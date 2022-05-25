1(+0) Marcus* & Michael (3-2) 2(+0) Emily & Molly* (2-3) Spent just over 15 minutes (as group 2 have just arrived) 3(+0) Quinton* & Mattie (3-2) 4(+0) Luis* & Michelle (3-2) 5(+0) Abby* & Will (3-2) Finds it just as group #3 arrive 6(+1) Derek* & Claire (3-2) 7(-1) Aubrey & David* (2-3) 8(+0) Glenda & Lumumba* (2-3) 9(+0) Linton* & Sharik (4-1)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 34, Episode 5, "The Amazing Race of Arabia"Film date: 2022-06-02The last episode ended in Florence, Italy. This one starts at the airport where Phil tells the teams that they are going to the kingdom of Jordan. We then get a scene where teams ride an old steam train in the Wadi Rum dessert. Then a bunch of riders on horses and camels arrive and everything looks like an epic film. Towards the end each team get a clue from one of the riders.Teams depart in three groups in the following order:Group #1 departs at 08:00 and contains1. Emily & Molly1. Marcus & MichaelGroup #2 departs at 08:15 and contains3. Luis & Michelle3. Abby & Will3. Quinton & MattieGroup #3 departs at 08:30 and contains6. Glenda & Lumumba6. Derek & Claire6. Linton & Sharik6. Aubrey & DavidRoute info: Welcome to the Wadi Rum desert in the kingdom of Jordan. You have just experienced a scene reminiscent of the 1963 Oscar winning film Lawrence of Arabia. Now head into the desert to experience this otherworldly landscape. Chose an available Bedouin driver who will drive you through the desert to find your next clue.Teams do not get to self drive in this leg. Instead they must choose a driver who will then drive them to the next location. During the drive Marcus & Michael talk about the acronym they came up with before the race. It is CAR, Complacent, Adversity and Resilience. This feels very military and not at all that useful.Louis & Michelle interviews that they see this as their last crazy adventure before they will start a family.Eventually the cars stop and teams see a clue box a bit up on a hill which they get to run to (through deep sand). When they start running Emily realizes that something is wrong with her leg."I must have pulled a muscle in my tight", EmilyTeams reach the clue box here in the following order:1(+0) Marcus & Michael2(-1) Emily & Molly3(+0) Quinton & Mattie4(-1) Luis & Michelle5(-2) Abby & Will6(+0) Aubrey & David7(-1) Derek & Claire8(-2) Glenda & Lumumba9(-3) Linton & SharikRoad block: Who wants to test their metal?Teams must search a crash site for a piece of space ship debris. That is they must use a metal detector to find a piece of metal buried in the sand. And the place they do it is looks like a movie set depicting the crash site of an alien ship."My husband is shoveling right now, this is hot watching road blocks", Michelle is admiring the viewDerek is very aware of the fact that this task only gets harder with time as there are fewer and fewer clues to find. So he runs across the search area with his metal detector as opposed to the other teams who are more careful. His strategy pays off though."I found an orange can", Lumumba finds a bunch of stuff which is not the clueLinton and David have a strategy which differs from the others. They concentrate on the areas were less people have walked and search outside the circle formed by the wreckage. This is a bad idea"Everybody is looking in the middle, there's got to be an outlier", Linton on why he is searching away from the others"The hardest part is no being able to help them", AubreyTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Teams must now be driven 1.5h to Petra where they will find their next clue.Emily & Molly catch up with Marcus & Michael on the way to Petra.At Petra the next shown clue is located outside The Treasury (which probably is the most well known structure here). This is a good 2km from the entrance to the site so it is a bit of a run to get there. Teams reach the clue box here in the following order:1(+6) Derek & Claire2(-1) Marcus & Michael3(+1) Luis & Michelle4(-2) Emily & Molly5(+0) Abby & Will6(+1) Aubrey & David7(-4) Quinton & Mattie8(+0) Glenda & Lumumba9(+0) Linton & SharikThis does not really make sense. The order is very shuffled as compared to the other they left the road block. And they had chauffeurs driving them here so nobody should have gotten lost along the way. I suspect that there was an unaired task here. After the road block teams were told to go to the main entrance of Petra, but the shown clue box is at the Treasury which is 2km from the entrance. Also a comment by Mattie as Aubrey & David pass them indicates that there may have been a task there."Did they do that lick[?] so fast?", MattieIn any case the clue box by the Treasury contains a detour: Camel Caravan or Palace PuzzleIn Camel Caravan teams must fetch four bags of hay for the camels. And carry water in jugs to fill a small through. Once they are done they must lead three camels there and feed them.In Palace Puzzle teams must complete a 4x3 slide puzzle. The catch here is that it is not obvious which piece goes next to which. And once a team has solved the puzzle it is covered up so you can not look at any completed puzzles.Both detours takes place in front of the Palace Tomb (1km). The Camel Caravan is a physical challenge and as it is very hot here it is even harder.Emily & Molly take a wrong turn on the way to the Palace tomb so they loose some time."I know the strategy", Claire is not fazed by the slide puzzle"This will take forever", Marcus & Michael realize how many trips of water they are going to have to makeAbby & Will arrive to the detour as the first team is leaving and before Emily & Molly."The challenge is just figuring out kind of where they go, so that you can follow the algorithm", Abby knows how to solve slide puzzlesGlenda & Lumumba initially decides to do the Camel Caravan but when they see the completed example and how much water they have to carry they decide to switch. And they are elated when they see that two teams are still working on the puzzles when they get there. They thought they were way behind everybody else.Linton & Sharik do the camel side of the detour. It is not shown in the episode but apparently they did try switching to the puzzle but made no progress on it so they switched back."Why is this so hard?", Aubrey when their puzzle gets rejectedAs Linton & Sharik pick up their hay they hesitate and wonder if they need three or four bags. Sharik is certain they only need three."Let's take four just in case", LintonAs they in fact need four it is very good Linton brought an extra one.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+2) Luis & Michelle, puzzle2(-1) Derek & Claire, puzzle3(-1) Marcus & Michael, camels4(+1) Abby & Will, puzzle5(-1) Emily & Molly, puzzle6(+1) Quinton & Mattie, puzzle7(+1) Glenda & Lumumba, puzzle8(-2) Aubrey & David, puzzles9(+0) Linton & Sharik, camels, about 30 minutes after #8Route info: Race to the Great Temple and search for Phil among the ruins.The first two teams completed the detour more or less simultaneously so there is a footrace, in the dessert heat to the Great Temple which is about 1km away.One strange thing at the pit stop is that production moves the mat so that the last two teams check in to a different place than the previous ones. It is still within the Great Temple but definitely a different location. I have no idea why they did this.Teams reach Phil in the following order:1(+0) Luis & Michelle, win $5,0002(+0) Derek & Claire, just after #13(+0) Marcus & Michael4(+0) Abby & Will5(+0) Emily & Molly, as #3 and #4 are still on the mat6(+0) Quinton & Mattie7(+0) Glenda & Lumumba8(+0) Aubrey & David9(+0) Linton & Sharik, are eliminated"This experience has brought us closer, even though I didn't know we could get any closer", SharikNext week the race continues in Jordan and somebody tests positive for Covid.