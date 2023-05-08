« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 9614 times)

2 Members and 14 Guests are viewing this topic.

Online Brannockdevice

  • RFF Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:38:50 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 08:38:52 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 08:34:12 AM
The Amazing Race Canada might be filming in the Windsor train station?

8:16 AM EDT · May 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/maddyniffler/status/1655547246291582976

Guessing that they're on this train.

https://tsimobile.viarail.ca/#72

Likely on their way to YYZ
Logged
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 