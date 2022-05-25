1(+0) Derek* & Claire (6-6) 2(+1) Emily* & Molly (6-6) 3(-1) Luis & Michelle* (6-6) Probably less than 10 minutes after #1

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 34, Episode 12, "The only leg that matters"Film date: 2022-06-16The last leg ended in Iceland and during the Pit Stop teams are flown to Nashville, TN. They are then transported to Lynchburg, just outside the city, where the leg will start in front of the Jack Daniel's distillery. The three remaining teams start together in this leg."We want to start a family, having that money would do so much for us", Michelle"Fate definitely brought us here, we're meant to win this", Emily"This is the only leg that matters", Claire gets the titleIt seems the start was around 18:00.The first clue sends teams into the Jack Daniel's distillery where they must properly label and pack 30 bottles of single barrel whiskey to receive their next clue. One person will do the labeling and one the packing.The bottles are traveling on a conveyor belt and the labelers are all standing at one station. They must put on one small label at the neck of the bottle as well as a tag indicating which team it belongs to. The next station on the conveyor belt is a checking station where an employee checks their label, and if it is not perfectly straight they will reject the bottle and put it to the side. Finally the conveyor belt reaches the packer and they can box all the bottles from their labeler which reaches them.It is a nice twist that the checking of the labels happens away from the racers so it is not immediately obvious if a bottle is rejected or not. The racers are free to walk between the stations and look at the rejected bottles."Michelle, they're not getting approved", Luis warns his partnerAll the teams get to wear hair nets, and Luis also gets to wear one over his beard.Teams complete this task in the following order:1. Emily & Molly, at 18:29, Emily applied the labels2. Derek & Claire, at ~18:31, Claire applied the labels3. Luis & Michelle, at 18:34, Michelle applied the labelsRoute info: Drive to the Korean Veterans memorial bridge in Nashville to find your next clue.Teams are not provided with a map for this leg so they have to ask people for directions. Both the first two teams stop at the same gas station and eventually ask the same person for directions to the bridge. Team #3 arrives as the first two teams are leaving the gas station."So we're the shortest team in the final. We're the oldest team in the final and we're the most femalest", Molly sums it upWhen they arrive to the bridge Emily misses the small sign pointing to the parking so they have to cross the bridge and find a place to turn around. This lets the other two teams pass them.Teams arrive to the clue box on the bridge (116km) in the following order:1(+1) Derek & Claire2(+1) Luis & Michelle3(-2) Emily & Molly, within five minutes of #1Road block: Climb and rappelIn this road block contestants must first climb to the top of the bridge, find their clue and then rappel down. At the top they will find a guitar case tethered to the railings and inside they will find a guitar pick bearing the text "Gibson Garage", this is their next clue. The task is set up so they all can perform it simultaneously without having to wait for each other.The clue also specifies which racer in each team have to do the task. This is the racer who has so far only done five road blocks.At the start of the climb it is pretty steep (like 50°). racers have two ropes. One safety rope which they are tethered to and one which they can pull themselves forward by. The trick is to just walk up while dragging your upper body along with the rope. Every now and then racers must stop and move their safety clip past one of the hooks holding the safety rope.Michelle uses the wrong technique and pulls herself up by upper body strength. She arrives, exhausted, to the top after Emily and is happy to wait for Emily to complete her descent. It is only then Michelle realizes that she did not need to wait.Teams got here at sunset and the bridge is also lit up in red and yellow so it looked really nice.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):The next clue is a guitar pick bearing the text "Nashville Gibson Garage". As Emily & Molly make their way to their car they read some text about parking so I assume they got some additional information at some point.Emily & Molly have a hard time finding somebody to ask for directions, probably because they do not seem to go toward the city form the bridge as the other teams do."We went the wrong direction at the bridge and now we need to go back", EmilyTeams reach the Gibson Garage (1.5km) in the following order:1(+0) Derek & Claire2(+1) Luis & Michelle, as team #1 are leaving3(-1) Emily & MollyGibson Garage turns out to be a guitar shop. And on a small stage racers find Caroline & Jennifer (from seasons 22 & 24) who have their next clue.Luis & Michelle get very excited as they recognize Caroline & Jennifer and they even sing their song back from season 22 thus proving that they really do know they race history.The next clue is a route info and it tells team to deliver three guitar from this store to three different Honkey Tonks on Lower Broadway. The venues they need to visit are: Whiskey Bent, Wildhorse and Tootsies.The clue also says: "Carefully remove one electric and two acoustics from the wall of guitars and place them in your cases".There are nine guitars hanging on the wall in this area. This is a strange one. If any team makes a mistake and grabs the wrong kinds of guitars then the following teams will not be able to complete the task. Nobody seems to make any errors even though some teams say they do not know the difference."Is this an acoustic?", Luis (holding an electric guitar)I can see a few different scenarios:* It was physically impossible to put the wrong kind of guitar in the case* Somebody had to approve their packing before they could leave* Production stepped in if they picked the wrong guitars"I'm very conscious about me being a very bad runner", Claire"I was already exhausted from the bridge, just one guitar was so heavy", MichelleAn unexpected difficulty in this task is that Broadway is packed with tourists in various states of inebriation.For what I assume is Covid reasons the actual deliveries is made to people just outside the bars. All teams seem to hit the bars in the same order: Tootsie (1km), Whiskey Bent and finally Wildhorse.Teams complete their deliveries1(+0) Derek & Claire2(+0) Luis & Michelle3(+0) Emily & MollyOnce teams have delivered all their guitars they get tickets to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. They have to ask around for directions."How do I spell Municipal?", DerekOne detail we learned in interviews is that when Derek shouted for help with directions he also shouted, as they tend to do, that he was in a race for a million dollars. One guy tried to sell him directions for $1,000...Teams reach the auditorium (1km) In the following order:1(+0) Derek & Claire2(+0) Luis & Michelle3(+0) Emily & MollyIn the auditorium teams encounter a symphony orchestra playing the Amazing Race theme."This is the most recognizable piece of music on The Amazing Race. Composed by John Keane in 2001", PhilHere teams find a "memory" task. Teams each have a giant screen and a floor piano with 48 keys. The screen is one side of the podium where the orchestra sits. They remain silent most of the time and only play the theme when a team enters or completes the task. When the racers press any of the keys of the floor piano the screen shows a corresponding picture. Teams need to figure out which keys correspond to images of things they actually encountered during the race and press them in chronological order. The racers are only allowed to use their feet to press the keys and they may not take any notes or mark the keys in any way.The clue then tells them to press the black floor pedal to lock in their answers. What the clue does not say is that this activates a countdown timer on the screen and they then only have 11 seconds to press the correct keys in the correct order. To make the task a little easier the screen lets them know immediately when they make an error when the timer is running.This task tests not only their memory but also their dexterity. There are of course 37 pictures which are not of things they encountered during the race. They are slightly tricky, like a picture of generic red motorcycle which is wrong because there is also one of the Ducati they actually worked on etc. But no team seem to struggle with figuring out which pictures to select. The tricky part is pressing the buttons quickly and in the correct order.This takes a while so Emily & Molly arrive before the first team is done so for a while we have all three teams doing the task next to each other. This adds to the excitement.Derek plays the piano so he knows the names of the keys and they use that to memorize which ones to press. Their plan is to have Derek do the first pictures and then Claire do the last. That plan goes out the window when they realize they only have 11 seconds to press all of them. One of them has to take the right half and the other the left half of the keyboard."When we got there I knew it was a memory challenge and I was like, I'm ready for this", Michelle felt ready"We're not musicians", Michelle after having worked the task a bit"Can we just focus", Claire is getting frantic"Baby, hold on, there's more keys", After a while Luis discovers the black keysSo Luis & Michelle started putting this together using just the white keys. These probably held plausible looking pictures for all legs, just not the correct ones."I know there's black keys but I just forgot to press them", LuisThe teams have one side each of the podium as their screens so they can see each other, but not each others screens. Which means that once the first team completes this challenge the others immediately know they did. This must feel very demoralizing.Teams complete this task in the following order:1(+0) Derek & Claire, spent more than 25 minutes but less than 452(+1) Emily & Molly, did it in 8.9s after 25 minutes3(-1) Luis & Michelle, did it in 10s after 45 minutesRoute info: Race to the finish line. Make your way to the mother church of country music. Go, go, go!Teams must figure out that the finish line is at the Ryman auditorium. This does not seem to difficult, just find somebody with a phone and they can look it up in their search engine of choice."This may be a footrace Em", MollyRymans Auditorium is in fact located just behind Tootsies so they passed it earlier in the leg.Teams reach the mat in the Ryman Auditorium (1km) in the following order:1(+0) Derek & Claire at 21:52, win the $1,000,0002(+0) Emily & Molly at 22:083(+0) Luis & Michelle at 22:23"23 days, 8 countries, 16 cities", Phil sums it upAt the mat Derek has a bit of fun."You know, there's something I've been wanting to...", Derek fakes starting to propose"I packed the bag, I know there's no ring there", ClaireAs Emily & Molly reaches the stage Molly turns around and waits for Emily so they can step on the mat together holding hands. After the race we learn what actually happened to Emily's legs. In leg #5 (Jordan) she tore some muscle fibers in her quad. The race medics took good care of her but she overcompensated by putting too much wight on her other leg and thus hurt her that knee as well. She ended up with bilateral tibial fractures. Which just makes her even more badass."I think this gives a little feeling of validation of our relationship", Derek alluding to the fact that they have only been dating for 8 months"Our relationship has only grown stronger and stronger", Michelle"We got time together that we otherwise never would have had", Emily