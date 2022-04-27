Allie & Eddie - married from Courtney, BC

Gail & Gisele - wrestlers from Toronto & Yellowknife

Derek & Jaspal - friends and content creators from Richmond, BC

Deven & Amanda - the first Mi'kmaq team from the Gaspe Coast of QC

Jermaine & Justin - drag queens from Toronto, ON

Ty & Kat - dating from AB

Tyler & Kayleen - dating and Tyler is a double amputee

Shayla & Joel - siblings from Medicine Hat, AB

Ben & Anwar - friends first generation Canadians, from Winnipeg, MB

Gracie & Lily - best friends from Pelham ON and Canning, NS

ROUTE INFO



Fly to Calgary, Alberta



Once there, search

outside the terminal for

your next clue.



EXPRESS PASS



Express yourselves!



The book you are

looking for is in the

section called "Calgary's

Story".



In "Calgary's Story" go

past the magazines and

directories and search

the 700's.



There is a small Race

flag on the outside spine,

and inside... three

Express Passes!



1(+1) Allie* & Eddie (1-0) 2(+1) Ty & Kat* (0-1) 3(+1) Derek* & Jaspal (1-0) 4(+1) Deven & Amanda* (0-1) 5(+1) Shayla* & Joel (1-0) 6(+1) Ben* & Anwar (1-0) 7(+1) Gracie & Lily* (0-1) 8(+1) Tyler* & Kayleen (1-0) 9(-8) Gail & Gisele* (0-1) On her 3rd attempt 10(+0) Jermaine & Justin* (0-1)

"Batter" or Beat"



Batter: Take orders at two tables of locals, then

properly cook the pancakes, add the correct toppings

and serve them to receive your next clue.



Beat: Learn a drum routine, then join a drum circle

and stay in sync with your partner to receive your next

clue.



NOTE: There are limited stations at both detours.



For Team Choosing "Batter"

- Make your way to Stephen Ave between Centre

Street and 1 Street SE



For Teams Choosing "Beat"

- Make your way to Olympic Plaza, located at Stephen

Ave and Macleod Trail



Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 1, "I hate pancakes"Film dates: 2022-04-27This season starts at the Forks National Historic site in Winnipeg.The teams in this season are:"We want to break the stereotype that pro wrestlers are dumb, 'cause we're not. But we've been kicked in the head a lot.", Gail adds a caveat"Welcome to Winterpeg", Jon comments on the fact that it is snowing at the starting lineAt the starting line Jon gives his usual spiel. He also let people now that there is a new element in this race. Each team will receive one "Assist" card from Desjardins. This is a one-time helping hand which teams can use on designated challenges along the race.The winners will win two Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, a trip around the world from Guru organic energy, $250,000 (powered by Samsung) and the title.Route info: "Make your way to Qaumajuq, the Inuit Art Center of the Winnipeg Art Gallery to receive your next clue." The art gallery is 2.1km away so most teams try to find taxis."This race teaches you just how out of shape you are", JermaineTeams arrive to the museum in the following order:1. Ty & Kat2. Shayla & Joel3. Deven & Amanda4. Allie & Eddie5. Tyler & Kayleen6. Gail & Gisele7. Gracie & Lily8. Ben & Anwar9. Derek & Jaspal10. Jermaine & JustinIn the museum racers must choose a title and then search a big glass vault containing close to 5000 carvings to find the corresponding sculpture. Once they have found it they can use the placement code in a nearby computer to look up the artist.The titles are written on notes and teams can choose any of them. And we also see that it is possible to go back and switch to a different title.As Shayla & Joel are looking for "Mother eating", Joel spots a motorcycle and remembers that one of the choices was "Chopper" so he goes back and switches.Teams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat, choose "Man Riding Snowmobile"2(+0) Shayla & Joel, choose "Mother eating" but switched to "Chopper"3(+1) Allie & Eddie, choose "Two mothers making fire"4(+1) Tyler & Kayleen, chose "Two men seated"5(+1) Gail & Gisele, choose "Hands with String Game"6(+3) Derek & Jaspal, choose "Two women starting a fire"7(+0) Gracie & Lily, choose "Bear Shaman Drum Dancer"?(+?) Ben & Anwar?(+?) Deven & Amanda, choose "Sea Horse Spirit"?(+?) Jermaine & Justin, choose "Grieving woman"Teams must make their way to the FastAir Jet Center and sign up for one of two charter flights arriving 15 minutes apart."I would say that my biggest weakness is probably hot guys", GracieFlight #1 carries:1(+0) Ty & Kat2(+0) Shayla & Joel3(+0) Allie & Eddie4(+1) Gail & Gisele5(+1) Derek & JaspalFlight #2 carries:6(+1) Gracie & Lily7(-3) Tyler & Kayleen (had a hard time finding a taxi)8(+?) Ben & Anwar9(+?) Deven & Amanda10(+?) Jermaine & JustinThe clue outside the terminal is a road block: "Who has book smarts?"Teams must make their way to the Calgary's central library. Here the participating racer must make their way up on the roof and then do a face first rappel down the five stories building. On the way down they must memorize three words which they will be passing. Once down again they must tell the words to an international woman of mystery who will give them their next clue. The words are "Betty Lou's Library"The clue envelope also contains instructions for how to get three Express Passes:The passes are hidden in a book aptly titled "Racing around Calgary".The first three teams to get taxis from the airport all go for the express passes. They are:Shayla & JoelTy & KatDerek & JaspalKat is the one who finds the book and they find the Express Passes. They grab them and quietly run out of there. The other teams keep looking. After a while we get to see the other two teams by the entrance of the library where they spot a sign saying that the express passes have been taken.Eventually teams reach the road block in the following order:1. Gail & Gisele2. Allie & Eddie3. Ty & Kat4. Derek & Jaspal5. Deven & Amanda6. Shayla & Joel7. Ben & Anwar8. Gracie & Lily9. Tyler & Kayleen10. Jermaine & Justin"My biggest fear is heights", Allie"This is right in my wheelhouse, I actually clean windows on high rises", TylerGisele has a hard time with this task. She does not notice the flags hanging from the building next to her but instead says names of stores etc she sees during her descent. After she is rejected the first time she is shown rereading the clue and we hear her say "Memorize the words hanging next to you", but still she does not see her error. Eventually she looks at somebody else doing the task and see that they are looking at the flags.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):The next clue contains a sponsor phone and a route info. Teams must make their way to Betty Lou's library, a 1920s themed Speakeasy. Here they will use the night mode of the phone camera to take a picture of their next clue.Teams reach the clue in Betty Lou's library in the following order:1(+1) Ty & Kat2(-1) Allie & Eddie3(+2) Shayla & Joel?(+?) Ben & Anwar?(+?) Derek & Jaspal?(+?) Tyler & Kayleen7(+0) Gracie & Lily?(+?) Deven & Amanda?(+?) Gail & Gisele?(+?) Jermaine & JustinThe next clue reads:In the "Batter" detour each table holds three guests. But the tricky part is that the guest will switch places and tables after they have placed their orders.In "Beat" teams must memorize five different drum beats."It's berries and raspberries, it's messing with me man", Eddie struggles with remembering the orders"During my degree in astrophysics and math I had to use memorization a lot", Lily feel comfortable remembering orders"I hate pancakes", Eddie gets the titleAt the pancakes detour one person is making the pancakes and the other is taking orders and serving. Even though a bunch of teams are struggling we do not see any teams switching positions.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat, pancakes on their 5th attempt2(+5) Gracie & Lily, pancakes on their 1st attempt3(+?) Derek & Jaspal, drums on their 4th attempt4(+?) Tyler & Kayleen, drums on their 3rd attempt5(+?) Jermaine & Justin, pancakes on their 3rd attempt6(+?) Deven & Amanda, drums on their 2nd attempt7(-4) Shayla & Joel, drums on their 6th attempt8(+?) Ben & Anwar, drums on their 7th attempt9(+?) Allie & Eddie, pancakes on their 15th attempt10(+?) Gail & Gisele, pancakes on their 9th attemptRoute info: Make your way to the peace bridge and join Jon at your first Pit Stop.Teams reach Jon in the following order:1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Berlin2(+0) Gracie & Lily3(+0) Derek & Jaspal4(+1) Jermaine & Justin5(-1) Tyler & Kayleen6(+0) Deven & Amanda7(+0) Shayla & Joel8(+0) Ben & Anwar9(+0) Allie & Eddie10(+0) Gail & Gisele, are eliminated