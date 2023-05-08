« previous next »
TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Brannockdevice

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 08:38:52 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 08:34:12 AM
The Amazing Race Canada might be filming in the Windsor train station?

8:16 AM EDT · May 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/maddyniffler/status/1655547246291582976

Guessing that they're on this train.

https://tsimobile.viarail.ca/#72

Likely on their way to YYZ
Brannockdevice

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 03:15:44 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Yesterday at 10:38:50 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 08:38:52 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 08:34:12 AM
The Amazing Race Canada might be filming in the Windsor train station?

8:16 AM EDT · May 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/maddyniffler/status/1655547246291582976

Guessing that they're on this train.

https://tsimobile.viarail.ca/#72

Likely on their way to YYZ

The train arrived at Union Station at 14:10 local time. If we assume they will be flying to their next destination, here are the domestic routes scheduled for the rest of the day at the time of writing:

- Montreal
- Vancouver
- Ottawa
- Saskatoon
- Calgary
- Regina
- St. John's
- Winnipeg
- Halifax
- Edmonton
- Quebec City
- Deer Lake
- Moncton
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Charlottetown
- Saint John
- Sydney

This all comes with the blind assumption that (1) they are flying at all, (2) they are flying today, (3) they are flying out of Pearson and not Billy Bishop (another airport in Toronto).

Another possibility is that they got off the train before Toronto. If so, they could have gotten off at Chatham, Glencoe, London, Ingersoll, Woodstock, Brantford, Aldershot or Oakville.

Let's see if we can't find them!
Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 03:27:22 PM
Yeah, I wouldn't put a third leg in Ontario past them, but odds are on Montreal or Quebec City if they're flying out. They generally like to go west to east as much as possible.
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #178 on: Today at 08:53:29 AM
To get to Saguenay they could've either flown from the Montreal airport this morning, which in that case they will arrive around 10:30 AM Eastern, or they could've driven from the Montreal airport to Saguenay which is about 5 hours and they would've encountered another HOO/sign up board. Only problem with the flying option is that it would mean teams would've had to have stayed in the Montreal airport overnight and somehow avoided any sightings despite that.
