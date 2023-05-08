The train arrived at Union Station at 14:10 local time. If we assume they will be flying to their next destination, here are the domestic routes scheduled for the rest of the day at the time of writing:- Montreal- Vancouver- Ottawa- Saskatoon- Calgary- Regina- St. John's- Winnipeg- Halifax- Edmonton- Quebec City- Deer Lake- Moncton- Sault Ste. Marie- Charlottetown- Saint John- SydneyThis all comes with the blind assumption that (1) they are flying at all, (2) they are flying today, (3) they are flying out of Pearson and not Billy Bishop (another airport in Toronto).Another possibility is that they got off the train before Toronto. If so, they could have gotten off at Chatham, Glencoe, London, Ingersoll, Woodstock, Brantford, Aldershot or Oakville.Let's see if we can't find them!