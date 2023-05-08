« previous next »
TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 08:38:52 AM
Quote from: Xoruz on Today at 08:34:12 AM
The Amazing Race Canada might be filming in the Windsor train station?

8:16 AM EDT · May 8, 2023

https://twitter.com/maddyniffler/status/1655547246291582976

Guessing that they're on this train.

https://tsimobile.viarail.ca/#72

Likely on their way to YYZ
The train arrived at Union Station at 14:10 local time. If we assume they will be flying to their next destination, here are the domestic routes scheduled for the rest of the day at the time of writing:

- Montreal
- Vancouver
- Ottawa
- Saskatoon
- Calgary
- Regina
- St. John's
- Winnipeg
- Halifax
- Edmonton
- Quebec City
- Deer Lake
- Moncton
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Charlottetown
- Saint John
- Sydney

This all comes with the blind assumption that (1) they are flying at all, (2) they are flying today, (3) they are flying out of Pearson and not Billy Bishop (another airport in Toronto).

Another possibility is that they got off the train before Toronto. If so, they could have gotten off at Chatham, Glencoe, London, Ingersoll, Woodstock, Brantford, Aldershot or Oakville.

Let's see if we can't find them!
Yeah, I wouldn't put a third leg in Ontario past them, but odds are on Montreal or Quebec City if they're flying out. They generally like to go west to east as much as possible.
