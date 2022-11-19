Leg 11
The helipad was a field near the Skogafoss waterfall, something like this
(minus the cows); despite what the editors tell us, it was only a couple of minutes to the ice climb
.
The canyoning is a puzzle. We see vehicles approach the intersection of 250/261; the obvious candidates would be Gluggafoss and its little brother Þórðarfoss, but I haven't made a match yet. The sign and name "Fljótshlíðarfoss" (Riverside waterfall) seem to be a production invention; it doesn't appear on any gazetteer.
The stairs for Silfra
and the pitstop was approx. here
.