Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....
Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)
Its a real shame people dont enjoy Toronto legs. Living there I love seeing places that I pass by on the daily being used. Since US doesnt come to Canada its the only real opportunity to see the city used for the race.
No one complains about New York being a finish line city in TAR US.
I mean for what its worth I much prefer cities not named New York and Los Angeles to host finales, which is why its been so refreshing to see the revolving door of new cities since season 29.
Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.