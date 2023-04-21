1. Derek & Jaspal 11:54 2. Gracie & Lily 11:59 +0:05 3. Tyler & Kayleen 12:20 +0:26 4. Ty & Kat ??:?? +?:?? 5. Jermaine & Justin ??:?? +?:?? 6. Ben & Anwar ??:?? +?:?? 7. Deven & Amanda ??:?? +?:??

1(+0) Tyler* & Kayleen (2-2) On his 1st shown attempt 2(+2) Ty & Kat* (2-2) On her 1st shown attempt 3(+0) Derek* & Jaspal (3-1) On his 2nd shown attempt 4(+1) Deven & Amanda* (2-2) On her 2nd attempt 5(-3) Ben & Anwar* (2-2) On his 12th attempt 6(+0) Jermaine* & Justin (2-2) On his 2nd attempt 7(+0) Gracie* & Lily (2-2) On her 1st attempt

Racing reportAmazing Race Canada Season 9, Episode 5, "This is not a hot girl moment"Film dates: 2023-04-30 - 2023-05-01The last leg ended on Whiffin Spit in Sookes. Victoria Island. For this leg teams are released from Langford center (27km away) in the following order:The first clue tells teams to sign up for one of two buses to Ucluelet. The sign up board is located on the pier by Glen Lake Park (3.4km) and teams travel there by taxi."Tyler used to live in Tofino for a few summers", Kayleen feel they have an advantage (Tofino is next door to Ucluelet)Teams reach the sign up board in the following order:Bus #1:1(+1) Gracie & Lily2(-1) Derek & Jaspal3(+0) Tyler & Kayleen4(+0) Ty & KatBus #2 (arrives 15 minutes later):5(+1) Ben & Anwar6(-1) Jermaine & Justin7(+0) Deven & AmandaAt the sign up board Derek & Jaspal talk to Gracie & Lily about an alliance for the next two legs, as the express passes must be used by the end of leg #6. They consider the girls their second biggest rival but Ty & Kat are #1 as they have an express pass."The enemy of our enemy is our friend", JaspalAll agree on a truce and having each others backs for the next two legs.Once in Ucluelet teams jump into sponsor cars and drive themselves to Hotel Zed in Tofino (36km). Here they will each need to get a Tarot reading in the Psychics den.Unfortunately the fortune teller has already left for the day and she will return the next day at 7am. Here racers get a messages from Jon on their sponsor smart watches. To celebrate the half way point of the race there will be a bonfire on McKenzie beach. The beach party gives teams the opportunity to talk good about each other.The next day teams will get their Tarot reading in the order they arrived the day before. That is:1. Tyler & Kayleen2. Ty & Kat3. Derek & Jaspal4. Gracie & Lily5. Ben & Anwar6. Deven & Amanda7. Jermaine & JustinAfter giving them a reading the fortune teller gives them their next clue. This is a route info which tells teams to drive back to Ucluelet and Ukee ice manufacturing (36km). Here they must load 75-80lb of crushed ice and deliver it to one of four local businesses. The weight is checked before they leave for their delivery and when they return with their receipt they will receive their next clue.Teams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen2(+0) Ty & Kat?(+?) Derek & Jaspal?(+?) Gracie & Lily?(+?) Ben & Anwar?(+?) Deven & Amanda?(+?) Jermaine & JustinThe next clue is frozen into a block of ice so teams first need to get it out. They can just smash it into the ground or they can borrow a mallet and chisel.Route info: It's time to take a diveOne team member must now put on a wet suit and go snorkeling. They must search an area to find three streamers bearing names of ingredients in the sponsor energy drink. There are five sets of streamers (all of which seem to be valid).This task takes place on Little Beach (800m)There is an instructor on the beach teaching teams how to do equalization as they dive."I'm a commercial diver actually", Kayleen feels she does not need to practice this"The pacific ocean, it's murky and it's cold", Kat describes the waterGracie feels that it is her turn to do the task even though she is not a very strong swimmer, from their comments it seems Lily doe snot consider herself to be much better. And she is scared of deep water so she is freaking out. Derek feel obligated to help her as they have an alliance, as he is just above a cluster of streamers he dives down and fetches one for her.Kayleen, Ben and Deven have diving licenses so they have no problems with this tasks."I was hopeful that maybe one of those hot divers was gonna come to my rescue or something, but they really did not", GracieJermaine & Justin have a hard time at this task. Initially Justin swam and he was not really making any progress."Let me know when I can sign up for The Amazing Race Canada solo edition", JermaineEventually Justin struggles so much that Jermaine feels he has to go into the water and do the task."I feel like I'm literally carrying the team at this point", JermaineTeams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, Kayleen swam2(+1) Derek & Jaspal, Derek swam3(-1) Ty & Kat, Kat swam4(+?) Ben & Anwar, Ben swam5(+?) Gracie & Lily, Gracie swam6(+?) Deven & Amanda, Deven swam7(+?) Jermaine & Justin, both swam and it took them more than 2 hoursRoute info: "Pass the tacos"Teams must now drive back to Tofino and search for a taco truck named Tacofino. Here teams will find their next clue but also a double blind pass. A team which has been passed must wait for another team to pass them before they can move on."There is a double pass coming up. Ty & Kat are our main competition. This sparks a light inside of me to demolish them", Derek gets over the topGracie & Lily miss the sign for the Taco truck so they pass it, which turns out to be a fatal mistake for them. They get directions and arrive just as Deven & Amanda are leaving. Gracie runs up to Deven & Amanda's truck and get told it was not them who put their faces on the board. Missing this truck is forgivable as it is located 4km before they get to Tofino.Teams arrive to the Tacofino truck (38km) in the following order:1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen2(+0) Derek & Jaspal, put Ty & Kat on the pass board----- Ty & Kat, have to wait as they were passed3(+1) Ben & Anwar, put Gracie & Lily on the pass board4(-1) Ty & Kat5(+1) Deven & Amanda----- Gracie & Lily6(+1) Jermaine & Justin7(-2) Gracie & LilyDetour: By Sand or By SeaBy Sand takes place on South Chersterman beach (2km). In this challenge teams will have to search 300 sand castles for a marked sand dollar buried in some of them. They have to rebuild every sand castle they destroy.In By Sea teams must make their way to Naas food (3km). Here they will take a 20 minute boat ride to Clayoquot sound (a biosphere reserve) where they must harvest 20kg of fresh ocean Kelp. Then there is a 20 minute boat ride back to Naas where their catch will be checked.There are no scales in the boats so teams must keep harvesting until they think they have at least 20kg. Which just means that everybody gets way too much."I wonder if there was an example of 20kg which we should have looked at", Tyler when they are in the boat (and no there did not seem to be an example)"Oh, this is easy", Jaspal when he arrives to the beach with the sand castles"At what point do we think about switching?', Jaspal after 31 minutesAfter having been at the sand castles for well over an hour Derek & Jaspal play rock-paper-scissors to determine if they should stay or switch. The result is switch so they get into their car. Once in the car they read the Kelp instructions more carefully, they think it sounds hard so they decide to go back. Once they are back they find a sand dollar in the first sand castle they search.Jermaine & Justin are smart at the sand castle detour and look for the driest sand castles as they have not been disturbed. This is really smart and they seem to find a sand dollar fairly quickly.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, sea2(+1) Ben & Anwar, sea3(-1) Derek & Jaspal, sand4(+0) Ty & Kat, sea, collected 42kg5(+0) Deven & Amanda, sea6(+0) Jermaine & Justin, sand7(+0) Gracie & Lily, seaRoad block: Who's ready to knock on wood?This road block takes place at North Chesterton beach (2km from sand and 3.7km from sea). The racers will be paired with an Aeriosa Dance Society instructor. They will need to learn nine different poses which they need to form together with their instructor. The catch is that everything happens while hanging high above the ground from wires among the trees. The assist is also available on this task.There are practice trees where the contestants may practice and then a performance tree. In all cases they must start by climbing a ladder to get up a bit before their lines are stretched."Tyler is a terrible dancer", KayleenAfter practicing for a bit Tyler & Kayleen decide to use their assist and learn that then he only needs to complete the last five poses."There is so much sand in my hair, okay, this is not a hot girl moment", Gracie gets the titleThe girls arrive to the road block as team #6 is leaving. They immediately whip out their assist to make the task go faster.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the road block):"Well, poetic justice has just been served" Jaspal when Ty & Kat, who they applied the pass on, passes themRoute info: "Drive yourselves to Long Beach and search for Jon and your next Pit Stop"Teams must now drive themselves to Long Beach (13km)As usual we get to see the next to last team struggle when going to the pit stop (the can not find their car keys, not find their map) while the last team seems to fly through everything. Maybe I am too cynical but as long as we do not get to see both teams in the same shot I am assuming the are not even close.They arrive at the Pit Stop in the following order:1(+0) Tyler & Kayleen, win a trip to New Orleans2(+0) Ty & Kat3(+0) Derek & Jaspal4(+0) Deven & Amanda5(+0) Ben & Anwar6(+0) Jermaine & Justin7(+0) Gracie & Lily, are eliminated"We will cherish these legs forever", Lily