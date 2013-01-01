Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 8 Guests are viewing this topic.
The Immersion Room is there. Might be an early memory challenge in a VR space.
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 10:51:00 AMUrgh Toronto is so disapointing....Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)Its a real shame people dont enjoy Toronto legs. Living there I love seeing places that I pass by on the daily being used. Since US doesnt come to Canada its the only real opportunity to see the city used for the race.No one complains about New York being a finish line city in TAR US.
Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)
Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.
Also its possible that they had a F5 elimination leg and this is F4 NELWe can have one more leg before the finale
Okay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th).
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 09:15:32 PMOkay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th). NEVERMIND miscommunication. Kayleen & Tyler showed up an hour before Deven & Amanda.
So Deven and Amanda was last then?
any chances this might be a non elimination leg? if its 11 leg season we still have 2 legs to film
Smith suffered a broken collarbone, broken shoulder blade and nerve damage down his left arm when the teams bus collided with a semi-trailer at a Saskatchewan intersection in April. Sixteen people died in the crash and 13 others were injured.
The maths adds up, since leg7 was a KOR, I think they eliminated in leg 8 and top 4 were safe in leg 9..leg 10 Won't b so kind imo
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 31 queries.