Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 03:20:35 AMNot funny.
Not funny.
Quote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 04:34:40 AMQuote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 03:20:35 AMQuote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 12:25:46 AM(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)Not funny.You know. Team Boom Boom's accident was on a farming road. Nvm.
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 03:20:35 AMQuote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 12:25:46 AM(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)Not funny.
Quote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 12:25:46 AM(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)Not funny.
(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)
The bicycles were staged here, hundreds of meters away from Plaza Merced, for some reasonThe Detour choices were on either side of Rooster crow
(Trivia: the street was named after a Japanese video game designer who inserted a photo-realistic Ronda into one of his games--story here).
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 32 queries.