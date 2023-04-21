« previous next »
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 1, "I hate pancakes"
Film dates: 2023-04-21

This season starts at the Forks National Historic site in Winnipeg.

The teams in this season are:
  • Allie & Eddie - married from Courtney, BC
  • Gail & Gisele - wrestlers from Toronto & Yellowknife
  • Derek & Jaspal - friends and content creators from Richmond, BC
  • Deven & Amanda - the first Mi'kmaq team from the Gaspe Coast of QC
  • Jermaine & Justin - drag queens from Toronto, ON
  • Ty & Kat - dating from AB
  • Tyler & Kayleen - dating and Tyler is a double amputee
  • Shayla & Joel - siblings from Medicine Hat, AB
  • Ben & Anwar - friends first generation Canadians, from Winnipeg, MB
  • Gracie & Lily - best friends from Pelham ON and Canning, NS

 "We want to break the stereotype that pro wrestlers are dumb, 'cause we're not. But we've been kicked in the head a lot.", Gail adds a caveat

 "Welcome to Winterpeg", Jon comments on the fact that it is snowing at the starting line

At the starting line Jon gives his usual spiel. He also let people now that there is a new element in this race. Each team will receive one "Assist" card from Desjardins. This is a one-time helping hand which teams can use on designated challenges along the race.
The winners will win two Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, a trip around the world from Guru organic energy, $250,000 (powered by Samsung) and the title.

Route info: "Make your way to Qaumajuq, the Inuit Art Center of the Winnipeg Art Gallery to receive your next clue." The art gallery is 2.1km away so most teams try to find taxis.

 "This race teaches you just how out of shape you are", Jermaine
 
Teams arrive to the museum in the following order:
  1. Ty & Kat
  2. Shayla & Joel
  3. Deven & Amanda
  4. Allie & Eddie
  5. Tyler & Kayleen
  6. Gail & Gisele
  7. Gracie & Lily
  8. Ben & Anwar
  9. Derek & Jaspal
 10. Jermaine & Justin

In the museum racers must choose a title and then search a big glass vault containing close to 5000 carvings to find the corresponding sculpture. Once they have found it they can use the placement code in a nearby computer to look up the artist.
The titles are written on notes and teams can choose any of them. And we also see that it is possible to go back and switch to a different title.

As Shayla & Joel are looking for "Mother eating", Joel spots a motorcycle and remembers that one of the choices was "Chopper" so he goes back and switches.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
  1(+0) Ty & Kat, choose "Man Riding Snowmobile"
  2(+0) Shayla & Joel, choose "Mother eating" but switched to "Chopper"
  3(+1) Allie & Eddie, choose "Two mothers making fire"
  4(+1) Tyler & Kayleen, chose "Two men seated"
  5(+1) Gail & Gisele, choose "Hands with String Game"
  6(+3) Derek & Jaspal, choose "Two women starting a fire"
  7(+0) Gracie & Lily, choose "Bear Shaman Drum Dancer"
  ?(+?) Ben & Anwar
  ?(+?) Deven & Amanda, choose "Sea Horse Spirit"
  ?(+?) Jermaine & Justin, choose "Grieving woman"

Quote
ROUTE INFO

Fly to Calgary, Alberta

Once there, search
outside the terminal for
your next clue.

Teams must make their way to the FastAir Jet Center and sign up for one of two charter flights arriving 15 minutes apart.

 "I would say that my biggest weakness is probably hot guys", Gracie
 
Flight #1 carries:
  1(+0) Ty & Kat
  2(+0) Shayla & Joel
  3(+0) Allie & Eddie
  4(+1) Gail & Gisele
  5(+1) Derek & Jaspal
 
Flight #2 carries:
  6(+1) Gracie & Lily
  7(-3) Tyler & Kayleen (had a hard time finding a taxi)
  8(+?) Ben & Anwar
  9(+?) Deven & Amanda
 10(+?) Jermaine & Justin

The clue outside the terminal is a road block: "Who has book smarts?"

Teams must make their way to the Calgary's central library. Here the participating racer must make their way up on the roof and then do a face first rappel down the five stories building. On the way down they must memorize three words which they will be passing. Once down again they must tell the words to an international woman of mystery who will give them their next clue. The words are "Betty Lou's Library"

The clue envelope also contains instructions for how to get three Express Passes:
Quote
EXPRESS PASS

Express yourselves!

The book you are
looking for is in the
section called "Calgary's
Story".

In "Calgary's Story" go
past the magazines and
directories and search
the 700's.

There is a small Race
flag on the outside spine,
and inside... three
Express Passes!
The passes are hidden in a book aptly titled "Racing around Calgary".

The first three teams to get taxis from the airport all go for the express passes. They are:
 Shayla & Joel
 Ty & Kat
 Derek & Jaspal
Kat is the one who finds the book and they find the Express Passes. They grab them and quietly run out of there. The other teams keep looking. After a while we get to see the other two teams by the entrance of the library where they spot a sign saying that the express passes have been taken.

Eventually teams reach the road block in the following order:
  1. Gail & Gisele
  2. Allie & Eddie
  3. Ty & Kat
  4. Derek & Jaspal
  5. Deven & Amanda
  6. Shayla & Joel
  7. Ben & Anwar
  8. Gracie & Lily
  9. Tyler & Kayleen
 10. Jermaine & Justin

 "My biggest fear is heights", Allie
 "This is right in my wheelhouse, I actually clean windows on high rises", Tyler

Gisele has a hard time with this task. She does not notice the flags hanging from the building next to her but instead says names of stores etc she sees during her descent.  After she is rejected the first time she is shown rereading the clue and we hear her say "Memorize the words hanging next to you", but still she does not see her error. Eventually she looks at somebody else doing the task and see that they are looking at the flags.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+1)Allie* & Eddie    (1-0)
2(+1)Ty & Kat*         (0-1)
3(+1)Derek* & Jaspal   (1-0)
4(+1)Deven & Amanda*   (0-1)
5(+1)Shayla* & Joel    (1-0)
6(+1)Ben* & Anwar      (1-0)
7(+1)Gracie & Lily*    (0-1)
8(+1)Tyler* & Kayleen  (1-0)
9(-8)Gail & Gisele*    (0-1)On her 3rd attempt
10(+0)Jermaine & Justin*(0-1)

The next clue contains a sponsor phone and a route info. Teams must make their way to Betty Lou's library, a 1920s themed Speakeasy. Here they will use the night mode of the phone camera to take a picture of their next clue.

Teams reach the clue in Betty Lou's library in the following order:
  1(+1) Ty & Kat
  2(-1) Allie & Eddie
  3(+2) Shayla & Joel
  ?(+?) Ben & Anwar
  ?(+?) Derek & Jaspal
  ?(+?) Tyler & Kayleen
  7(+0) Gracie & Lily
  ?(+?) Deven & Amanda
  ?(+?) Gail & Gisele
  ?(+?) Jermaine & Justin

The next clue reads:
Quote
"Batter" or Beat"

Batter: Take orders at two tables of locals, then
properly cook the pancakes, add the correct toppings
and serve them to receive your next clue.

Beat: Learn a drum routine, then join a drum circle
and stay in sync with your partner to receive your next
clue.

NOTE: There are limited stations at both detours.

For Team Choosing "Batter"
- Make your way to Stephen Ave between Centre
Street and 1 Street SE

For Teams Choosing "Beat"
- Make your way to Olympic Plaza, located at Stephen
Ave and Macleod Trail

In the "Batter" detour each table holds three guests. But the tricky part is that the guest will switch places and tables after they have placed their orders.

In "Beat" teams must memorize five different drum beats.

 "It's berries and raspberries, it's messing with me man", Eddie struggles with remembering the orders
 "During my degree in astrophysics and math I had to use memorization a lot", Lily feel comfortable remembering orders
 "I hate pancakes", Eddie gets the title

At the pancakes detour one person is making the pancakes and the other is taking orders and serving. Even though a bunch of teams are struggling we do not see any teams switching positions.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
  1(+0) Ty & Kat, pancakes on their 5th attempt
  2(+5) Gracie & Lily, pancakes on their 1st attempt
  3(+?) Derek & Jaspal, drums on their 4th attempt
  4(+?) Tyler & Kayleen, drums on their 3rd attempt
  5(+?) Jermaine & Justin, pancakes on their 3rd attempt
  6(+?) Deven & Amanda, drums on their 2nd attempt
  7(-4) Shayla & Joel, drums on their 6th attempt
  8(+?) Ben & Anwar, drums on their 7th attempt
  9(+?) Allie & Eddie, pancakes on their 15th attempt
 10(+?) Gail & Gisele, pancakes on their 9th attempt

Route info: Make your way to the peace bridge and join Jon at your first Pit Stop.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
  1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Berlin
  2(+0) Gracie & Lily
  3(+0) Derek & Jaspal
  4(+1) Jermaine & Justin
  5(-1) Tyler & Kayleen
  6(+0) Deven & Amanda
  7(+0) Shayla & Joel
  8(+0) Ben & Anwar
  9(+0) Allie & Eddie
 10(+0) Gail & Gisele, are eliminated
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 2, "My first experience with a horse"
Film date: 2023-04-24

The last episode ended at the Peace Bridge in Calgary, Alberta. This leg starts somewhere else in Calgary and teams are released in the following order:
1.Ty & Kat         04:34
2.Gracie & Lily    04:44+0:10
3.Derek & Jaspal   04:57+0:23
4.Jermaine & Justin04:58+0:24
5.Tyler & Kayleen  05:03+0:29
6.Deven & Amanda   05:05+0:31
7.Shayla & Joel    05:17+0:43
8.Ben & Anwar      05:24+0:50
9.Allie & Eddie    05:43+1:09

In the last leg Ty & Kay won three express passes. We learn that they must give two of them away before the end of the 3rd leg.

 "We have to go slow and play our own game", Kayleen about the fact that Tyler can not really run with his prosthetic legs

The first clue directs teams to fly to Smithers, British Columbia. They have to make their way to Calgary international where they will sign up for one of two flights to Smithers landing 15 minutes apart. In reality there was only one flight and I assume teams were staggered on arrival.

Teams have quickly figured out that Ty & Kat have the express passes and a number of other teams try to get on good terms with them.

Teams end up on the flights like this:
Flight #1:
 Ty & Kat
 Gracie & Lily
 Derek & Jaspal
 Jermaine & Justin

Flight #2:
 Allie & Eddie
 Deven & Amanda
 Tyler & Kayleen
 Shayla & Joel
 Ben & Anwar

Once they arrive they will find their next clue in one of the sponsor vehicles on the parking lot. This is a route info which tells them to make their way to the Frontier Experience Lodge (16km).

Tyler & Kayleen take the time to install hand controls in their car. They seem to be just two rods which they attach to the pedals, this makes it a lot easier for Tyler to drive the car.

Allie & Eddie have a hard time finding the place. They start by going south, which is correct. Then Eddie say they have to go north so they turn around. Eventually they stop and ask for directions and get pointed in the right direction. In the end they arrive as team #8 is leaving.

The task here is to find ten different species of artificial fish. The fishes are anchored just under the surface and teams get waders to be able to move around in the cold river. At this task teams can use the assist which seems to only require them to collect 5 species.

No team is shown as having any problem with this task and no one uses the Assist.

At this task Ty & Kat give one of the express passes to Tyler & Kayleen.

Teams complete the task in the following order:
 1. Derek & Jaspal
 2. Jermaine & Justin
 3. Ty & Kat
 4. Gracie & Lily
 5. Ben & Anwar
 6. Deven & Amanda
 7. Shayla & Joel
 8. Tyler & Kayleen
 9. Allie & Eddie

The next clue tells teams to get into their cars and tune their radio to 93.9FM. This is a local radio station and every now and then they broadcast the following: If you're new in town, racing around looking for a clue. Come down to the Bulkley Valley Museum where we've got something for you". There is a clue box outside the museum and all teams but Allie & Eddie spots it right away. Allie & Eddie run into the museum and seem to spend a fair bit of time searching inside for the clue.

Eventually all teams find the clue box by the museum (11km) in the following order:
 1(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 2(+1) Ty & Kat
 3(+1) Gracie & Lily
 4(+2) Deven & Amanda
 5(-3) Jermaine & Justin
 6(-1) Ben & Anwar
 7(+0) Shayla & Joel
 8(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 9(+0) Allie & Eddie

Here teams must play a game called "Who's your partner'. Jon acts as the host and will ask each team up to five questions. Each team member must write their answer on a sponsor phone. Team members must give the same answer on three questions to get their next clue. The questions we get to heard are:
* What team do you think is your strongest competition?
* Which one of you is the funniest?
* Who do you think will be the next team eliminated in the race?
* Who is the better listener?
* Who is the better dancer?
* Who is your favorite musician?
* Who is more competitive?
* Which team do you think is the strongest?
* Which celebrity couple are you most like?
* Who is bossier?
* What can't you live without?

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 2(+0) Ty & Kat
 3(+0) Gracie & Lily
 4(+1) Jermaine & Justin
 5(+1) Ben & Anwar
 6(+1) Shayla & Joel
 7(+1) Tyler & Kayleen
 8(-4) Deven & Amanda, on their second attempt
 9(+0) Allie & Eddie

Road block: Who likes that new car smell?

Teams must make their way to Coast Mountain General Motors (500m) where one racer must memorize 20 features of the sponsor car and then perform a vehicle introduction to a new buyer. Teams are given a script but they only need to include the highlighted words. The script starts like this:
Quote
Congratulations on the purchase of your brand new 2023 Chevrolet Trax 2 RS! I'm going to
walk you through some of the great new features of thus state-of-the-art vehicle.

Have a look at the new LED headlamps[/led] (point to head lamps)

The Trax has 19 inch wheels which are exclusive to this vehicle's trim. (Point to the wheels)

(Walk to back of vehicle) Check out the back New taillight design along with an HD rearview
camera, and how about the available cargo space! (Open Trunk)

Let's take a look inside.

(walk to driver side and sit down, have client sit down in passenger side)

(Turn on car)

You're going to love is giant 11" Infotainment screen (point to screen), with Wireless
charging (point to wireless charging symbol)

Plus these red interior accents are exclusive to the RS trim (point to red accents)

There's also an 8" driver information screen (point to drive screen). See how eve...
toward the driver? And, check out this flat bottom steering wheel, just like...
...

Joel feels confident going into this task as he is an actor and used to memorizing his lines. But he struggles.

 "Memorization for Eddie is the area in which he knows he struggles", Allie
 "Why do I get stuck with these ones? Why can't I just jump off a mountain?", Eddie after having failed his 13th attempt

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+1)Ty* & Kat         (1-1)On his 1st attempt
2(+1)Gracie* & Lily    (1-1)On her 2nd attempt
3(+1)Jermaine* & Justin(1-1)On his 1st attempt
4(-3)Derek & Jaspal*   (1-1)On his 1st attempt
5(+2)Tyler & Kayleen*  (1-1)On her 3rd attempt
6(-1)Ben & Anwar*      (1-1)On his 1st attempt
7(-1)Shayla & Joel*    (1-1)On his 5th attempt
8(+0)Deven* & Amanda   (1-1)After more than 6 attempts
9(+0)Allie & Eddie*    (1-1)After more than 13 attempts

Detour: Stuff or fold

In Fold teams make their way to Nature's pantry where they must cut some cardboard and fold it into an egg carton. The design they must follow is the first ever egg carton design, and it was invented here. Once done they must fill it with eggs and catch a horse drawn carriage to the Two sisters cafe.

In Stuff teams must make their way to the Sausage Factory where they must make and crate a dozen sausages. Once the sausages have been approved they can be delivered, also by horse drawn carriage to the Smithers Brewing Co.

Both detours have their start and end locations close to each other so regardless of which detour teams choose they go with the same horse drawn carriage. The carriage only has room for two teams so there may be a line.

At the end of the carriage ride Ty asks if he can touch the horse
 "My first experience with a horse", Ty gets the title
 
Gracie & Lily make a mistake and walk to the end of the detour.
 "For this one it is you break an egg you take horse drawn carriage back", Gracie
As this is wrong they have to go back and catch the next available horse drawn carriage. As they run back they pass Derek & Jaspal who are riding the horse drawn carriage. The boys think that this is a good moment to put on their cowboy hats. But as Derek lifts the egg carton to get his backpack one egg slips out and breaks.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, stuff
 2(+3) Tyler & Kayleen, stuff
 3(+3) Ben & Anwar, stuff
 4(+0) Derek & Jaspal, fold
 5(-3) Gracie & Lily, fold
 6(-3) Jermaine & Justin, stuff
 7(+0) Shayla & Joel, fold
 8(+0) Deven & Amanda, fold
 9(+0) Allie & Eddie, stuff

The next clue tells teams to make their way to Jollymore ranch (14km) where they can find Jon and the pit stop.

Teams check in in the following order:
 1(+0) Ty & Kat, win a trip to Lisbon, Portugal
 2(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 3(+1) Derek & Jaspal
 4(+1) Gracie & Lily
 5(-2) Ben & Anwar
 6(+0) Jermaine & Justin
 7(+0) Shayla & Joel
 8(+0) Deven & Amanda
 9(+0) Allie & Eddie, are eliminated

 "We'll be laughing for ever on like the stuff we did", Allie
Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 3, "Bribery always works"
Film dates: 2023-04-25 - 2023-04-26

The last episode ended at Jollymore ranch just outside Smithers, BC. It looks like teams are released from the Riverside Municipal Campground in Smithers. They are released in the following order:
1.Ty & Kat         11:12
2.Tyler & Kayleen  11:21+0:09
3.Derek & Jaspal   11:48+0:36
4.Gracie & Lily    11:49+0:37
5.Ben & Anwar      11:54+0:42
6.Jermaine & Justin12:01+0:49
7.Shayla & Joel    12:13+1:01
8.Deven & Amanda   13:08+1:56

The first clue is a route info which tells them to fly to Vancouver, BC. Then make their way to Queen Elizabeth park where they must sign up for the next available bus to Whistler.

 "This is our fricking leg", Derek & Jaspal wants to win a leg
 
Teams are driven to the airport and there is one flight bringing them to Vancouver. Once they land there is a mad dash for taxis. Derek & Jaspal pay somebody $20 to get their spot in the taxi line.
 "Bribery, it always works", Jermaine gets the title

We get some glimpses into the team dynamics during the ride
 "All I care about is that we are in bus no 1 and Ty & Kat are on bus number two", Derek
 "Derek & Jaspal are not a top contender for the Express pass", Kat

Teams reach the sign up board in the following order:
Bus #1:
 1. Shayla & Joel
 2. Gracie & Lily
 3. Tyler & Kayleen
 4. Derek & Jaspal

Bus #2:
 5. Deven & Amanda
 6. Ty & Kat
 ?. Jermaine & Justin
 ?. Ben & Anwar

Early the next morning teams board the buses outside the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre. Once they arrive in central Whistler the next clue box is visible from the bus. It contains a detour: Woods or Water?

In Water teams must make their way to Whistler Scandinave spa (3.2km). Here teams must pick a letter tile with a designated color. This has parts of letters on it. Teams must then find two corresponding tiles on the bottom of a cold and a hot pool. If you add the markings on all the tiles you get a word which they must tell to the judge. It seems they are not allowed to move the tiles. This task is well designed insofar that each set of tiles gives a different word. There are nine different colors so all teams can do this side if they so desire.

In Woods teams must make their way to the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Líl̓wat7úl Cultural centre (1.4km). Here they must search a section of forest and find ten different plaques. Each plaque contains a word in English, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Líl̓wat7úl as well as a picture. Teams must memorize these. Back at the centre there will be a board containing the pictures and english words. Their job is to put the correct Sḵwx̱wú7mesh and Líl̓wat7úl words under each picture. If they fail they must go back and look again. The task is made harder by the fact that there is only one board and it is cleared before each attempt. Effectively this is a memory challenge where racers must memorize 20 foregin words.

Shayla & Joel feel they have to do Woods as they want to represent indigenous languages.

At the spa teams are given swimsuits, towels and robes.

 "The water is what I would call freshly ice cold", Jermaine about the 15°C pool

Teams are not self driving this leg but it is unclear if they just grab taxis or if production provided cars with drivers.

Teams complete the detour in the following order:
 1. Gracie & Lily, water
 2. Derek & Jaspal, water
 3. Jermaine & Justin, water
 4. Ty & Kat, water
 5. Tyler & Kayleen, water
 6. Shayla & Joel, woods
 7. Ben & Anwar, woods
 8. Deven & Amanda, woods

Road block: "Who's well-read?"

In this road block racers must perform a bungee-jump at Whistler Bungee (27km). While they are jumping a sign under the bridge will open and reveal the phrase "Will you marry me?". They must repeat this phrase to the judge to get their next clue. To help them with the task they are given A Samsung phone which they can use to film their jump.

The extra information tells teams that there are no washrooms at this challenge.

 "Our goal for today is to either get on the podium, preferably first, or to beat Derek & Jaspal", Gracie

Justin has a hard time doing this.
 "Girl, this is too high", Justin
So hard in fact that he refuses to do the task which means they take the time penalty, which will be served at the mat.

Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):
1(+0)Gracie & Lily*    (1-2)
2(+0)Derek* & Jaspal   (2-1)
3(+0)Jermaine & Justin*(1-2)Took the time penalty (4h)
4(+0)Ty* & Kat         (2-1)
5(+0)Tyler & Kayleen*  (1-2)
6(+0)Shayla & Joel*    (1-2)
7(+1)Deven* & Amanda   (2-1)
8(-1)Ben* & Anwar      (2-1)Missed the sign so he had to redo it

As they are leaving this task Ty & Kat give the last Express pass to Ben & Anwar.

Quote
ROUTE INFO

Everything's on the
table!

Set a wedding banquet
table to the exacting
standards of the wedding
planner to receive your
next clue.

This task takes place at the Riverlands Equestrian Facility (57km). The wedding table contains 130 pieces (for a total of eight guests). To make it a bit harder only one racer may look at the example and they may only give verbal directions to their partner who is recreating the setup.

Most teams adopt the strategy of having one team member look at the example and then getting as close to their table as allowed (about 10-15m) before telling their partner what to do. But not Derek & Jaspal, Derek shouts as loud as he can from the example table, making sure all teams can hear him.

Team #4 arrives as the first team is leaving.

Jermaine & Justin almost gets it, they have just placed the forks in the wrong order. But Justin fails to spot this and gets more and more frustrated.
 "I really don't care anymore", Justin
So they take another penalty. This will also be served at the pit stop.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Gracie & Lily
 2(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 3(+1) Ty & Kat
 4(+1) Tyler & Kayleen
 5(+1) Shayla & Joel
 6(-3) Jermaine & Justin, gave up and took a penalty
 7(+0) Deven & Amanda
 8(+0) Ben & Anwar

The next clue is called "It's time for a ball game". This takes place on the Big sky golf and country club (12km). Here they must search over 600 golf balls for the only two bearing their names. Once they have them they can deliver them to Jon who is waiting at the pit stop by the 17th hole.

Racers are also told that they may use the assist on this task. Jermaine & Justin do so and are given another clue which tells them that they only need to find one golf ball with either one of their names on it.

 "Okay, Gracie ball, where are you?", Gracie is looking at gold balls

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+0) Gracie & Lily
 2(+1) Ty & Kat
 3(-1) Derek & Jaspal
 4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 5(+1) Jermaine & Justin, used the assist
 6(-1) Shayla & Joel
 7(+0) Deven & Amanda
 8(+0) Ben & Anwar

After they have found the balls all racers need to do is find hole 17 where Jon is waiting. This seems to be a bit away so we get a montage of the first three teams running and the edit tries to make it seem like there is a close race for the win. But the fact that we never see more than one team in the shot and the fact that they do not even meet up at the mat tells a different story.

In the end teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Gracie & Lily, win a trip to Oslo, Norway
 2(+0) Ty & Kat
 3(+0) Derek & Jaspal
 4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 ----- Jermaine & Justin, as they did quit two tasks they are given a 6h penalty
 5(+1) Shayla & Joel
 6(+1) Deven & Amanda
 7(+1) Ben & Anwar
 8(-3) Jermaine & Justin, are saved by a non-elimination

 "Do me a favor, no more penalties", Jon to Jermaine & Justin

Racing report
Amazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 4, "This ugly duckling is now a swan"
Film dates: 2023-04-29 - 2023-04-30

The last leg ended on the Big sky golf and country club, outside Whistler, BC. For this leg teams are released from central Whistler in the following order:
1.Gracie & Lily    12:19
2.Ty & Kat         12:46+0:27
3.Derek & Jaspal   12:54+0:35
4.Tyler & Kayleen  13:20+1:01
5.Shayla & Joel    14:27+2:08
6.Deven & Amanda   15:27+3:08
7.Ben & Anwar      15:47+3:28
8.Jermaine & Justin16:00+3:41

Route info: "Drive yourselves to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver island"

Teams must now get into another sponsor car and first drive themselves to Horseshoe bay (103km). From there they take a ferry to Nainamo on Vancouver island. All teams are on the same ferry and we get a scene where they debate if Jermaine & Justin got eliminated last leg or not. The question is settled when the Drag Queens make an entrance. From the departure times we can see that they have ignored most of Jermaine & Justin's 6h penalty. If they had applied it they would have started after 19. My guess is that if they did start this late they would not have made the last ferry of the day ferry and the episode would have been very boring.

Once on Vancouver island teams must drive themselves to the Malahat Skywalk (90km). It is dark when teams arrived in Nainamo and it is even darker when they reach the Skywalk. The clue here tells them to use the Expedia app on the provided Samsung phone to book a hotel for the night and Skywalk tickets for the morning.

The next morning teams assemble by the Skywalk. Their task here is to use a Samsung phone to photograph 10 driftwood animal sculptures found along the path. Once they have all ten photos they must make their way to the judge at the top of the Skywalk. As all teams take the long ramp instead of the stairs I assume the clue said they had to do it that way.

Teams can also use the assist on this task, in which case they only need to find five sculptures. But no team does this.

 "It's hard because they are made of wood, just like the trees", Jermaine

Jaspal decides to help Gracie & Lily by pointing out an Owl they just missed. The girls pay back by telling the boys about a deer they missed. That seems to be the extent of their cooperation. When Derek & Jaspal find their last sculpture they avoid telling the girls about it.

Deven & Amanda have a close call here. They find a plastic Sasquatch which they photograph and then Deven deletes the photo of one sculpture which he thinks is the same as a different one they already photographed. The judge does not accept the Sasquatch picture but instead of going back down they undelete the deleted photo and this was indeed the missing sculpture so they get their next clue.

Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1. Ty & Kat
 2. Ben & Anwar
 3. Derek & Jaspal
 4. Tyler & Kayleen
 5. Shayla & Joel
 6. Gracie & Lily
 7. Jermaine & Justin
 8. Deven & Amanda

Route info: "Home is where the haunt is"

The next task takes place in Craigdarroch Castle, Victoria (47km). Teams will use Samsung phones to screen the trailer for the new "Haunted Mansion" movie. They must then find ten replica props from the trailer in the mansion. This is not easy as the mansion is huge and every room is full it items. Once teams have found all them items they must go into the garden and mark the location of each item on a map of the mansion.

This task is very hard, at least until you go to the judgment area and see the list of items you are supposed to find. Then it becomes much easier. Derek & Jaspal is the only team shown to realize this but given the comments of the other teams most of them probably eventually did this.

 "Did you go look at the items?", Derek & Jaspal help Ben & Anwar
 
Teams complete this task in the following order:
 1(+2) Derek & Jaspal
 2(-1) Ty & Kat
 3(+3) Gracie & Lily, on their 2nd attempt
 4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 5(-3) Ben & Anwar
 6(+1) Jermaine & Justin
 7(-2) Shayla & Joel, on their 5th attempt
 8(+0) Deven & Amanda

At the castle Jermaine & Justin also mention that they have a speed bump. This takes place directly after the castle task. They must make their way to the Victoria Bug Zoo. Here they must share a pint of ice cream while a pair of tarantula crawls on their other hands. They seem to complete this without too much fuzz.

The next clue is a Face off.

The Face Off takes place at the Colville park sports field (8km). Teams must erect a standard issue army 10 person tent. To help they have four soldiers, but the soldiers will only respond to direct orders. There is also a finished example. This task gets a lot easier the second time you do it as you know more about what you are supposed to do. The waiting teams can not see the actual task so they can not really prepare themselves.

 "Can you guys put the tent up, please", Derek tries a complicated order (but nothing happens)
 "Can somebody who doesn't have a manicure do this one?", Gracie jokes

In the last match Deven & Amanda are the first to call for a check but their tent is not correct and this allows Shayla & Joel to beat them.
 "Ten minutes feels like a lifetime though", Deven does not want to give up
 
Teams leave the fact off in the following order
 1(+2) Gracie & Lily, beat Derek & Jaspal
 2(-1) Derek & Jaspal, beat Ty & Kat
 3(-1) Ty & Kat, beat Tyler & Kayleen
 4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, beat Ben & Anwar
 5(+1) Jermaine & Justin, beat Ben & Anwar
 6(-1) Ben & Anwar, beat Shayla & Joel
 7(+0) Shayla & Joel, beat Deven & Amanda
 8(+0) Deven & Amanda, got a 10 minute penalty for being last

Route info: "It's time to take a stand"

Teams must now drive themselves to the town of Sookes (37km). Here they will find a big board containing 10 different trips. Each trip is made up of three elements; a flight, a hotel and an activity. Each team must select one trip. Then pump up an inflatable Stand Up Paddle-board. After that one team member must paddle the SUP to a set of buoys and pick up three luggage tags associated with their trip from the buoys. Their partner can stand on the walkway and help by doing their best to spot the tags they need to pick.

The challenge takes place by the Sooke Marine Boardwalk and teams enter the boardwalk via the Ed Mcgregor park. This task is made a lot harder by the relatively strong wind which is making it hard to even reach the buoys.

Gracie & Lily change which trip they are taking after Gracie has spotted a few tags belonging to their new trip.

 "This ugly duckling is now a swan", Justin get the title after Jeremy has found all their tags

The last team to arrive here is just seconds after the next to last team.

Teams complete this challenge in the following order:
 1(+1) Derek & Jaspal, Derek paddled
 2(-1) Gracie & Lily, Lily paddled
 3(+1) Tyler & Kayleen, Kayleen paddled
 4(-1) Ty & Kat, Kat paddled
 5(+0) Jermaine & Justin, Jermaine paddled
 6(+0) Ben & Anwar, Ben paddled
 7(+1) Deven & Amanda, Amanda paddled
 8(-1) Shayla & Joel, Joel paddled

The next clue tells them to drive to Whiffin Spit (3km) and search the sand bar for Jon and their next pit stop.

Teams reach Jon in the following order:
 1(+0) Derek & Jaspal, win a trip to Nassau, Bahamas
 2(+0) Gracie & Lily
 3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen
 4(+0) Ty & Kat
 5(+0) Jermaine & Justin
 6(+0) Ben & Anwar
 7(+0) Deven & Amanda
 8(+0) Shayla & Joel. are eliminated

 "Joel and I was never really in the game for ourselves, we're in it to represent our communities and also to create a stronger bond between us. And that's what we did", Shayla
