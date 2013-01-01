Quote from: stunami on Today at 10:51:00 AM Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....



Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)



Its a real shame people dont enjoy Toronto legs. Living there I love seeing places that I pass by on the daily being used. Since US doesnt come to Canada its the only real opportunity to see the city used for the race.



No one complains about New York being a finish line city in TAR US.



I mean for what its worth I much prefer cities not named New York and Los Angeles to host finales, which is why its been so refreshing to see the revolving door of new cities since season 29.Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.