Just updated the Episode 8 maps with some new information from interviews and racer recaps:- The show suggested that all teams took the A20 to Toulouse except Quinton/Mattie, which were shown on the D49. But the D49 was just the first road you take out of Domme, as Quinton/Mattie are seen here . Instead, Quinton/Mattie mention in this interview that they took the A20, but when the autoroute ended 45km/28mi short of Toulouse, they chose the two-lane M820 instead of the six-lane A62, because the former looked more direct. The distance is actually pretty much the same, but the smaller highway would obviously take more time.- Derek/Claire mention on their recap that there were multiple options to get on the A20. They and Luis/Michelle took the D704, while Aubrey/David took the D703. (They mixed up the two on their recap, but D704 is the more southerly one.)- Derek/Claire also mention Marcus/Michael getting on the D55 to get to the A20, but I couldn't find it on a map. We see the brothers on the episode switching from the southbound D46 to the eastbound D673 here , so it looks like they did D46 > D673 > D12 > D49 > A20, which matches up with Derek/Claire mentioning that they join up with the A20 further south.- Emily/Molly are seen on the episode getting on the A20 at Montfaucon here , meaning they took the D801, an offshoot of the D704 route that Derek/Claire and Luis/Michelle took.So which was fastest? According to Google Maps...Aubrey/David (D703): 199km, 2h12Emily/Molly (D704 > D801): 177km, 2h4Derek/Claire and Luis/Michelle (D704): 170km, 2h2Marcus/Michael (D46 > D673 > D12 > D49): 168km, 1h58Not sure which route Quinton/Mattie took to get to the A20.(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)