Is this a caliber thing? Canada's largest city for the U.S.'?



If you don't like Toronto that's cool, but this seems like arbitrary opinion to me. Again, a bit disappointed people are eager to preemptively be put off by my hometown, but okay.



I mean that TAR Canada using Toronto is not quite the same as TARUS using New York City. Here's a few reasons why I think this.For one, the Toronto area has hosted tasks in Seasons 1, 3, 6, 8 and 9, which at this point is over half of the seasons. Down south, the New York City area has hosted tasks in Seasons 1, 8, 10, 21, 25 and 27. This is only six of the 35 so far, so New York City has a much smaller presence in the American show than Toronto does in the Canadian show.Furthermore, we are neglecting the fact that, excluding season 8, the American show exclusively travels internationally. New York City hosting the finale of Season 21 (for example) is just not the same as Toronto hosting Leg 6 of TAR Canada 6.I'll leave off with mentioning that I never said I disliked Toronto, please don't put words in mouth.