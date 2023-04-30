« previous next »
TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #150 on: Today at 10:40:47 AM
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 05:34:46 PM

My personal spec is:

Leg 1: Gisele and Gail
Leg 2: NEL/Eddie and Allison/Joel and Shayla
Leg 3: NEL/Eddie and Allison/Joel and Shayla


Correction: Leg 2 is 100% the F9 boot.
Parasparopagraho

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #151 on: Today at 10:43:19 AM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 30, 2023, 04:31:34 PM
Occam's Razor would sooner suggest Windsor as the largest city yet to be visited by TARCAN.

Called it.
fossil-racer

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #152 on: Today at 11:48:44 AM
Guessing the pitstop order for yesterday was as follows based on the new sightings

1 Tyler/Kat
2 Tyler/Kayleen or Ben/Anwar
3 Tyler/Kayleen or Ben/Anwar
4 Jas/Derek
5 Unknown MF team
6 Drag Team
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #153 on: Today at 12:08:23 PM
They seem to be making their way counterclockwise around the Detroit River. Hopefully wherever the Pit Stop is is in a place where Sue can get close enough to hear Jon say that name of the unknown M/F team.
Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #154 on: Today at 12:56:03 PM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 10:43:19 AM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 30, 2023, 04:31:34 PM
Occam's Razor would sooner suggest Windsor as the largest city yet to be visited by TARCAN.

Called it.

You did. Maybe production is realizing CTV might not give them seasons forever and are checking off places they need to. I remember joking after TAR33 how when US would visit London, England, TAR Canada would visit London, Ontario. Guess where they turned up the very next season  :funny:

Can I try that? lol - After St. John's and Corner Brook, Occam's Razor would suggest Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador to be visited by TARCAN 🤞🤞
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #155 on: Today at 01:04:10 PM
So the only teams not spotted from NOTL in Windsor are Jas & Derek and Kimora & Starzy?
OMGitsGARRET

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #156 on: Today at 01:30:56 PM
Quote from: fossil-racer on Today at 11:38:34 AM


What do we think is going on in this picture?

It stood out to me because it looks like three teams (Ben and Anwar, Katrina and Tyler S, and Kayleen and Tyler T) are all together working on the same sculpture...?

Do we think that's just how the task is designed with teams competing that close to each other, or could it be some sort of Intersection twist with 3 teams vs 3 teams?
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #157 on: Today at 01:32:07 PM
I think that sculpture is the example and they're all just looking at it
Leafsfan

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #158 on: Today at 01:41:27 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 01:32:07 PM
I think that sculpture is the example and they're all just looking at it

This!
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #159 on: Today at 01:56:23 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 01:48:45 PM
Sue- teams on the way to Tilsbury
That's like a 40 minute drive. Interesting.
Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:08:53 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 02:07:03 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 01:48:45 PM
Sue- teams on the way to Tilsbury

Team may be lost. Sue is headed to Point Pelee to scout if that is the PS.

Point Pelee is a fitting spot for a Pit Stop to this leg. I'm sure Jon would mention it's the southernmost point in Canada.
Leafsfan

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #161 on: Today at 02:48:43 PM
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 02:08:53 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 02:07:03 PM
Quote from: Leafsfan on Today at 01:48:45 PM
Sue- teams on the way to Tilsbury

Team may be lost. Sue is headed to Point Pelee to scout if that is the PS.

Point Pelee is a fitting spot for a Pit Stop to this leg. I'm sure Jon would mention it's the southernmost point in Canada.

Nothing at PP, presumably PS is somewhere else.

Thank you WindsorSue for all the sightings today!
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #162 on: Today at 03:04:08 PM
Did Sue see Kimora & Starzy and/or Jas & Derek at all? Or are some photos she took coming later?
Leafsfan

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #163 on: Today at 04:30:07 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 03:04:08 PM
Did Sue see Kimora & Starzy and/or Jas & Derek at all? Or are some photos she took coming later?

More info including some photos will come later when Sue is back home
WindsorSue

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #164 on: Today at 05:31:08 PM
I'll do a write up when I have recovered! We tailed them as far as we could...well into nowhereland Chatham/Kent County. No idea where the pitstop could be.
