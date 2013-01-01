« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 11711 times)

1 Member and 5 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Jjw26

  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1055
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #200 on: Today at 03:56:02 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 03:53:30 PM
The Immersion Room is there.  Might be an early memory challenge in a VR space.
There is reason to believe that there was a VR related task this leg so this checks out
Logged

Offline Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 395
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #201 on: Today at 04:27:13 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 11:14:13 AM
Quote from: stunami on Today at 10:51:00 AM
Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....

Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)

Its a real shame people dont enjoy Toronto legs.  Living there I love seeing places that I pass by on the daily being used.  Since US doesnt come to Canada its the only real opportunity to see the city used for the race.

No one complains about New York being a finish line city in TAR US.

I mean for what its worth I much prefer cities not named New York and Los Angeles to host finales, which is why its been so refreshing to see the revolving door of new cities since season 29.

Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 