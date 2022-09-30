Teams were all over the map for Amman. Coming out of the Citadel onto al-Hussein St, teams should have turned left, hugging the Citadel walls. Instead, Luis/Michelle, Quinton/Mattie, and Glenda/Lumumba turned right, going the opposite direction down the hill.



In their recap, Luis/Michelle recounted going back up the hill to come down the correct way with Quinton/Mattie. Glenda/Lumumba, on the other hand, are seen going through al-Hadadah Tunnel, which saved them that uphill climb.



Luis/Michelle and Quinton/Mattie stumbling upon the Pit Stop isn't too much of a mistake; it's pretty much on the way between the bookstore and the Detour options, and just 100m/110yd off course.