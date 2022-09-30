« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 34 Maps  (Read 2005 times)

Neobie

TAR 34 Maps
September 30, 2022, 08:24:48 AM
Fun fact: One of the routes from Smash to Saw passes by the marked parking lots for the Pit Stop, so teams might have accidentally ended up at the Pit Stop before they wanted to!
Maanca

Re: TAR 34 Maps
September 30, 2022, 08:30:15 AM
What do you know? Friedensengel is next to the river. Aastha & Nina had the right idea about where they often like to put Pit Stops.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
September 30, 2022, 09:30:26 AM
Fun facts:
- It was a 1.2km/0.75mi round-trip for Rich/Dom to get back to the carpark to retrieve their hat.
- The Pit Stop was right next to the bells!
georgiapeach

Re: TAR 34 Maps
September 30, 2022, 11:41:28 AM
^^ Love that!
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
September 30, 2022, 02:47:55 PM
The yodeling was at the Rosengarten Nature Reserve, just north of the hotel.
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
October 05, 2022, 11:19:26 PM
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
October 06, 2022, 07:22:31 AM
Thanks Slowhatch!

The course for The Big Cheese was 1.7km/1.1mi. Derek/Claire ended up on the next street while looking for the Osteria del Cappello, but this wouldn't have cost them more than a minute.

Glenda/Lumumba, however, went 0.75km/0.45mi out of the way from the Arco del Meloncello, to the junction of Via XXI Aprile 1945 and Via Antonio Zannoni. It's such a distance to the centre of town, the lady they were asking told them not to walk, but to take the bus instead!
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
October 13, 2022, 08:48:15 PM
Leg 4
The RB was also the DDP. The bank of the Arno also served double-duty as the Detour end point.
The fashion shoots were here, here and here. The buchetti were here and here; I couldn't find the third (biscotti) place. Finish mat.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
October 14, 2022, 05:08:16 PM
Thanks Slowhatch! The biscotti was at Vivoli, near the Piazza di Santa Croce.

Quite a bit of running this leg! If you chose Eye for Fashion you'd cover 4.4km/2.7mi on foot from the carpark to the Pit Stop; if you chose Window of Opportunity it'd be at least 5.2km/3.3mi.
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
October 21, 2022, 09:05:44 PM
Leg 5
Petra is easy; there's an interactive map here, and streetview is also available (bonus fwiw: how to solve slide puzzles)
They lost me on the detectorist RB. The train started at Wadi Rum station, and ended approx. here; notice the village and police barracks they just passed and the 3 pylons arranged like palm trees. The trail is cold after that. At least we know where not to look; the valley is chock full of "glamping" facilities.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
October 26, 2022, 09:27:52 AM
Am currently on the road and maps for the next two weeks might take a little while, but found the location of the metal-detecting Roadblock at 29°45'8"N, 35°26'17"E, north of the main tourist area!
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
October 26, 2022, 11:03:56 PM
Leg 6
Leg start, DDP and Detour. I can't find the name of this parklet behind the tourist information office, but it seems to match the RB spot. Pit Stop
Slowhatch

Re: TAR 34 Maps
November 03, 2022, 12:06:34 AM
Leg 7
Start, RB, Detour, and Pit Stop.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Yesterday at 09:18:54 AM
Glenda/Lumumba had their little accident here.

Maps coming in (over)due time!
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Today at 09:02:11 AM
Teams were all over the map for Amman. Coming out of the Citadel onto al-Hussein St, teams should have turned left, hugging the Citadel walls. Instead, Luis/Michelle, Quinton/Mattie, and Glenda/Lumumba turned right, going the opposite direction down the hill.

In their recap, Luis/Michelle recounted going back up the hill to come down the correct way with Quinton/Mattie. Glenda/Lumumba, on the other hand, are seen going through al-Hadadah Tunnel, which saved them that uphill climb.

Luis/Michelle and Quinton/Mattie stumbling upon the Pit Stop isn't too much of a mistake; it's pretty much on the way between the bookstore and the Detour options, and just 100m/110yd off course.
Maanca

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Today at 09:07:30 AM
Missed you, Neobie! Happy to see your full leg maps again.
Neobie

Re: TAR 34 Maps
Today at 12:27:35 PM
The drive from the Detour to the Pit Stop is filled with literal and figurative twists and turns, and requires a full slideshow to explain. I fully empathise with the teams!

Marcus/Michael explain in Racers Podcast that they jumped ahead going from the Roadblock to the Detour by taking the smaller D46 instead of the larger D704, which got others stuck in city traffic.

The part where Derek/Claire and Molly/Emily turn around going to the Pit Stop are actually from much closer to the Detour, and aren't covered here. (They were going the right way, and didn't need to turn around.)
