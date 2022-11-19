« previous next »
TAR 34 Maps

redskevin88

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #25 on: November 19, 2022, 04:42:11 AM
Quote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 04:34:40 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 03:20:35 AM
Not funny.

???

You know. Team Boom Boom's accident was on a farming road. Nvm.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #26 on: November 19, 2022, 10:20:08 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 04:42:11 AM
Quote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 04:34:40 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 03:20:35 AM
Quote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 12:25:46 AM
(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)
Not funny.
???
You know. Team Boom Boom's accident was on a farming road. Nvm.

That's a stretch. If anything, this would be a reference to Marcus/Michael actually being stuck behind a tractor on a similar D-designated road in Episode 7:

Marcus: We're still on D50, we're behind this big tractor, there's no room...
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #27 on: November 20, 2022, 04:27:42 PM
Quote from: Slowhatch on November 17, 2022, 03:40:21 PM
  • The bicycles were staged here, hundreds of meters away from Plaza Merced, for some reason
  • The Detour choices were on either side of Rooster crow

Thanks Slowhatch!
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #28 on: November 24, 2022, 12:29:32 PM
Leg 10
Neobie already posted a map in the episode thread.
DDP: the Ronda Flamenca and Hispania Flamenco , and the Moorish baths. RB (Trivia: the street was named after a Japanese video game designer who inserted a photo-realistic Ronda into one of his games--story here). Pitstop.
Maanca

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #29 on: November 24, 2022, 12:34:06 PM
Quote from: Slowhatch on November 24, 2022, 12:29:32 PM
(Trivia: the street was named after a Japanese video game designer who inserted a photo-realistic Ronda into one of his games--story here).

Ah. I was wondering about that name, definitely didn't sound Spanish.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #30 on: November 29, 2022, 10:02:32 AM
Thanks Slowhatch! Leg 10 map here.
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #31 on: December 01, 2022, 12:11:24 PM
Leg 11
The helipad was a field near the Skogafoss waterfall, something like this (minus the cows); despite what the editors tell us, it was only a couple of minutes to the ice climb.
The canyoning is a puzzle. We see vehicles approach the intersection of 250/261; the obvious candidates would be Gluggafoss and its little brother Þórðarfoss, but I haven't made a match yet. The sign and name "Fljótshlíðarfoss" (Riverside waterfall) seem to be a production invention; it doesn't appear on any gazetteer.
The stairs for Silfra and the pitstop was approx. here.

Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #32 on: December 01, 2022, 03:57:11 PM
Edit: I think I've narrowed it down to Bleiksárgljúfur, east of the road junction (photo source).
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #33 on: December 02, 2022, 04:01:15 AM
Thanks Slowhatch! The point where the Roadblock ended also matches up with this 360° view at Bleiksárgljúfur.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #34 on: December 08, 2022, 06:32:47 AM
The finale leg, thanks to the team we had all the locations beforehand!
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #35 on: December 08, 2022, 06:41:38 AM
And to round off the season, an overview of TAR 34, with very squished labels this season!
Also attached below is a .kmz file with detailed placemarks of each location; you'd need to download and open it in Google Earth, etc.
maf

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 01:30:13 AM
I recently visited Jordan and took the opportunity to visit some race spots. Here is a new perspective of the detour location in Petra. Some more or less interesting facts:
  • There was less than 100m between the puzzles and the feeding stations
  • The distance from the feeding station to the water and hay was about 80m, with a few steps
  • The tourist stall you can see at the right edge of the picture was partly covered up with reeds to make it look prettier
  • The "market" seen in the show was probably put there by production
  • If the puzzle teams had just turned around and looked behind them they would have seen the Great Temple where the Pit Stop was. It was about 650m away so might have been hard to spot Phil and the mat. And production seemed to take steps to make it harder to see (no boom camera and the tents were kind of hidden away).
maf

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #37 on: Today at 01:56:51 AM
And now a new perspective on the Amman leg. The only race location which could not be seen from the Citadel (where the leg started) was the Pit Stop. And that was only because a high building obscured it. But that is of course with the benefit of hindsight. The only location the racers knew about was the book shop and although you can catch a glimpse of it between the houses you had no chance to see the clue box and besides you have to know what you are looking for. But the main takeaway from this is how close everything was.
This picture is take from the Citadel.
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #38 on: Today at 05:40:16 AM
Maf!! This is AMAZING!! Thanks so very much for sharing it. What fun!


 :yourock:
