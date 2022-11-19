And now a new perspective on the Amman leg. The only race location which could not be seen from the Citadel (where the leg started) was the Pit Stop. And that was only because a high building obscured it. But that is of course with the benefit of hindsight. The only location the racers knew about was the book shop and although you can catch a glimpse of it between the houses you had no chance to see the clue box and besides you have to know what you are looking for. But the main takeaway from this is how close everything was.

This picture is take from the Citadel.