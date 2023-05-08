« previous next »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 08, 2023, 08:38:52 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on May 08, 2023, 08:34:12 AM
The Amazing Race Canada might be filming in the Windsor train station?

8:16 AM EDT · May 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/maddyniffler/status/1655547246291582976

Guessing that they're on this train.

https://tsimobile.viarail.ca/#72

Likely on their way to YYZ
The train arrived at Union Station at 14:10 local time. If we assume they will be flying to their next destination, here are the domestic routes scheduled for the rest of the day at the time of writing:

- Montreal
- Vancouver
- Ottawa
- Saskatoon
- Calgary
- Regina
- St. John's
- Winnipeg
- Halifax
- Edmonton
- Quebec City
- Deer Lake
- Moncton
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Charlottetown
- Saint John
- Sydney

This all comes with the blind assumption that (1) they are flying at all, (2) they are flying today, (3) they are flying out of Pearson and not Billy Bishop (another airport in Toronto).

Another possibility is that they got off the train before Toronto. If so, they could have gotten off at Chatham, Glencoe, London, Ingersoll, Woodstock, Brantford, Aldershot or Oakville.

Let's see if we can't find them!
Yeah, I wouldn't put a third leg in Ontario past them, but odds are on Montreal or Quebec City if they're flying out. They generally like to go west to east as much as possible.
To get to Saguenay they could've either flown from the Montreal airport this morning, which in that case they will arrive around 10:30 AM Eastern, or they could've driven from the Montreal airport to Saguenay which is about 5 hours and they would've encountered another HOO/sign up board. Only problem with the flying option is that it would mean teams would've had to have stayed in the Montreal airport overnight and somehow avoided any sightings despite that.
^

Unless teams went through Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport instead of Trudeau.
The only flights I can find from Montreal is through Trudeau. The only other flights that land in Saguenay are through Wabush, Newfoundland which definitely isn't what teams took.
Don't know much about what Saguenay has, but the Fjord National Park downriver seems like a place they might check out.
So they probably took the train in Montreal, then flew in the next morning. Maybe they did a task in Montreal last night? (like the two times they were in Toronto last season, perhaps a Guru task or find someone with departing time for the next morning.

I would also keep an eye for 'La petite maison blanche' which is now a museum but it became a iconic picture during the 1996 flood. As the only surviving house around, surrounded by water.

Maybe a pitstop (or pitstart of the next leg)
With the lack of sightings today, this may actually be the case. Although I don't know how often we get sightings in Quebec.
French Canada has always been difficult outside of major cities.
Does Saguenay have any ski hills around? Is there still snow in the area? Has there been a city yet that's had challenges in the snow?  Seems to me there always is a snow type of challenge on TARC.
Based on the schedule so far this season, I think we're likely looking at the following for the rest of the season.

May 11: Leg 9
May 12: Rest/Production set up
May 13: Leg 10
May 14: Rest/Production set up
May 15: Finale

Maybe finale on the 16th if they spend a full day traveling for a leg.
