1. Marcus & Michael roll (1/3) on their 2nd attempt 2. Derek & Claire roll (1/3) on their 1st attempt 3. Luis* & Michelle smash (1/3) 4. Molly* & Emily smash (1/3) 5. Abby & Will roll (1/3) on their 2nd attempt 6. Aubrey & David roll (1/3) on their 2nd attempt 7. Quinton* & Mattie smash (1/3) 8. Glenda* & Lumumba smash (1/3) 9. Tim* & Rex smash (1/3) 10. Aastha & Nina* smash (1/3) 11. Linton & Sharik saw (1/3) 12. Rich & Dom saw (1/3) 1(+0) Marcus* & Michael smash (2/3) 2(+6) Glenda & Lumumba roll (2/3) 3(-1) Derek & Claire saw (2/3) 4(+3) Quinton & Mattie roll (2/3) 5(-1) Emily & Molly roll (2/3) on their 1st attempt 6(+5) Linton & Sharik roll (2/3) 7(-2) Abby & Will saw (2/3) 1(+2) Derek* & Claire smash (3/3) 2(+0) Glenda & Lumumba saw (3/3) 8(+1) Tim & Rex roll (2/3) on their 1st attempt 9(-6) Luis & Michelle saw (2/3) 10(+0) Aastha & Nina saw (2/3) 11(-5) Aubrey & David saw (2/3) 3(+1) Quinton & Mattie saw (3/3) 12(+0) Rich & Dom roll (2/3) on their 4th attempt 4(+2) Linton* & Sharik smash (3/3) 5(-4) Marcus & Michael saw (3/3) 6(+2) Tim & Rex saw (3/3) 7(+2) Luis & Michelle roll (3/3) on their 1st attempt 8(-1) Abby & Will smash (3/3) 9(+3) Rich & Dom smash (3/3) 10(-5) Emily & Molly saw (3/3) 11(-1) Aastha & Nina roll (3/3) on their 5th attempt 12(-1) Aubrey & David* smash (3/3)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 34, Episode 1, "Many first but don't be last"Film date: 2022-05-25The race is back! This year the starting line is in Munich, Germany. And this year we have 12 teams, they are are:The starting line is at Nymphenburg palace and teams ride there on a giant raft, or at least that is the way it is portrayed in the episode. In fact the place where they slide down with the raft is at Floßrutsche Mühlthal which is 26k from the palace and according to interviews that segment was filmed the day before the actual start.After speaking to some of the teams on the starting line Phil tells them that this first leg will be different. They can complete the tasks in any order and this is called a Scramble. He also tells them that there will be no non-elimination legs.The clue teams get at the starting line only contains the addresses of the three challenges. Teams can then complete them in any order. Each completed challenge gives them a piece of a clue. When they have all three they can put them together and it will direct them to the pit stop.Teams will need to self drive and there is a map in the car. The first clue lists the challenges as:Roll at Luitpold parkSaw at Biergarten SeehausSmash at Augustiner-Keller BiergartenAt each location racers will find a clue which explains the challenge in detail. From the start we see that teams have different strategies. Marcus & Michael immediately go to the first location they find on the map while Aastha & Nina talk to some locals and figure out where all the locations are and how to get to them before they leave the start.Emily & Molly have a different strategy. They figure that the pit stop will be in a scenic location so they chose to go to the challenge by the river last."I have no idea where we are, and we are not going in the right direction", Tim"Our twin telepathy is not working", Emily when she misheard Molly's directionsMichael has been in Münich multiple times while in the army."But don't know enough about the city to just move about", Michael when they struggleIn Roll teams must roll a beer keg through an slalom course in 55 seconds or less. They need to roll it out and back through the course and each racer rolls it one way. One thing they did not mention in the episode is that if you failed you had to wait 2 minutes before you could try again."I lost 50lb for this race", Rex is still a big manIn Saw they must saw through a log. Teams get a pair of traditional hats, gloves and a two person saw. There are even small starting cuts sawed into the log. There is also a Bavarian band playing and that should have been a hint. The key to doing this task seems to be in keeping a steady rhythm. So this is actually a lot more about technique than brute strength."The secret is rhythm", Sharik figures out what the key to this task is"David is more impressed by my sawing skills than how I actually got us there, which was way harder", AubreyIn Smash one of the racers must smash a block of ice to get to the clue inside. This is actually a road block so in the list below I have marked the racer doing this task with a *. The clue just says "Who wants to chill?". The task is then to get to a clue encased in a block of ice. The racers get a box of tools which they can use. This includes various hammers, a blowtorch and a rubber chicken. The box also contains a pair of gloves and protective glasses. And glasses are good because the ice soon starts to fly in all directions.Derek starts this task by playing around with the rubber chicken a bit. Then we see Claire pointing at her watch and he moves over to the actual task.Smash and Roll both seem to be fairly quick challenges while Saw takes a lot longer for most teams.This format makes it very hard for the racers, and viewers, to figure out how they are doing compared to the other teams they see. Here I am going to list which team we saw complete which challenge in the order we saw it in the telecast (which may or may not correspond to reality). The list will include the team, the challenge and how many challenges that team has completed. The list is in chronological order and the first number is the teams placement number at that time (given the number of completed challenges).At each challenge racers get one puzzle piece. The texts on them are:#1: Park in one of the available marking spaces between#2: 22 Widenmayerstraße and 25 Widenmayerstraße. To cross Luitpoldbrücke or Prinzregentenstraße, the cross-#3: walk is located undergroundWhen put together the puzzle pieces form an angel. And Phil can be found at the Friedensengel (Angel of Peace) which is a statue of an angel.Teams reach the mat in the following order:1(+2) Derek & Claire, win $2,500 each2(+0) Glenda & Lumumba3(+0) Quinton & Mattie4(+0) Linton & Sharik5(+5) Emily & Molly, just after #46(-1) Marcus & Michael7(-1) Tim & Rex8(+0) Abby & Will9(+0) Rich & Dom, while #6-8 are still on the mat10(-3) Luis & Michelle11(+1) Aubrey & David12(-1) Aastha & Nina, 3 minutes after #11 and are eliminatedAt the mat before Phil tells Aubrey & David which place they have he speaks to them a bit about how tough it has been etc. He is clearly implying that they are last so Aubrey is shocked when she spots another team running towards the pit stop. She and David are extremely happy to learn that they are not eliminated."My main rule was to have fun, and I had a blast", Aastha