TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Re: TAR Canada 9 LIVE Sightings! *SPOILERS* Tweets go here *please read post 1*
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 11:53:04 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 11:50:25 PM
Video from the Toronto airport from Thursday

https://streamable.com/1fjc0p

From yaapp7 on TikTok

ok, this video is funny - teams running left, teams running right = no one knows which way to go :funny:
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:40:47 AM »
Quote from: OMGitsGARRET on Yesterday at 05:34:46 PM

My personal spec is:

Leg 1: Gisele and Gail
Leg 2: NEL/Eddie and Allison/Joel and Shayla
Leg 3: NEL/Eddie and Allison/Joel and Shayla


Correction: Leg 2 is 100% the F9 boot.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #152 on: Today at 10:43:19 AM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on April 30, 2023, 04:31:34 PM
Occam's Razor would sooner suggest Windsor as the largest city yet to be visited by TARCAN.

Called it.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #153 on: Today at 11:48:44 AM »
Guessing the pitstop order for yesterday was as follows based on the new sightings

1 Tyler/Kat
2 Tyler/Kayleen or Ben/Anwar
3 Tyler/Kayleen or Ben/Anwar
4 Jas/Derek
5 Unknown MF team
6 Drag Team
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:08:23 PM »
They seem to be making their way counterclockwise around the Detroit River. Hopefully wherever the Pit Stop is is in a place where Sue can get close enough to hear Jon say that name of the unknown M/F team.
