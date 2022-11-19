You know. Team Boom Boom's accident was on a farming road. Nvm.
(Granted, Marcus/Michael chose the fastest route, but given the risks of taking small country roads, say getting stuck behind a tractor, I think the other teams didn't make a terrible decision either.)Not funny.
That's a stretch. If anything, this would be a reference to Marcus/Michael actually
being stuck behind a tractor on a similar D-designated road in Episode 7:
Marcus: We're still on D50, we're behind this big tractor, there's no room...