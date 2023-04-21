1. Ty & Kat 04:34 2. Gracie & Lily 04:44 +0:10 3. Derek & Jaspal 04:57 +0:23 4. Jermaine & Justin 04:58 +0:24 5. Tyler & Kayleen 05:03 +0:29 6. Deven & Amanda 05:05 +0:31 7. Shayla & Joel 05:17 +0:43 8. Ben & Anwar 05:24 +0:50 9. Allie & Eddie 05:43 +1:09

1(+1) Ty* & Kat (1-1) On his 1st attempt 2(+1) Gracie* & Lily (1-1) On her 2nd attempt 3(+1) Jermaine* & Justin (1-1) On his 1st attempt 4(-3) Derek & Jaspal* (1-1) On his 1st attempt 5(+2) Tyler & Kayleen* (1-1) On her 3rd attempt 6(-1) Ben & Anwar* (1-1) On his 1st attempt 7(-1) Shayla & Joel* (1-1) On his 5th attempt 8(+0) Deven* & Amanda (1-1) After more than 6 attempts 9(+0) Allie & Eddie* (1-1) After more than 13 attempts

Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 2, "My first experience with a horse"Film date: 2023-04-24The last episode ended at the Peace Bridge in Calgary, Alberta. This leg starts somewhere else in Calgary and teams are released in the following order:In the last leg Ty & Kay won three express passes. We learn that they must give two of them away before the end of the 3rd leg."We have to go slow and play our own game", Kayleen about the fact that Tyler can not really run with his prosthetic legsThe first clue directs teams to fly to Smithers, British Columbia. They have to make their way to Calgary international where they will sign up for one of two flights to Smithers landing 15 minutes apart. In reality there was only one flight and I assume teams were staggered on arrival.Teams have quickly figured out that Ty & Kat have the express passes and a number of other teams try to get on good terms with them.Teams end up on the flights like this:Flight #1:Ty & KatGracie & LilyDerek & JaspalJermaine & JustinFlight #2:Allie & EddieDeven & AmandaTyler & KayleenShayla & JoelBen & AnwarOnce they arrive they will find their next clue in one of the sponsor vehicles on the parking lot. This is a route info which tells them to make their way to the Frontier Experience Lodge (16km).Tyler & Kayleen take the time to install hand controls in their car. They seem to be just two rods which they attach to the pedals, this makes it a lot easier for Tyler to drive the car.Allie & Eddie have a hard time finding the place. They start by going south, which is correct. Then Eddie say they have to go north so they turn around. Eventually they stop and ask for directions and get pointed in the right direction. In the end they arrive as team #8 is leaving.The task here is to find ten different species of artificial fish. The fishes are anchored just under the surface and teams get waders to be able to move around in the cold river. At this task teams can use the assist which seems to only require them to collect 5 species.No team is shown as having any problem with this task and no one uses the Assist.At this task Ty & Kat give one of the express passes to Tyler & Kayleen.Teams complete the task in the following order:1. Derek & Jaspal2. Jermaine & Justin3. Ty & Kat4. Gracie & Lily5. Ben & Anwar6. Deven & Amanda7. Shayla & Joel8. Tyler & Kayleen9. Allie & EddieThe next clue tells teams to get into their cars and tune their radio to 93.9FM. This is a local radio station and every now and then they broadcast the following: If you're new in town, racing around looking for a clue. Come down to the Bulkley Valley Museum where we've got something for you". There is a clue box outside the museum and all teams but Allie & Eddie spots it right away. Allie & Eddie run into the museum and seem to spend a fair bit of time searching inside for the clue.Eventually all teams find the clue box by the museum (11km) in the following order:1(+0) Derek & Jaspal2(+1) Ty & Kat3(+1) Gracie & Lily4(+2) Deven & Amanda5(-3) Jermaine & Justin6(-1) Ben & Anwar7(+0) Shayla & Joel8(+0) Tyler & Kayleen9(+0) Allie & EddieHere teams must play a game called "Who's your partner'. Jon acts as the host and will ask each team up to five questions. Each team member must write their answer on a sponsor phone. Team members must give the same answer on three questions to get their next clue. The questions we get to heard are:* What team do you think is your strongest competition?* Which one of you is the funniest?* Who do you think will be the next team eliminated in the race?* Who is the better listener?* Who is the better dancer?* Who is your favorite musician?* Who is more competitive?* Which team do you think is the strongest?* Which celebrity couple are you most like?* Who is bossier?* What can't you live without?Teams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Derek & Jaspal2(+0) Ty & Kat3(+0) Gracie & Lily4(+1) Jermaine & Justin5(+1) Ben & Anwar6(+1) Shayla & Joel7(+1) Tyler & Kayleen8(-4) Deven & Amanda, on their second attempt9(+0) Allie & EddieRoad block: Who likes that new car smell?Teams must make their way to Coast Mountain General Motors (500m) where one racer must memorize 20 features of the sponsor car and then perform a vehicle introduction to a new buyer. Teams are given a script but they only need to include the highlighted words. The script starts like this:Joel feels confident going into this task as he is an actor and used to memorizing his lines. But he struggles."Memorization for Eddie is the area in which he knows he struggles", Allie"Why do I get stuck with these ones? Why can't I just jump off a mountain?", Eddie after having failed his 13th attemptTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):Detour: Stuff or foldIn Fold teams make their way to Nature's pantry where they must cut some cardboard and fold it into an egg carton. The design they must follow is the first ever egg carton design, and it was invented here. Once done they must fill it with eggs and catch a horse drawn carriage to the Two sisters cafe.In Stuff teams must make their way to the Sausage Factory where they must make and crate a dozen sausages. Once the sausages have been approved they can be delivered, also by horse drawn carriage to the Smithers Brewing Co.Both detours have their start and end locations close to each other so regardless of which detour teams choose they go with the same horse drawn carriage. The carriage only has room for two teams so there may be a line.At the end of the carriage ride Ty asks if he can touch the horse"My first experience with a horse", Ty gets the titleGracie & Lily make a mistake and walk to the end of the detour."For this one it is you break an egg you take horse drawn carriage back", GracieAs this is wrong they have to go back and catch the next available horse drawn carriage. As they run back they pass Derek & Jaspal who are riding the horse drawn carriage. The boys think that this is a good moment to put on their cowboy hats. But as Derek lifts the egg carton to get his backpack one egg slips out and breaks.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat, stuff2(+3) Tyler & Kayleen, stuff3(+3) Ben & Anwar, stuff4(+0) Derek & Jaspal, fold5(-3) Gracie & Lily, fold6(-3) Jermaine & Justin, stuff7(+0) Shayla & Joel, fold8(+0) Deven & Amanda, fold9(+0) Allie & Eddie, stuffThe next clue tells teams to make their way to Jollymore ranch (14km) where they can find Jon and the pit stop.Teams check in in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Lisbon, Portugal2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen3(+1) Derek & Jaspal4(+1) Gracie & Lily5(-2) Ben & Anwar6(+0) Jermaine & Justin7(+0) Shayla & Joel8(+0) Deven & Amanda9(+0) Allie & Eddie, are eliminated"We'll be laughing for ever on like the stuff we did", Allie