty good position here", Anwar

TY & Kat got lost on their way to the Detour so they are last to arrive, but when they do the use the Express pass so they immediately jump to first again.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+2) Ty & Kat, used their Express Pass at the rowing
 2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, flowers
 3(-2) Ben & Anwar, flowers
 4(+1) Derek & Jaspal, rowing
 5(+1) Jermaine & Justin, flowers
 6(-2) Deven & Amanda, flowers

Road Block: Who's a high roller?

This task takes place at Chateau de Charmes (33km from the flowers and 39km from the rowing). Here racers must climb aboard a Grape Harvester, drive it to a tanker and fill it with water. Then they need to drive up to two large gray bins and fill them to the marked line. And if they need they can use the assist, in which case they only need to fill up one bin. As this will be the last chance to use the Assist we can expect all teams which still have it to use it. Also the team member who did not do the engine road block must do this one.

There are instructors showing the teams how to drive the harvesters which helps a bit. The harvesters are also no speed monsters, rather their max speed is 5kph. But apparently they can be very jerky when being driven in reverse, which we know will cause some racers to spill water.

It seems as if you do not spill anything you can fill one bin in one go. But parking in the right spot so that you do not spill anything when tipping the water in is hard. The only one we see succeeding with this is Tyler.

 "I'm a natural", Derek when he is backing up to the bin and spilling a lot of water
 
Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Ty & Kat*         (3-3)Use their assist and left before team #2 even arrived
2(+1)Ben & Anwar*      (3-3)Used their assist
3(-1)Tyler* & Kayleen  (3-3)
4(+0)Derek* & Jaspal   (4-2)Used their assist
5(+1)Deven & Amanda*   (3-3)Used their assist
6(-1)Jermaine* & Justin(3-3)

The next clue is a route info and send teams to the town of Niagara on the lake where they must locate the 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa (14km). Once they arrive they must hand in their car keys and then go and smell some wines. They are given six glasses of wine and six trays containing objects representing aromas. Their task is to pair each glass of wine with the corresponding tray. They are only allowed to smell the wines.

From an external article we learn that the wines they smelled were: Balance Muscat, Gastronomy Chardonnay, Rose 101, Balance Gamay Noir, Deans List Cabernet Sauvignon, and Deans List Prodigy Vidal Icewine.

From their comments it seems Kat is really into wines, and Ben used to make wine.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, on their first attempt
 2(+0) Ben & Anwar, on their first shown attempt
 3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, on their third attempt
 4(+1) Deven & Amanda
 - Derek & Jaspal
 - Jermaine & Justin

Route info: Make your way on foot to fort Mississauga and find Jon at your next Pit Stop.

The fort is 850m away. Ty & Kat ask a couple of locals for directions, they are really exited that the race is there and run with them most of the way to the fort. Ben & Anwar have a similar experience.

Eventually teams reach the Pit Stop in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Athens, Greece
 2(+0) Ben & Anwar
 - Tyler & Kayleen
 - Derek & Jaspal
 - Jermaine & Justin
 - Deven & Amanda

When the episode ends only two teams have checked in, two are on their way to the pit stop and we have two teams still at the wine challenge. At this time we get a big To Be Continued sign.

Teams are fairly stratified at this point. After Ty & Kat used the express pass they did not see any other teams for the rest of the leg. Ben & Anwar and Tyler & Kayleen both completed the wine task before any of the later teams even arrived. Tyler & Kayleen are shown struggling to find the Pit Stop but as they left the wine task before Deven & Amanda even arrived I would be surprised if they are passed.
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada Season 9, episode #7
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 7, "I'm sick of wearing neon"
Film dates: 2023-05-05 - 2023-05-06

The last leg ended at Fort Mississauga, just outside the town of Niagara on the lake. When the episode ended two teams had checked in, two were on their way to the pit stop and two were still stuck at the last task.

So to back up, teams completed the wine task from the previous episode in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, shown in the previous episode
 2(+0) Ben & Anwar, shown in the previous episode
 3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, shown in the previous episode
 4(+1) Deven & Amanda, shown in the previous episode
 5(-1) Derek & Jaspal
 6(+0) Jermaine & Justin

After that they make their way on foot to fort Missisagua where they arrive in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, shown in the previous episode
 2(+0) Ben & Anwar, shown in the previous episode
 3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 4(+0) Deven & Amanda
 5(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 6(+0) Jermaine & Justin

 "Jermaine & Justin, you two are the last team to arrive, again", Jon

The last four teams to arrive are told that Jon has a surprise for them and they need to wait until they have all arrived to learn what it is. Once they are all gathered Jon tells them that this leg is not yet over. The first two teams have already secured spots on the first train which will arrive tho their next destination 10 minutes before the second train. There is room for one more team on that train and there will have a sudden death pop quiz to determine which team gets that spot.

Teams are then given boards and Jon start asking questions:
1. "What was the name of the golf course at the end of leg 3?". The correct answer is "Big Sky" and Tyler & Kayleen and Deven & Amanda answered correctly.
2. "What was the name of the bridge at our first Pit Stop in Calgary?". The correct answer is "Peace Bridge" and only Tyler & Kayleen answered correctly.

So this means that Tyler & Kayleen gets the last tickets to the first train.

Teams will now travel by bus to Toronto (160km). From there they travel on two different trains to Windsor, Ontario. Or at least that is what the episode tells us. I assume that in reality they were all on the same train and the latter group was just held 10 minutes at the station. Teams traveled on the 06:50 train from Toronto which arrives to Windsor at 11:08.

On the train teams receive a message from Jon on their sponsor smart watches. It reads: "Hi there Racers, The first team to finish the next challenge will win a $5,000 dollar cash prize from our good friends at Samsung. Good luck, and I'll see you at the next mat! Jon"

In Windsor teams run out to the sponsor cars and find their next clue inside. This tells them to make their way to Adventure Bay Water Park (3.4km). Here each team must find three different color rubber duckies.

Many of the rubber duckies are stuck to the inside walls of the water slides but there are some which are hidden at different places as well.

As Derek & Jaspal are on their way to the judge with their ducks they point Jermaine & Justin to where they can find their last duck.
 "There is definitely a risk in helping Jermaine & Justin, but hopefully later on in the race they'll help us out to", Derek
It is hard to say how much time Jermaine & Justin saved with this help but I get the impression it was not a lot. All in all teams spent 15-20 minuets at this task, and that included changing into and out of swimwear. So it must have been fairly quick.

Eventually teams find their duckies in the following order:
 1. Tyler & Kayleen, win the $5,000
 2. Ben & Anwar
 3. Ty & Kat
 4. Deven & Amanda
 5. Derek & Jaspal
 6. Jermaine & Justin

Detour: Sculpt or Swing

Swing takes place at Willistead manor (3.7km). The task is that the teams must memorize and perform a 2 minute Swing dance routine.

In Sculpt teams must make their way to the Windsor Sculpture Park (2.2km). Here they must use the 12 puzzle pieces provided to recreate a three dimensional abstract sculpture. The pieces contains magnets which will snap together when they are joined correctly.

This is a limited station detour. There are only three sculpture puzzles and there seems to only be three sets of instructors for the dance.

 "We can't Swing dance babe", Deven thinks he can't dance

Deven & Amanda and Derek & Jaspal go to the Sculpt detour only to find a sign saying that it is full. They now have a choice, wait for a team to complete it or go to Swing (which is 5.7km away). Deven really does not want to dance and they almost have an argument, but he calms down and they go dancing. The boys also decide to switch.

Jermaine & Justin guess that Sculpt is going to be full so they go directly to the dance task, which turns out to be a smart move.

At Sculpt Ty & Kat starts working with Ben & Anwar. Tyler & Kayleen declined as they felt they were way ahead. There does not seem to have been any hard feelings due to this.

 "At least I look good, that's the best part. I'm sick of wearing neon", Derek gets the title

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, sculpt
 2(+1) Ty & Kat, sculpt
 3(-1) Ben & Anwar, sculpt
 4(+2) Jermaine & Justin, swing on their 2nd attempt
 5(-1) Deven & Amanda, swing on their 5th attempt
 6(-1) Derek & Jaspal, swing on their 3rd attempt

Quote
FACE OFF

It's time for a Face Off!

Put on your poker face
for 10 hands of Texas
hold'em in historic Old
Sandwich Town and
beat your opponent to
earn your next clue.

The Face Off takes place at the Rock Bottom Bar & Grill (7km from Swing and 1.4km from Sculpt). Two teams will face each other in 10 rounds and the team with the most chips at the end will win. Players seem to have to take turns playing.

The rules are posted outside and the dealer will also try to help them as much as he can without impacting the game.

Ben makes a crucial mistake in his last hand against Tyler. He is ahead but folds as they have already won six hands, and he thinks it is the number of won hands which counts. But it is the number of chips which count and as he folds Tyler wins that hand and there were enough chips in the pot that he passes Ben.

After Deven & Amanda won over Jermaine & Justin Deven takes some time to give the boys some pointers on how to play poker.

Apparently Jermaine & Justin have a very hard time to learn poker so the one match they do win seem to be mostly due to luck, and the lack of skill on their opponents.

 "Honestly, we told you guys were the duck is, can you please just let us win", Derek tries his luck (but Justin does not bite)

Teams leave the Face Off in the following order:
 1(+1) Ty & Kat win over Tyler & Kayleen
 2(-1) Tyler & Kayleen win over Ben & Anwar
 3(+0) Ben & Anwar win over Jermaine & Justin
 4(+1) Deven & Amanda win over Jermaine & Justin
 5(-1) Jermaine & Justin win over Derek & Jaspal
 6(+0) Derek & Jaspal, have to wait a 15 minute penalty

Quote
ROUTE INFO

There is a higher power

Count the number of
revolutions a wind
turbine makes in a
minute, then calculate
the number of homes
that turbine can power in
24 hours to receive your
next clue.

Teams must now drive to the Port Alma wind turbine farm (78km). They are given a formula to calculate the number of homes one turbine can power. The input they need is the number of revolutions per minute (12) and a a conversion chart which will give the number of kilowatts the turbine outputs. Basically they need to multiply the number of revolutions with 91, then look up that value and get a kw value which they need to multiply by 0.8.

The one small wrinkle is that the conversion table is located a bit up in the tower so one team member must climb up and look up the value. And then you need to be able to do some math as well.

 "Are you good at math?", Ty greets Tyler up in the wind turbine
 "I failed everything in High School", Tyler

Tyler gets back from the tower before Ty but Kayleen makes a mistake in calculating so Ty & Kat get a chance to pass them.

 "We want to help, but like you've got to just do your thing at times", Ty on why they did not give the other teams the answer
 "I should be good at this stuff", Kayleen is getting frustrated as she struggles with the math

Ben & Anwar reach this task just as the first team is leaving. When they get to the base of the wind turbine Tyler offers them the numbers in exchange for help with the math. It looks like the boys are not interested in working with them, but later they are shown working together. Ben & Anwar reasons that they are not fighting for first, just to stay in the game and then it makes sense to help each other.

Deven & Amanda arrives as Ben & Anwar are leaving. Deven asks them for help and Ben gives them the number of revolutions per minute. So a bit of help but not the final answer. Eventually Jermaine & Justin work together with Deven & Amanda on this task, they all want to avoid being last.

Derek & Jaspal arrive just as the two previous teams are leaving. They feel that Jermaine & Justin owe them one so they hope to get the answer, but Jermaine just blows them a kiss as he drives past.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat
 2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 3(+0) Ben & Anwar
 4(+0) Deven & Amanda
 5(+0) Jermaine & Justin
 6(+0) Derek & Jaspal

The next clue sends teams to the Point Pelee National Park and the southernmost point of mainland Canada. Here they will find Jon at the mat. My guess is that they drove to the visitors center (46km) and then made their way on foot from there to the mat at the tip (2.7km). The clue also says that the last team to check in will be eliminated.

Deven & Amanda are still working with Jermaine & Justin at this point so they jump onto the mat together.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Rio De Janeiro
 2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 3(+0) Ben & Anwar
 4(+0) Deven & Amanda
 4(+0) Jermaine & Justin
 6(+0) Derek & Jaspal, are eliminated

 "Both of us, going into this, knew it was gonna be an amazing experience, but I don't think we knew how much closer it would bring us together", Derek
Re: Racing reports TAR Canada Season 9, episode #8
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 8, "I should have made Snowmen"
Film dates: 2023-05-08 - 2023-05-09

The last episode ended on Point Pelee. For this episode teams are released from close to the Korean War Memorial by the river in Windsor (65km away). Teams are released in the following order:
1.Ty & Kat         05:36
2.Tyler & Kayleen  06:00+0:24
3.Ben & Anwar      06:10+0:34
4.Deven & Amanda   06:47+1:11
5.Jermaine & Justin06:47+1:11

Quote
ROUTE INFO

Make your way to
Saguenay, Québec.

Caution:
Double Pass ahead!

Teams will travel on the same train to Montréal and from there they will fly to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

At the station we get to see Ben & Anwar talk with Tyler & Kayleen. They all agree that Ty & Kat are the biggest threat. Both teams agree to try to use the Double Pass on them. On the train Ben & Anwar bring Deven & Amanda into the plan.

When teams land they need to chose a sponsor car. They will find their next clue in a hidden compartment in the car. Nobody seems to have an issue with this.

Route info: "Read the fine print"
This task takes place at the Rio Tinto Arvida Research & development center (20km). Here they will have to use high power microscopes to find nano-sized words etched into small pieces of aluminum. Each piece contains a different word.

Teams arrive to this task in the following order:
 1. Tyler & Kayleen
 2. Deven & Amanda
 3. Jermaine & Justin
 4. Ty & Kat
 5. Ben & Anwar, got lost and arrive as the last teams are leaving

Deven has used a microscope like this before, but as they are under pressure he has forgotten most of that knowledge here. They key to find the word seem to be to use the right magnification and focus and then move the piece of aluminum slowly.

 "Delicate work and a lot of patience, which right now in the middle of a race is hard to come by", Anwar
 
Teams find their words in the following order:
 1(+2) Jermaine & Justin
 2(+2) Ty & Kat
 3(-1) Deven & Amanda
 4(-3) Tyler & Kayleen
 5(+0) Ben & Anwar

Detour: Snow or Go

In Snow teams will make their way to University du Québec Chicoutimi campus and locate Pavillion Parc technologique (11km). Here they will need to spray pain, using stencils, on snow to recreate a given picture.

In Go teams will make their way to Centre Amusement SPK (9km). Here one racer will get into a Go Kart and the other is given a clock and a two-way radio. The task is for the Go Kart to do a lap in exactly 60.0 seconds.

All teams go for the Go Karts. Once there we see that even if they get individual Go Karts only one team may race the 1km course at a time. So there will be a lot of waiting.

 "I should have made snowmen", Deven gets the title after failing yet again
 
Ben & Anwar arrive just as the next to last team is leaving so they are still way behind. But as they are the only team there they do not have to wait to make their attempts so I assume they made up quite a bit of time here.

Teams manage to hit the 60.0 second lap in the following order:
 1(+3) Tyler & Kayleen, on their 1st attempt
 2(-1) Jermaine & Justin, on their 3rd attempt
 3(-1) Ty & Kat, on their 4th attempt
 4(-1) Deven & Amanda, on their 3rd attempt
 5(+0) Ben & Anwar, on their 2nd attempt

The next clue send teams to the Pont D'Aluiminum D'Arvida (14km), the first bridge in the world to be made out of Aluminum. Here they will find a Double Pass and their next clue.

Tyler & Kayleen probably felt a bit stressed by being in the lead because they took off without spending the time to get good directions, so they of course get lost on the way to the bridge.

Teams reach the pass board in the following order:
 1(+1) Jermaine & Justin
 2(+1) Ty & Kat
 3(-2) Tyler & Kayleen
 4(+0) Deven & Amanda
 5(+0) Ben & Anwar

There was a bunch of teams who had decide to put Ty & Kat om the pass board. But Ty & Kat did not cooperate but rather arrived just before Tyler & Kayleen so the plan went down the drain and nobody got put on the board.

The next clue sends teams to Center Plein Air Bec-Scie (34km).

 "We are lost", Jermaine

Jermaine & Justin get lost on the way here and after that they never see any other teams for the rest of the leg. Teams arrive to Center Plein Air Bec-Sie in the following order:
 1(+1) Ty & Kat
 2(+1) Tyler & Kayleen, just after #1
 3(+1) Deven & Amanda
 4(+1) Ben & Anwar, as #1 are leaving
 5(-4) Jermaine & Justin

Here teams have to carry a meat pie through an obstacle course with six stations. Each team has one pie they need to carry and they can switch who carries between the obstacles. The pie is placed on top of a tray and it seems they may only hold the tray.

The only team having issues with this task are Jermaine & Justin, they on the other hand seem to struggle a lot.

Teams complete this challenge in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, Ty did all of it
 2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, Kayleen did all of it
 3(+0) Deven & Amanda, switched person carrying
 4(+0) Ben & Anwar, Anwar did all of it
 5(+0) Jermaine & Justin, Jermaine did all of it

Quote
ROAD BLOCK

Who wants to be a rock
star?

NOTE: This is a rock
climb over deep water.

This task takes place at Parc Adventures Cap Jaseux (53km). Here the participating racer must hook themselves to the guiding wire of a via ferrata. Then follow that route across a vertical cliff. Somewhere along the way they will see a key (M=14 E=22) which they later can use to crack a code. The coded message is made up of two words and each letter has been replaced with a number. The key to solve it is to realize that the letters are given numbers according to their order in the alphabet in reverse order (Z=1, Y=2 etc). Using that it is easy to decode the words to read "La Pulperie".

Tyler & Kayleen reached this road block before Ty & Kat. The latter either got lost or took longer to get directions.

 "Maybe I am afraid of heights", Kat
 "That was fun", Kayleen after completing the via ferrata

Anwar and Amanda work together on this task.

Jermaine says that Justin have to do the road block as it is his turn, and Justin is afraid of heights...
 "This is not what I would consider fun", Justin
We all expected a meltdown at this task from Justin, but to our surprise he completes the climbing without any problems. Well done!

The editing makes it look like Jermaine & Justin are at this task together with Ben & Anwar and Deven & Amanda. But they are never shown in the same frame so I would not be surprised if Jermaine & Justin are way behind at this point.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+1)Tyler & Kayleen*  (2-4)
2(-1)Ty & Kat*         (3-3)
3(+0)Deven & Amanda*   (3-3)
4(+0)Ben & Anwar*      (3-3)About half a second after #3
5(+0)Jermaine & Justin*(2-4)

The next clue sends teams to the Pit Stop for this leg of the race. This is located at La Pulperie de Chicoutimi (25km).

Tyler & Kayleen are the first to arrive, but it is a bit of a walk from the parking to the mat so they do their best to hurry while we are shown footage of Ty & Kat running. Tyler's legs are hurting but he really wants to win this leg. In the end we do not see these two teams in the same shot so it was not as close as the editing made it out to be.

Teams arrive to the mat in the following order:
 1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, win a trip to Valparaiso, Chile
 2(+0) Ty & Kat
 3(+1) Ben & Anwar
 4(-1) Deven & Amanda, a second or so after #3
 5(+0) Jermaine & Justin, are eliminated

 "Being the Amazing Races first ever Drag Queens has been an amazing experience", Justin
