TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #200 on: Today at 03:56:02 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 03:53:30 PM
The Immersion Room is there.  Might be an early memory challenge in a VR space.
There is reason to believe that there was a VR related task this leg so this checks out
Brannockdevice

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #201 on: Today at 04:27:13 PM
Quote from: kyleisalive on Today at 11:14:13 AM
Quote from: stunami on Today at 10:51:00 AM
Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....

Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)

Its a real shame people dont enjoy Toronto legs.  Living there I love seeing places that I pass by on the daily being used.  Since US doesnt come to Canada its the only real opportunity to see the city used for the race.

No one complains about New York being a finish line city in TAR US.

I mean for what its worth I much prefer cities not named New York and Los Angeles to host finales, which is why its been so refreshing to see the revolving door of new cities since season 29.

Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.
"Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." -Frank Borman

kyleisalive

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #202 on: Today at 05:26:57 PM
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Today at 04:27:13 PM
Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.

Is this a caliber thing?  Canada's largest city for the U.S.'?

If you don't like Toronto that's cool, but this seems like arbitrary opinion to me.  Again, a bit disappointed people are eager to preemptively be put off by my hometown, but okay.
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #203 on: Today at 05:32:59 PM
So if the final 4 was in fact today either we missed a leg somewhere (maybe in Quebec), there is 1 less leg this season or today was an NEL at the final 4 and we have one more leg until the final(I hate those personally so I'm going to pretend that's not the case until proven otherwise). If it's not the last one, we might be looking at the final leg being ran this weekend.
Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #204 on: Today at 05:41:16 PM
To be fair, a lot of seasons have done that. It leaves the final elimination in suspense for another week, assuming they don't do like last year's finale.
gamerfan09

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #205 on: Today at 06:01:35 PM
Could also be further cost-cutting, TARCAN1 was 10 legs, 2-4 were 12, 5-8 were 11, maybe we're back to 10? It's also possible we had another Keep on Racing in Quebec and that's when our final non-elim was.
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:15:32 PM
Okay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th). Eyewitness testimonies can be inaccurate a lot of the time so take that with a grain of salt.
stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #207 on: Today at 09:19:21 PM
Also its possible that they had a F5 elimination leg and this is F4 NEL
We can have one more leg before the finale
Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Reply #208 on: Today at 09:21:33 PM
Quote from: stunami on Today at 09:19:21 PM
Also its possible that they had a F5 elimination leg and this is F4 NEL
We can have one more leg before the finale
There are certain things that have been posted that make me believe that the final is sooner rather than later.
