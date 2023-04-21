1. Gracie & Lily 12:19 2. Ty & Kat 12:46 +0:27 3. Derek & Jaspal 12:54 +0:35 4. Tyler & Kayleen 13:20 +1:01 5. Shayla & Joel 14:27 +2:08 6. Deven & Amanda 15:27 +3:08 7. Ben & Anwar 15:47 +3:28 8. Jermaine & Justin 16:00 +3:41

Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 4, "This ugly duckling is now a swan"Film dates: 2023-04-29 - 2023-04-30The last leg ended on the Big sky golf and country club, outside Whistler, BC. For this leg teams are released from central Whistler in the following order:Route info: "Drive yourselves to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver island"Teams must now get into another sponsor car and first drive themselves to Horseshoe bay (103km). From there they take a ferry to Nainamo on Vancouver island. All teams are on the same ferry and we get a scene where they debate if Jermaine & Justin got eliminated last leg or not. The question is settled when the Drag Queens make an entrance. From the departure times we can see that they have ignored most of Jermaine & Justin's 6h penalty. If they had applied it they would have started after 19. My guess is that if they did start this late they would not have made the last ferry of the day ferry and the episode would have been very boring.Once on Vancouver island teams must drive themselves to the Malahat Skywalk (90km). It is dark when teams arrived in Nainamo and it is even darker when they reach the Skywalk. The clue here tells them to use the Expedia app on the provided Samsung phone to book a hotel for the night and Skywalk tickets for the morning.The next morning teams assemble by the Skywalk. Their task here is to use a Samsung phone to photograph 10 driftwood animal sculptures found along the path. Once they have all ten photos they must make their way to the judge at the top of the Skywalk. As all teams take the long ramp instead of the stairs I assume the clue said they had to do it that way.Teams can also use the assist on this task, in which case they only need to find five sculptures. But no team does this."It's hard because they are made of wood, just like the trees", JermaineJaspal decides to help Gracie & Lily by pointing out an Owl they just missed. The girls pay back by telling the boys about a deer they missed. That seems to be the extent of their cooperation. When Derek & Jaspal find their last sculpture they avoid telling the girls about it.Deven & Amanda have a close call here. They find a plastic Sasquatch which they photograph and then Deven deletes the photo of one sculpture which he thinks is the same as a different one they already photographed. The judge does not accept the Sasquatch picture but instead of going back down they undelete the deleted photo and this was indeed the missing sculpture so they get their next clue.Teams complete this task in the following order:1. Ty & Kat2. Ben & Anwar3. Derek & Jaspal4. Tyler & Kayleen5. Shayla & Joel6. Gracie & Lily7. Jermaine & Justin8. Deven & AmandaRoute info: "Home is where the haunt is"The next task takes place in Craigdarroch Castle, Victoria (47km). Teams will use Samsung phones to screen the trailer for the new "Haunted Mansion" movie. They must then find ten replica props from the trailer in the mansion. This is not easy as the mansion is huge and every room is full it items. Once teams have found all them items they must go into the garden and mark the location of each item on a map of the mansion.This task is very hard, at least until you go to the judgment area and see the list of items you are supposed to find. Then it becomes much easier. Derek & Jaspal is the only team shown to realize this but given the comments of the other teams most of them probably eventually did this."Did you go look at the items?", Derek & Jaspal help Ben & AnwarTeams complete this task in the following order:1(+2) Derek & Jaspal2(-1) Ty & Kat3(+3) Gracie & Lily, on their 2nd attempt4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen5(-3) Ben & Anwar6(+1) Jermaine & Justin7(-2) Shayla & Joel, on their 5th attempt8(+0) Deven & AmandaAt the castle Jermaine & Justin also mention that they have a speed bump. This takes place directly after the castle task. They must make their way to the Victoria Bug Zoo. Here they must share a pint of ice cream while a pair of tarantula crawls on their other hands. They seem to complete this without too much fuzz.The next clue is a Face off.The Face Off takes place at the Colville park sports field (8km). Teams must erect a standard issue army 10 person tent. To help they have four soldiers, but the soldiers will only respond to direct orders. There is also a finished example. This task gets a lot easier the second time you do it as you know more about what you are supposed to do. The waiting teams can not see the actual task so they can not really prepare themselves."Can you guys put the tent up, please", Derek tries a complicated order (but nothing happens)"Can somebody who doesn't have a manicure do this one?", Gracie jokesIn the last match Deven & Amanda are the first to call for a check but their tent is not correct and this allows Shayla & Joel to beat them."Ten minutes feels like a lifetime though", Deven does not want to give upTeams leave the fact off in the following order1(+2) Gracie & Lily, beat Derek & Jaspal2(-1) Derek & Jaspal, beat Ty & Kat3(-1) Ty & Kat, beat Tyler & Kayleen4(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, beat Ben & Anwar5(+1) Jermaine & Justin, beat Ben & Anwar6(-1) Ben & Anwar, beat Shayla & Joel7(+0) Shayla & Joel, beat Deven & Amanda8(+0) Deven & Amanda, got a 10 minute penalty for being lastRoute info: "It's time to take a stand"Teams must now drive themselves to the town of Sookes (37km). Here they will find a big board containing 10 different trips. Each trip is made up of three elements; a flight, a hotel and an activity. Each team must select one trip. Then pump up an inflatable Stand Up Paddle-board. After that one team member must paddle the SUP to a set of buoys and pick up three luggage tags associated with their trip from the buoys. Their partner can stand on the walkway and help by doing their best to spot the tags they need to pick.The challenge takes place by the Sooke Marine Boardwalk and teams enter the boardwalk via the Ed Mcgregor park. This task is made a lot harder by the relatively strong wind which is making it hard to even reach the buoys.Gracie & Lily change which trip they are taking after Gracie has spotted a few tags belonging to their new trip."This ugly duckling is now a swan", Justin get the title after Jeremy has found all their tagsThe last team to arrive here is just seconds after the next to last team.Teams complete this challenge in the following order:1(+1) Derek & Jaspal, Derek paddled2(-1) Gracie & Lily, Lily paddled3(+1) Tyler & Kayleen, Kayleen paddled4(-1) Ty & Kat, Kat paddled5(+0) Jermaine & Justin, Jermaine paddled6(+0) Ben & Anwar, Ben paddled7(+1) Deven & Amanda, Amanda paddled8(-1) Shayla & Joel, Joel paddledThe next clue tells them to drive to Whiffin Spit (3km) and search the sand bar for Jon and their next pit stop.Teams reach Jon in the following order:1(+0) Derek & Jaspal, win a trip to Nassau, Bahamas2(+0) Gracie & Lily3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen4(+0) Ty & Kat5(+0) Jermaine & Justin6(+0) Ben & Anwar7(+0) Deven & Amanda8(+0) Shayla & Joel. are eliminated"Joel and I was never really in the game for ourselves, we're in it to represent our communities and also to create a stronger bond between us. And that's what we did", Shayla