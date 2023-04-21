1. Ty & Kat 11:12 2. Tyler & Kayleen 11:21 +0:09 3. Derek & Jaspal 11:48 +0:36 4. Gracie & Lily 11:49 +0:37 5. Ben & Anwar 11:54 +0:42 6. Jermaine & Justin 12:01 +0:49 7. Shayla & Joel 12:13 +1:01 8. Deven & Amanda 13:08 +1:56

1(+0) Gracie & Lily* (1-2) 2(+0) Derek* & Jaspal (2-1) 3(+0) Jermaine & Justin* (1-2) Took the time penalty (4h) 4(+0) Ty* & Kat (2-1) 5(+0) Tyler & Kayleen* (1-2) 6(+0) Shayla & Joel* (1-2) 7(+1) Deven* & Amanda (2-1) 8(-1) Ben* & Anwar (2-1) Missed the sign so he had to redo it

Quote

ROUTE INFO



Everything's on the

table!



Set a wedding banquet

table to the exacting

standards of the wedding

planner to receive your

next clue.



Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 3, "Bribery always works"Film dates: 2023-04-25 - 2023-04-26The last episode ended at Jollymore ranch just outside Smithers, BC. It looks like teams are released from the Riverside Municipal Campground in Smithers. They are released in the following order:The first clue is a route info which tells them to fly to Vancouver, BC. Then make their way to Queen Elizabeth park where they must sign up for the next available bus to Whistler."This is our fricking leg", Derek & Jaspal wants to win a legTeams are driven to the airport and there is one flight bringing them to Vancouver. Once they land there is a mad dash for taxis. Derek & Jaspal pay somebody $20 to get their spot in the taxi line."Bribery, it always works", Jermaine gets the titleWe get some glimpses into the team dynamics during the ride"All I care about is that we are in bus no 1 and Ty & Kat are on bus number two", Derek"Derek & Jaspal are not a top contender for the Express pass", KatTeams reach the sign up board in the following order:Bus #1:1. Shayla & Joel2. Gracie & Lily3. Tyler & Kayleen4. Derek & JaspalBus #2:5. Deven & Amanda6. Ty & Kat?. Jermaine & Justin?. Ben & AnwarEarly the next morning teams board the buses outside the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre. Once they arrive in central Whistler the next clue box is visible from the bus. It contains a detour: Woods or Water?In Water teams must make their way to Whistler Scandinave spa (3.2km). Here teams must pick a letter tile with a designated color. This has parts of letters on it. Teams must then find two corresponding tiles on the bottom of a cold and a hot pool. If you add the markings on all the tiles you get a word which they must tell to the judge. It seems they are not allowed to move the tiles. This task is well designed insofar that each set of tiles gives a different word. There are nine different colors so all teams can do this side if they so desire.In Woods teams must make their way to the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Líl̓wat7úl Cultural centre (1.4km). Here they must search a section of forest and find ten different plaques. Each plaque contains a word in English, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Líl̓wat7úl as well as a picture. Teams must memorize these. Back at the centre there will be a board containing the pictures and english words. Their job is to put the correct Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Líl̓wat7úl words under each picture. If they fail they must go back and look again. The task is made harder by the fact that there is only one board and it is cleared before each attempt. Effectively this is a memory challenge where racers must memorize 20 foregin words.Shayla & Joel feel they have to do Woods as they want to represent indigenous languages.At the spa teams are given swimsuits, towels and robes."The water is what I would call freshly ice cold", Jermaine about the 15°C poolTeams are not self driving this leg but it is unclear if they just grab taxis or if production provided cars with drivers.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1. Gracie & Lily, water2. Derek & Jaspal, water3. Jermaine & Justin, water4. Ty & Kat, water5. Tyler & Kayleen, water6. Shayla & Joel, woods7. Ben & Anwar, woods8. Deven & Amanda, woodsRoad block: "Who's well-read?"In this road block racers must perform a bungee-jump at Whistler Bungee (27km). While they are jumping a sign under the bridge will open and reveal the phrase "Will you marry me?". They must repeat this phrase to the judge to get their next clue. To help them with the task they are given A Samsung phone which they can use to film their jump.The extra information tells teams that there are no washrooms at this challenge."Our goal for today is to either get on the podium, preferably first, or to beat Derek & Jaspal", GracieJustin has a hard time doing this."Girl, this is too high", JustinSo hard in fact that he refuses to do the task which means they take the time penalty, which will be served at the mat.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):As they are leaving this task Ty & Kat give the last Express pass to Ben & Anwar.This task takes place at the Riverlands Equestrian Facility (57km). The wedding table contains 130 pieces (for a total of eight guests). To make it a bit harder only one racer may look at the example and they may only give verbal directions to their partner who is recreating the setup.Most teams adopt the strategy of having one team member look at the example and then getting as close to their table as allowed (about 10-15m) before telling their partner what to do. But not Derek & Jaspal, Derek shouts as loud as he can from the example table, making sure all teams can hear him.Team #4 arrives as the first team is leaving.Jermaine & Justin almost gets it, they have just placed the forks in the wrong order. But Justin fails to spot this and gets more and more frustrated."I really don't care anymore", JustinSo they take another penalty. This will also be served at the pit stop.Teams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Gracie & Lily2(+0) Derek & Jaspal3(+1) Ty & Kat4(+1) Tyler & Kayleen5(+1) Shayla & Joel6(-3) Jermaine & Justin, gave up and took a penalty7(+0) Deven & Amanda8(+0) Ben & AnwarThe next clue is called "It's time for a ball game". This takes place on the Big sky golf and country club (12km). Here they must search over 600 golf balls for the only two bearing their names. Once they have them they can deliver them to Jon who is waiting at the pit stop by the 17th hole.Racers are also told that they may use the assist on this task. Jermaine & Justin do so and are given another clue which tells them that they only need to find one golf ball with either one of their names on it."Okay, Gracie ball, where are you?", Gracie is looking at gold ballsTeams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Gracie & Lily2(+1) Ty & Kat3(-1) Derek & Jaspal4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen5(+1) Jermaine & Justin, used the assist6(-1) Shayla & Joel7(+0) Deven & Amanda8(+0) Ben & AnwarAfter they have found the balls all racers need to do is find hole 17 where Jon is waiting. This seems to be a bit away so we get a montage of the first three teams running and the edit tries to make it seem like there is a close race for the win. But the fact that we never see more than one team in the shot and the fact that they do not even meet up at the mat tells a different story.In the end teams reach Jon in the following order:1(+0) Gracie & Lily, win a trip to Oslo, Norway2(+0) Ty & Kat3(+0) Derek & Jaspal4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen----- Jermaine & Justin, as they did quit two tasks they are given a 6h penalty5(+1) Shayla & Joel6(+1) Deven & Amanda7(+1) Ben & Anwar8(-3) Jermaine & Justin, are saved by a non-elimination"Do me a favor, no more penalties", Jon to Jermaine & Justin