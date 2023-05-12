« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 13075 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1078
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #200 on: May 12, 2023, 03:56:02 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 12, 2023, 03:53:30 PM
The Immersion Room is there.  Might be an early memory challenge in a VR space.
There is reason to believe that there was a VR related task this leg so this checks out
Logged

Online Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #201 on: May 12, 2023, 04:27:13 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 12, 2023, 11:14:13 AM
Quote from: stunami on May 12, 2023, 10:51:00 AM
Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....

Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)

Its a real shame people dont enjoy Toronto legs.  Living there I love seeing places that I pass by on the daily being used.  Since US doesnt come to Canada its the only real opportunity to see the city used for the race.

No one complains about New York being a finish line city in TAR US.

I mean for what its worth I much prefer cities not named New York and Los Angeles to host finales, which is why its been so refreshing to see the revolving door of new cities since season 29.

Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 97
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #202 on: May 12, 2023, 05:26:57 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 12, 2023, 04:27:13 PM
Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.

Is this a caliber thing?  Canada's largest city for the U.S.'?

If you don't like Toronto that's cool, but this seems like arbitrary opinion to me.  Again, a bit disappointed people are eager to preemptively be put off by my hometown, but okay.
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1078
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #203 on: May 12, 2023, 05:32:59 PM »
So if the final 4 was in fact today either we missed a leg somewhere (maybe in Quebec), there is 1 less leg this season or today was an NEL at the final 4 and we have one more leg until the final(I hate those personally so I'm going to pretend that's not the case until proven otherwise). If it's not the last one, we might be looking at the final leg being ran this weekend.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3932
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #204 on: May 12, 2023, 05:41:16 PM »
To be fair, a lot of seasons have done that. It leaves the final elimination in suspense for another week, assuming they don't do like last year's finale.
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6498
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #205 on: May 12, 2023, 06:01:35 PM »
Could also be further cost-cutting, TARCAN1 was 10 legs, 2-4 were 12, 5-8 were 11, maybe we're back to 10? It's also possible we had another Keep on Racing in Quebec and that's when our final non-elim was.
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1078
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #206 on: May 12, 2023, 09:15:32 PM »
Okay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th). Eyewitness testimonies can be inaccurate a lot of the time so take that with a grain of salt.
Logged

Offline stunami

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1024
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #207 on: May 12, 2023, 09:19:21 PM »
Also its possible that they had a F5 elimination leg and this is F4 NEL
We can have one more leg before the finale
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1078
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #208 on: May 12, 2023, 09:21:33 PM »
Quote from: stunami on May 12, 2023, 09:19:21 PM
Also its possible that they had a F5 elimination leg and this is F4 NEL
We can have one more leg before the finale
There are certain things that have been posted that make me believe that the final is sooner rather than later.
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3932
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #209 on: May 12, 2023, 09:39:28 PM »
The next leg will tell. If they're climbing a bridge or doing something big like that, then you know it's a finale.
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1078
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #210 on: May 12, 2023, 09:44:28 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on May 12, 2023, 09:15:32 PM
Okay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th).
NEVERMIND miscommunication. Kayleen & Tyler showed up an hour before Deven & Amanda.
Logged

Offline fossil-racer

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3688
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #211 on: May 12, 2023, 10:38:05 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on May 12, 2023, 09:44:28 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on May 12, 2023, 09:15:32 PM
Okay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th).
NEVERMIND miscommunication. Kayleen & Tyler showed up an hour before Deven & Amanda.

So Deven and Amanda was last then?
Logged
Unearthing Prehistoric Spoilers since TAR Canada 2
Detail Analyst - TAR Canada is my favorite!

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1078
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #212 on: May 12, 2023, 11:06:22 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on May 12, 2023, 10:38:05 PM
So Deven and Amanda was last then?
The guy admitted that he's never seen the show so it's possible that he could be confused about where they placed, but it seems they at the very least finished behind Tyler & Kayleen.
Logged

Offline angelbaby09

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 152
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #213 on: May 12, 2023, 11:38:58 PM »
any chances this might be a non elimination leg? if its 11 leg season we still have 2 legs to film
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1078
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #214 on: May 12, 2023, 11:47:50 PM »
Quote from: angelbaby09 on May 12, 2023, 11:38:58 PM
any chances this might be a non elimination leg? if its 11 leg season we still have 2 legs to film
Always the chance, but there's also always the chance that we missed a leg somewhere else or that the budget was cut and we only have 10 legs. We know nothing for certain just certain things point to that we only have two more days left of filming (but those thing could also be wrong we'll see only time will tell).
Logged

Online gamerfan09

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 6498
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 12:41:37 AM »
Three of the four teams speculated to be our F4 seen at the mat... should be very interesting to see if the finale is next!
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 3932
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 12:48:53 AM »
Edit: My bad. Wrong Tyler.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:04:49 AM by Maanca »
Logged

Offline Avid

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 06:47:36 AM »
Quote from: angelbaby09 on May 12, 2023, 11:38:58 PM
any chances this might be a non elimination leg? if its 11 leg season we still have 2 legs to film
The maths adds up, since leg7 was a KOR, I think they eliminated in leg 8 and top 4 were safe in leg 9..leg 10 Won't b so kind imo :hfive:
Logged

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1078
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 07:07:54 AM »
Quote from: Avid on Yesterday at 06:47:36 AM
The maths adds up, since leg7 was a KOR, I think they eliminated in leg 8 and top 4 were safe in leg 9..leg 10 Won't b so kind imo :hfive:
I think you got your legs mixed up. Leg 6, according to Gamer's timeline, was KOR final 6 and leg 7 was final 6 elimination. Final 5 was in Quebec. God only knows what happens after that.
Logged

Online Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 10:03:30 AM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on May 12, 2023, 05:26:57 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 12, 2023, 04:27:13 PM
Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.

Is this a caliber thing?  Canada's largest city for the U.S.'?

If you don't like Toronto that's cool, but this seems like arbitrary opinion to me.  Again, a bit disappointed people are eager to preemptively be put off by my hometown, but okay.

I mean that TAR Canada using Toronto is not quite the same as TARUS using New York City. Here's a few reasons why I think this.

For one, the Toronto area has hosted tasks in Seasons 1, 3, 6, 8 and 9, which at this point is over half of the seasons. Down south, the New York City area has hosted tasks in Seasons 1, 8, 10, 21, 25 and 27. This is only six of the 35 so far, so New York City has a much smaller presence in the American show than Toronto does in the Canadian show.

Furthermore, we are neglecting the fact that, excluding season 8, the American show exclusively travels internationally. New York City hosting the finale of Season 21 (for example) is just not the same as Toronto hosting Leg 6 of TAR Canada 6.

I'll leave off with mentioning that I never said I disliked Toronto, please don't put words in mouth.
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 06:22:39 PM »
Toronto's only appeared on four consecutive seasons inclusive versus Los Angeles from 12 to 29.
Logged

Offline Jack3257

  • RFF Not So Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 27
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 07:12:05 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 06:22:39 PM
Toronto's only appeared on four consecutive seasons inclusive versus Los Angeles from 12 to 29.


Toronto has had a LEG in four consecutive season, which is different than LA having a start line before they immediately fly to a foreign country.
Logged

Offline OMGitsGARRET

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #222 on: Today at 07:40:15 AM »
I fear we may have missed the finale... I think it might have been yesterday. Either that or it'll be done today but I think it may have already finished.

Look for Halifax area/Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia sightings.
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #223 on: Today at 10:22:58 AM »
Quote from: Jack3257 on Yesterday at 07:12:05 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Yesterday at 06:22:39 PM
Toronto's only appeared on four consecutive seasons inclusive versus Los Angeles from 12 to 29.


Toronto has had a LEG in four consecutive season, which is different than LA having a start line before they immediately fly to a foreign country.

Correction: LA had finales on 17 and 25 rather than Starting Lines.

In any case, TO > that eighteen season chain in SoCal
Logged

Offline Parasparopagraho

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 595
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #224 on: Today at 10:24:24 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Today at 07:40:15 AM
I fear we may have missed the finale... I think it might have been yesterday. Either that or it'll be done today but I think it may have already finished.

Look for Halifax area/Eastern Passage, Nova Scotia sightings.

There's no reason to fret until the F4 start reappearing on socials.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 