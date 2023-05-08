« previous next »
Author Topic: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers  (Read 11530 times)

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #175 on: May 08, 2023, 10:38:50 AM »
Quote from: Xoruz on May 08, 2023, 08:38:52 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on May 08, 2023, 08:34:12 AM
The Amazing Race Canada might be filming in the Windsor train station?

8:16 AM EDT · May 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/maddyniffler/status/1655547246291582976

Guessing that they're on this train.

https://tsimobile.viarail.ca/#72

Likely on their way to YYZ
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #176 on: May 08, 2023, 03:15:44 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on May 08, 2023, 10:38:50 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on May 08, 2023, 08:38:52 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on May 08, 2023, 08:34:12 AM
The Amazing Race Canada might be filming in the Windsor train station?

8:16 AM EDT · May 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/maddyniffler/status/1655547246291582976

Guessing that they're on this train.

https://tsimobile.viarail.ca/#72

Likely on their way to YYZ

The train arrived at Union Station at 14:10 local time. If we assume they will be flying to their next destination, here are the domestic routes scheduled for the rest of the day at the time of writing:

- Montreal
- Vancouver
- Ottawa
- Saskatoon
- Calgary
- Regina
- St. John's
- Winnipeg
- Halifax
- Edmonton
- Quebec City
- Deer Lake
- Moncton
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Charlottetown
- Saint John
- Sydney

This all comes with the blind assumption that (1) they are flying at all, (2) they are flying today, (3) they are flying out of Pearson and not Billy Bishop (another airport in Toronto).

Another possibility is that they got off the train before Toronto. If so, they could have gotten off at Chatham, Glencoe, London, Ingersoll, Woodstock, Brantford, Aldershot or Oakville.

Let's see if we can't find them!
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #177 on: May 08, 2023, 03:27:22 PM »
Yeah, I wouldn't put a third leg in Ontario past them, but odds are on Montreal or Quebec City if they're flying out. They generally like to go west to east as much as possible.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #178 on: May 09, 2023, 08:53:29 AM »
To get to Saguenay they could've either flown from the Montreal airport this morning, which in that case they will arrive around 10:30 AM Eastern, or they could've driven from the Montreal airport to Saguenay which is about 5 hours and they would've encountered another HOO/sign up board. Only problem with the flying option is that it would mean teams would've had to have stayed in the Montreal airport overnight and somehow avoided any sightings despite that.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #179 on: May 09, 2023, 12:08:01 PM »
^

Unless teams went through Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport instead of Trudeau.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #180 on: May 09, 2023, 12:17:58 PM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on May 09, 2023, 12:08:01 PM
Unless teams went through Saint-Hubert Longueuil Airport instead of Trudeau.
The only flights I can find from Montreal is through Trudeau. The only other flights that land in Saguenay are through Wabush, Newfoundland which definitely isn't what teams took.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #181 on: May 09, 2023, 02:47:27 PM »
Don't know much about what Saguenay has, but the Fjord National Park downriver seems like a place they might check out.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #182 on: May 09, 2023, 04:57:54 PM »
So they probably took the train in Montreal, then flew in the next morning. Maybe they did a task in Montreal last night? (like the two times they were in Toronto last season, perhaps a Guru task or find someone with departing time for the next morning.

I would also keep an eye for 'La petite maison blanche' which is now a museum but it became a iconic picture during the 1996 flood. As the only surviving house around, surrounded by water.

Maybe a pitstop (or pitstart of the next leg)
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #183 on: May 09, 2023, 05:24:38 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on May 09, 2023, 02:47:27 PM
Don't know much about what Saguenay has, but the Fjord National Park downriver seems like a place they might check out.
With the lack of sightings today, this may actually be the case. Although I don't know how often we get sightings in Quebec.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #184 on: May 09, 2023, 05:56:33 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on May 09, 2023, 05:24:38 PM
Although I don't know how often we get sightings in Quebec.

French Canada has always been difficult outside of major cities.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #185 on: May 09, 2023, 06:02:46 PM »
Does Saguenay have any ski hills around? Is there still snow in the area? Has there been a city yet that's had challenges in the snow?  Seems to me there always is a snow type of challenge on TARC.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #186 on: May 10, 2023, 10:22:26 PM »
Based on the schedule so far this season, I think we're likely looking at the following for the rest of the season.

May 11: Leg 9
May 12: Rest/Production set up
May 13: Leg 10
May 14: Rest/Production set up
May 15: Finale

Maybe finale on the 16th if they spend a full day traveling for a leg.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 PM »
Just a heads up, Amazing Race Isreal is filming in Iceland right now as we speak so if you're looking for sightings for TARCAN, make sure what version it is.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 06:13:02 PM »
Quote from: Xoruz on Yesterday at 06:04:32 PM
https://www.facebook.com/notllocal
https://www.notllocal.com/local-news/amazing-race-canada-in-niagara-for-upcoming-series-6977628

On the Facebook post for this article, people are commenting that teams were in St Catherines and Fenwick on the same day as NOTL.

St. Catharine's is halfway between NOTL and Niagara Falls. Fenwick is farther SW. Maybe they started there and worked their way back to NOTL for the Pit Stop.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 07:39:53 PM »
Barring any scenarios like TARCAN8's snafus, TO should be the F5 boot as the third to the last leg.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 08:54:56 PM »
But we are not even sure it's really us in Toronto no?
I would expect more sighting if it was us
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #191 on: Today at 07:23:15 AM »
^

Don't be ridiculous - haMerotz 9 was/is in Iceland and there's no evidence that either the Finns or the Aussies have begun.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #192 on: Today at 08:07:01 AM »
Well now we know for sure but my point was that there was no flag im that first picture
It could have been anything, a team building challenge, a stunt event for a collecting funds for cancer, etc..
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #193 on: Today at 08:19:22 AM »
Occam's Razor would have refuted any and all of the above.

Anyhow, still wagering Kenora for the penultimate leg (four in ON to balance BC) and Halifax for the finale.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #194 on: Today at 08:49:08 AM »
Could they have flown into Toronto yesterday and just had the teams stay in the hotel the rest of the day to run the leg today in order for Jon and the crew to do this?:

https://twitter.com/tsx_tsxv/status/1657020107611095042?s=46&t=nXXFJ2AUue_l759BOVwsHw
« Last Edit: Today at 10:08:38 AM by Jjw26 »
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #195 on: Today at 10:38:40 AM »
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on Today at 08:19:22 AM
Occam's Razor would have refuted any and all of the above.

Anyhow, still wagering Kenora for the penultimate leg (four in ON to balance BC) and Halifax for the finale.

Halifax would be a good finale but my hope is St. John's.  :)
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #196 on: Today at 10:41:37 AM »
They've never done an east coast finale before, so Halifax is definitely a possibility.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #197 on: Today at 10:51:00 AM »
Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....

Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #198 on: Today at 11:14:13 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 10:51:00 AM
Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....

Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)

Its a real shame people dont enjoy Toronto legs.  Living there I love seeing places that I pass by on the daily being used.  Since US doesnt come to Canada its the only real opportunity to see the city used for the race.

No one complains about New York being a finish line city in TAR US.
Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #199 on: Today at 11:22:00 AM »
It's like why TARUS gravitates toward certain places over and over (like France or China) - for the convenience of a major travel hub.

Toronto's airport pretty much opens up the rest of the country. So instead of just flying out, they figure they might as well make a leg out it, and get a good night's sleep at a nearby hotel too.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:22 AM by Maanca »
