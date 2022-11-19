« previous next »
redskevin88

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #25 on: November 19, 2022, 04:42:11 AM
Quote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 04:34:40 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 03:20:35 AM
Not funny.

???

You know. Team Boom Boom's accident was on a farming road. Nvm.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #26 on: November 19, 2022, 10:20:08 PM
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 04:42:11 AM
Quote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 04:34:40 AM
Quote from: redskevin88 on November 19, 2022, 03:20:35 AM
Quote from: Neobie on November 19, 2022, 12:25:46 AM
(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)
Not funny.
???
You know. Team Boom Boom's accident was on a farming road. Nvm.

That's a stretch. If anything, this would be a reference to Marcus/Michael actually being stuck behind a tractor on a similar D-designated road in Episode 7:

Marcus: We're still on D50, we're behind this big tractor, there's no room...
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #27 on: November 20, 2022, 04:27:42 PM
Quote from: Slowhatch on November 17, 2022, 03:40:21 PM
  • The bicycles were staged here, hundreds of meters away from Plaza Merced, for some reason
  • The Detour choices were on either side of Rooster crow

Thanks Slowhatch!
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #28 on: November 24, 2022, 12:29:32 PM
Leg 10
Neobie already posted a map in the episode thread.
DDP: the Ronda Flamenca and Hispania Flamenco , and the Moorish baths. RB (Trivia: the street was named after a Japanese video game designer who inserted a photo-realistic Ronda into one of his games--story here). Pitstop.
Maanca

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #29 on: November 24, 2022, 12:34:06 PM
Quote from: Slowhatch on November 24, 2022, 12:29:32 PM
(Trivia: the street was named after a Japanese video game designer who inserted a photo-realistic Ronda into one of his games--story here).

Ah. I was wondering about that name, definitely didn't sound Spanish.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #30 on: November 29, 2022, 10:02:32 AM
Thanks Slowhatch! Leg 10 map here.
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 12:11:24 PM
Leg 11
The helipad was a field near the Skogafoss waterfall, something like this (minus the cows); despite what the editors tell us, it was only a couple of minutes to the ice climb.
The canyoning is a puzzle. We see vehicles approach the intersection of 250/261; the obvious candidates would be Gluggafoss and its little brother Þórðarfoss, but I haven't made a match yet. The sign and name "Fljótshlíðarfoss" (Riverside waterfall) seem to be a production invention; it doesn't appear on any gazetteer.
The stairs for Silfra and the pitstop was approx. here.

Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:57:11 PM
Edit: I think I've narrowed it down to Bleiksárgljúfur, east of the road junction (photo source).
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Reply #33 on: Today at 04:01:15 AM
Thanks Slowhatch! The point where the Roadblock ended also matches up with this 360° view at Bleiksárgljúfur.
