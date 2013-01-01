« previous next »
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 03:56:02 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 03:53:30 PM
The Immersion Room is there.  Might be an early memory challenge in a VR space.
There is reason to believe that there was a VR related task this leg so this checks out
Offline Brannockdevice

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 04:27:13 PM »
Quote from: kyleisalive on Yesterday at 11:14:13 AM
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 10:51:00 AM
Urgh Toronto is so disapointing....

Wonder what the penultimate leg will be, but I'm also thinking we are going to have a East Coast finale (Halifax or St-John's)

Its a real shame people dont enjoy Toronto legs.  Living there I love seeing places that I pass by on the daily being used.  Since US doesnt come to Canada its the only real opportunity to see the city used for the race.

No one complains about New York being a finish line city in TAR US.

I mean for what its worth I much prefer cities not named New York and Los Angeles to host finales, which is why its been so refreshing to see the revolving door of new cities since season 29.

Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.
Offline kyleisalive

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 05:26:57 PM »
Quote from: Brannockdevice on Yesterday at 04:27:13 PM
Also I feel like comparing New York and Toronto is like comparing apples to oranges.

Is this a caliber thing?  Canada's largest city for the U.S.'?

If you don't like Toronto that's cool, but this seems like arbitrary opinion to me.  Again, a bit disappointed people are eager to preemptively be put off by my hometown, but okay.
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 05:32:59 PM »
So if the final 4 was in fact today either we missed a leg somewhere (maybe in Quebec), there is 1 less leg this season or today was an NEL at the final 4 and we have one more leg until the final(I hate those personally so I'm going to pretend that's not the case until proven otherwise). If it's not the last one, we might be looking at the final leg being ran this weekend.
Online Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 05:41:16 PM »
To be fair, a lot of seasons have done that. It leaves the final elimination in suspense for another week, assuming they don't do like last year's finale.
Online gamerfan09

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 06:01:35 PM »
Could also be further cost-cutting, TARCAN1 was 10 legs, 2-4 were 12, 5-8 were 11, maybe we're back to 10? It's also possible we had another Keep on Racing in Quebec and that's when our final non-elim was.
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 09:15:32 PM »
Okay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th). Eyewitness testimonies can be inaccurate a lot of the time so take that with a grain of salt.
Offline stunami

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 09:19:21 PM »
Also its possible that they had a F5 elimination leg and this is F4 NEL
We can have one more leg before the finale
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 09:21:33 PM »
Quote from: stunami on Yesterday at 09:19:21 PM
Also its possible that they had a F5 elimination leg and this is F4 NEL
We can have one more leg before the finale
There are certain things that have been posted that make me believe that the final is sooner rather than later.
Online Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 09:39:28 PM »
The next leg will tell. If they're climbing a bridge or doing something big like that, then you know it's a finale.
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 09:44:28 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 09:15:32 PM
Okay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th).
NEVERMIND miscommunication. Kayleen & Tyler showed up an hour before Deven & Amanda.
Offline fossil-racer

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 10:38:05 PM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 09:44:28 PM
Quote from: Jjw26 on Yesterday at 09:15:32 PM
Okay the guy with the photo of Deven & Amanda and Kayleen & Tyler said that Deven & Amanda showed up an hour before Kayleen & Tyler and that Kayleen & Tyler "showed up 5th" (assuming he means 4th).
NEVERMIND miscommunication. Kayleen & Tyler showed up an hour before Deven & Amanda.

So Deven and Amanda was last then?
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 11:06:22 PM »
Quote from: fossil-racer on Yesterday at 10:38:05 PM
So Deven and Amanda was last then?
The guy admitted that he's never seen the show so it's possible that he could be confused about where they placed, but it seems they at the very least finished behind Tyler & Kayleen.
Offline angelbaby09

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 11:38:58 PM »
any chances this might be a non elimination leg? if its 11 leg season we still have 2 legs to film
Offline Jjw26

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 PM »
Quote from: angelbaby09 on Yesterday at 11:38:58 PM
any chances this might be a non elimination leg? if its 11 leg season we still have 2 legs to film
Always the chance, but there's also always the chance that we missed a leg somewhere else or that the budget was cut and we only have 10 legs. We know nothing for certain just certain things point to that we only have two more days left of filming (but those thing could also be wrong we'll see only time will tell).
Online gamerfan09

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #215 on: Today at 12:41:37 AM »
Three of the four teams speculated to be our F4 seen at the mat... should be very interesting to see if the finale is next!
Online Maanca

Re: TARC 9 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:48:53 AM »
Seeing Tyler Smith wearing a knee brace makes me curious if any lingering physical effects from the bus crash will crop up in the race. From an article at the time https://globalnews.ca/news/4713068/injured-player-tyler-smith-humboldt-broncos-bus-crash/

Quote
Smith suffered a broken collarbone, broken shoulder blade and nerve damage down his left arm when the teams bus collided with a semi-trailer at a Saskatchewan intersection in April. Sixteen people died in the crash and 13 others were injured.

But either way, I wouldn't doubt the edit making sure we hear all about it a la the Seoul Sisters :(
