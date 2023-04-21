Quote

FACE OFF



It's time for a Face Off!



Put on your poker face

for 10 hands of Texas

hold'em in historic Old

Sandwich Town and

beat your opponent to

earn your next clue.



Quote

ROUTE INFO



There is a higher power



Count the number of

revolutions a wind

turbine makes in a

minute, then calculate

the number of homes

that turbine can power in

24 hours to receive your

next clue.



Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 7, "I'm sick of wearing neon"Film dates: 2023-05-05 - 2023-05-06The last leg ended at Fort Mississauga, just outside the town of Niagara on the lake. When the episode ended two teams had checked in, two were on their way to the pit stop and two were still stuck at the last task.So to back up, teams completed the wine task from the previous episode in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat, shown in the previous episode2(+0) Ben & Anwar, shown in the previous episode3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, shown in the previous episode4(+1) Deven & Amanda, shown in the previous episode5(-1) Derek & Jaspal6(+0) Jermaine & JustinAfter that they make their way on foot to fort Missisagua where they arrive in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat, shown in the previous episode2(+0) Ben & Anwar, shown in the previous episode3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen4(+0) Deven & Amanda5(+0) Derek & Jaspal6(+0) Jermaine & Justin"Jermaine & Justin, you two are the last team to arrive, again", JonThe last four teams to arrive are told that Jon has a surprise for them and they need to wait until they have all arrived to learn what it is. Once they are all gathered Jon tells them that this leg is not yet over. The first two teams have already secured spots on the first train which will arrive tho their next destination 10 minutes before the second train. There is room for one more team on that train and there will have a sudden death pop quiz to determine which team gets that spot.Teams are then given boards and Jon start asking questions:1. "What was the name of the golf course at the end of leg 3?". The correct answer is "Big Sky" and Tyler & Kayleen and Deven & Amanda answered correctly.2. "What was the name of the bridge at our first Pit Stop in Calgary?". The correct answer is "Peace Bridge" and only Tyler & Kayleen answered correctly.So this means that Tyler & Kayleen gets the last tickets to the first train.Teams will now travel by bus to Toronto (160km). From there they travel on two different trains to Windsor, Ontario. Or at least that is what the episode tells us. I assume that in reality they were all on the same train and the latter group was just held 10 minutes at the station. Teams traveled on the 06:50 train from Toronto which arrives to Windsor at 11:08.On the train teams receive a message from Jon on their sponsor smart watches. It reads: "Hi there Racers, The first team to finish the next challenge will win a $5,000 dollar cash prize from our good friends at Samsung. Good luck, and I'll see you at the next mat! Jon"In Windsor teams run out to the sponsor cars and find their next clue inside. This tells them to make their way to Adventure Bay Water Park (3.4km). Here each team must find three different color rubber duckies.Many of the rubber duckies are stuck to the inside walls of the water slides but there are some which are hidden at different places as well.As Derek & Jaspal are on their way to the judge with their ducks they point Jermaine & Justin to where they can find their last duck."There is definitely a risk in helping Jermaine & Justin, but hopefully later on in the race they'll help us out to", DerekIt is hard to say how much time Jermaine & Justin saved with this help but I get the impression it was not a lot. All in all teams spent 15-20 minuets at this task, and that included changing into and out of swimwear. So it must have been fairly quick.Eventually teams find their duckies in the following order:1. Tyler & Kayleen, win the $5,0002. Ben & Anwar3. Ty & Kat4. Deven & Amanda5. Derek & Jaspal6. Jermaine & JustinDetour: Sculpt or SwingSwing takes place at Willistead manor (3.7km). The task is that the teams must memorize and perform a 2 minute Swing dance routine.In Sculpt teams must make their way to the Windsor Sculpture Park (2.2km). Here they must use the 12 puzzle pieces provided to recreate a three dimensional abstract sculpture. The pieces contains magnets which will snap together when they are joined correctly.This is a limited station detour. There are only three sculpture puzzles and there seems to only be three sets of instructors for the dance."We can't Swing dance babe", Deven thinks he can't danceDeven & Amanda and Derek & Jaspal go to the Sculpt detour only to find a sign saying that it is full. They now have a choice, wait for a team to complete it or go to Swing (which is 5.7km away). Deven really does not want to dance and they almost have an argument, but he calms down and they go dancing. The boys also decide to switch.Jermaine & Justin guess that Sculpt is going to be full so they go directly to the dance task, which turns out to be a smart move.At Sculpt Ty & Kat starts working with Ben & Anwar. Tyler & Kayleen declined as they felt they were way ahead. There does not seem to have been any hard feelings due to this."At least I look good, that's the best part. I'm sick of wearing neon", Derek gets the titleTeams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, sculpt2(+1) Ty & Kat, sculpt3(-1) Ben & Anwar, sculpt4(+2) Jermaine & Justin, swing on their 2nd attempt5(-1) Deven & Amanda, swing on their 5th attempt6(-1) Derek & Jaspal, swing on their 3rd attemptThe Face Off takes place at the Rock Bottom Bar & Grill (7km from Swing and 1.4km from Sculpt). Two teams will face each other in 10 rounds and the team with the most chips at the end will win. Players seem to have to take turns playing.The rules are posted outside and the dealer will also try to help them as much as he can without impacting the game.Ben makes a crucial mistake in his last hand against Tyler. He is ahead but folds as they have already won six hands, and he thinks it is the number of won hands which counts. But it is the number of chips which count and as he folds Tyler wins that hand and there were enough chips in the pot that he passes Ben.After Deven & Amanda won over Jermaine & Justin Deven takes some time to give the boys some pointers on how to play poker.Apparently Jermaine & Justin have a very hard time to learn poker so the one match they do win seem to be mostly due to luck, and the lack of skill on their opponents."Honestly, we told you guys were the duck is, can you please just let us win", Derek tries his luck (but Justin does not bite)Teams leave the Face Off in the following order:1(+1) Ty & Kat win over Tyler & Kayleen2(-1) Tyler & Kayleen win over Ben & Anwar3(+0) Ben & Anwar win over Jermaine & Justin4(+1) Deven & Amanda win over Jermaine & Justin5(-1) Jermaine & Justin win over Derek & Jaspal6(+0) Derek & Jaspal, have to wait a 15 minute penaltyTeams must now drive to the Port Alma wind turbine farm (78km). They are given a formula to calculate the number of homes one turbine can power. The input they need is the number of revolutions per minute (12) and a a conversion chart which will give the number of kilowatts the turbine outputs. Basically they need to multiply the number of revolutions with 91, then look up that value and get a kw value which they need to multiply by 0.8.The one small wrinkle is that the conversion table is located a bit up in the tower so one team member must climb up and look up the value. And then you need to be able to do some math as well."Are you good at math?", Ty greets Tyler up in the wind turbine"I failed everything in High School", TylerTyler gets back from the tower before Ty but Kayleen makes a mistake in calculating so Ty & Kat get a chance to pass them."We want to help, but like you've got to just do your thing at times", Ty on why they did not give the other teams the answer"I should be good at this stuff", Kayleen is getting frustrated as she struggles with the mathBen & Anwar reach this task just as the first team is leaving. When they get to the base of the wind turbine Tyler offers them the numbers in exchange for help with the math. It looks like the boys are not interested in working with them, but later they are shown working together. Ben & Anwar reasons that they are not fighting for first, just to stay in the game and then it makes sense to help each other.Deven & Amanda arrives as Ben & Anwar are leaving. Deven asks them for help and Ben gives them the number of revolutions per minute. So a bit of help but not the final answer. Eventually Jermaine & Justin work together with Deven & Amanda on this task, they all want to avoid being last.Derek & Jaspal arrive just as the two previous teams are leaving. They feel that Jermaine & Justin owe them one so they hope to get the answer, but Jermaine just blows them a kiss as he drives past.Teams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen3(+0) Ben & Anwar4(+0) Deven & Amanda5(+0) Jermaine & Justin6(+0) Derek & JaspalThe next clue sends teams to the Point Pelee National Park and the southernmost point of mainland Canada. Here they will find Jon at the mat. My guess is that they drove to the visitors center (46km) and then made their way on foot from there to the mat at the tip (2.7km). The clue also says that the last team to check in will be eliminated.Deven & Amanda are still working with Jermaine & Justin at this point so they jump onto the mat together.Teams reach Jon in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Rio De Janeiro2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen3(+0) Ben & Anwar4(+0) Deven & Amanda4(+0) Jermaine & Justin6(+0) Derek & Jaspal, are eliminated"Both of us, going into this, knew it was gonna be an amazing experience, but I don't think we knew how much closer it would bring us together", Derek