Just updated the Episode 8 maps with some new information from interviews and racer recaps:
- The show suggested that all teams took the A20 to Toulouse except
Quinton/Mattie, which were shown on the D49. But the D49 was just the first road you take out of Domme, as Quinton/Mattie are seen here
. Instead, Quinton/Mattie mention in this interview
that they took the A20, but when the autoroute ended 45km/28mi short of Toulouse, they chose the two-lane M820 instead of the six-lane A62, because the former looked more direct. The distance is actually pretty much the same, but the smaller highway would obviously take more time.
- Derek/Claire mention on their recap that there were multiple options to get on the A20. They and Luis/Michelle took the D704, while Aubrey/David took the D703. (They mixed up the two on their recap, but D704 is the more southerly one.)
- Derek/Claire also mention Marcus/Michael getting on the D55 to get to the A20, but I couldn't find it on a map. We see the brothers on the episode switching from the southbound D46 to the eastbound D673 here
, so it looks like they did D46 > D673 > D12 > D49 > A20, which matches up with Derek/Claire mentioning that they join up with the A20 further south.
- Emily/Molly are seen on the episode getting on the A20 at Montfaucon here
, meaning they took the D801, an offshoot of the D704 route that Derek/Claire and Luis/Michelle took.
So which was fastest? According to Google Maps...
Aubrey/David (D703): 199km, 2h12
Emily/Molly (D704 > D801): 177km, 2h4
Derek/Claire and Luis/Michelle (D704): 170km, 2h2
Marcus/Michael (D46 > D673 > D12 > D49): 168km, 1h58
Not sure which route Quinton/Mattie took to get to the A20.
(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)