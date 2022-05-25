[

1(+0) Marcus & Michael* (1-2) 2(+6) Emily* & Molly (2-1) 3(+3) Aubrey & David* (1-2) 4(+0) Luis* & Michelle (2-1) 5(+2) Linton* & Sharik (3-0) 6(-4) Derek & Claire* (1-2) 7(-2) Abby & Will* (1-2) 8(-5) Quinton* & Mattie (2-1) 9(+1) Rich* & Dom (2-1) -- Glenda & Lumumba* (2-1)

Route info: The Mega Leg continues. Drive to the city of Florens and find the Villa Bardini... for your next road block clue.



As the episode ends Glenda & Lumumba are still at the road block and all the other teams are on their way to Florens. The Mega Leg will continue next week.



Racing reportAmazing Race Season 34, Episode 3, "It's all in the details"Film date: 2022-05-28 and 2022-05-29The last pit stop was at the Hofburg Imperial Palace in Innsbruck, Austria. During the pit stop teams are flown to Bologna Italy. Phil then tells us that this will be a Mega Leg, two detours, two road blocks and two cities.Teams flew to Italy on the 28th but if we can rely on the start times shown in the episode the actual leg must have been run on the 29th.Teams are released in groups from Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Luca in Bologna:Group #1 departs at 09:30:1. Marcus & Michael1. Glenda & LumumbaGroup #2 departs at 09:45:3. Linton & Sharik3. Derek & Claire3. Luis & Michelle3. Abby & WillGroup #3 departs at 10:00:7. Quinton & Mattie7. Emily & Molly7. Aubrey & David7. Rich & DomThe first clue tells them that this will be a Mega Leg and that they should drive themselves to Arco del Meloncello where they can find their next clue. It seems that wherever the teams drive during this leg there is reserved parking for them, which means that they do not need to drive around looking for a free spot to park.When teams get to their cars the realize that they have a manual transmission. And we know that some teams will have a hard time with this."I'm don't feeling great about stick shifting skills", Glenda, who them promptly stalls their carLuis & Michelle has the classic problem of not being able to put the car in reverse. In the end she goes out and pushes the car."We couldn't figure out how to reverse, classic Amazing Race", Michelle (at least she has seen the show before)Rich also seem to have a very hard time driving stick. And to make matters worse Dom has trouble navigating."I'm not understanding were we are", DomTeams reach the clue box at Arco del Meloncello (1.9km) in the following order:1(+0) Marcus & Michael2(-1) Glenda & Lumumba3(+0) Luis & Michelle4(-1) Linton & Sharik5(-2) Abby & Will6(-3) Derek & Claire7(+0) Aubrey & David8(-1) Quinton & Mattie9(-2) Emily & Molly10(-3) Rich & DomDetour: Head of the class or The Big CheeseIn Head of the class teams must make their way to Teatro Anatomico in the oldest university in the western world. Here they must listen to an 8 minute lecture about the human anatomy. After the lecture they are taken to a courtyard where they must correctly label 16 bones and organs in 90 seconds. There are more than 16 labels to choose from. If they fail they have to go back and listen to the lecture again before they can make another attempt.In The Big Cheese teams must pick up an 88lb wheel of cheese from Barbieri Cheese shop. They must then load in on a cart and bring it to restaurant Daiana (600m) where it will be split in two by a professional cheese-cutter. The restaurant will take one half and they must bring the other half to Osteria del Cappello (600m). Finally they must bring back the two receipts to the start location (550m).The clue also states that for both detours teams should start by driving themselves to Piazza Franklin Delano Roosevelt (3.4km) and then make their way form there on foot. Glenda & Lumumba misread and start going on foot from the clue box location. They get quite a bit before they reread their clue and realize they have to go back and pick up their car. Buy this time they are very last."Why are you stopping to ask somebody directions if you know where you're going?", Glenda is not happyThe cheese route is 1.7km long. The cheese is heavy but they have a cart so I get the feeling that this was more of a navigational task than a physical one. But teams seem to have a map so it does not seem that difficult if you know how to read one."Choosing head of the class was a terrible decision", Sharik"Normally our strategy is to do the physical challenges. But I took Anatomy in College, it was one of my strongest classes, Mattie"I worked in the medical field for so many years", Emily already knew the anatomy details"We bombed at the head of the class", GlendaGlenda & Lumumba had a hard time understanding the professor teaching the class. He had a bit of an accent and when he said "Humerus" they heard "Emerus".The judge at the anatomy task also has a bit of fun with the teams. When the last two teams both get it he asks them to stand in a line. He then hands a clue to Rich & Dom, who are standing first, and asks them to give it to the other couple. Then he gives them a clue as well.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Marcus & Michael, cheese2(+1) Luis & Michelle, cheese3(+3) Derek & Claire, cheese4(+4) Quinton & Mattie, anatomy on their 1st attempt5(+4) Emily & Molly, anatomy on their 1st attempt6(-1) Abby & Will, anatomy on their 2nd attempt7(+0) Aubrey & David, anatomy on their 3rd attempt8(-4) Linton & Sharik, anatomy on their 4th attempt9(+1) Rich & Dom, anatomy on their 4th attempt10(-8) Glenda & Lumumba, anatomy on their 5th attemptRoute info: Drive to the Ducati factory to find your next clue.On the way to the Ducati factory Molly is having a mini meltdown while struggling with the manual transmission. And here the fact that these twin sisters do not really know each other come into play as Emily does not really know how to calm her down.Teams arrive at the Ducati factory (9km) in the following order:1(+0) Marcus & Michael2(+1) Derek & Claire3(+1) Quinton & Mattie4(-2) Luis & Michelle, had a minor navigational snafu5(+1) Abby & Will6(+1) Aubrey & David7(+1) Linton & Sharik8(-3) Emily & Molly9(+1) Glenda & Lumumba, just as team #2 get their clue after completing the task10(-1) Rich & Dom, just after #9Road block: Who's ready for a brake?Inside the clue it says: Complete the build of a Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle to receive your next clue.In practice they must assemble the wheels and brakes on the motorcycle. Once that has been approved they must install the body panels. There is a silent demonstration they can watch.The shots of this task are interspersed with footage from motorcycles racing down a track. You get the impression this happens next to the racers but in reality there is no racing track nearby. So this is just a bit of product placement.It turns out that Marcus has exactly this model of bike at home. But he does not tinker with it so it would not have helped him. And besides Michael is the one doing the task.Claire is nervous, she does not want to let Derek down again as she did in the previous Yodeling road block. But alas, she runs into trouble here as well. Her wrench is set to loosen not tighten."Is it something obvious I am missing?", ClaireEventually she spots the demo guy changing the direction of his wrench and it dawns on her what she has been doing wrong."I saw the mechanic put it in neutral, to spin the wheel", Michael spots a detailA bunch of racers have trouble getting their back wheel to spin freely."Is there a brake on? Am I being dumb? This isn't rocket science, it is motorcycle science."", Luis"I do mechanical work for a living. I grew up on fast and furious.", David feels he should ace thisEmily interviews that she is a single mom so she builds all their toys, lots of Lego and IKEA furniture."I was kinda concerned because I felt that everybody else was struggling and I thought it was kind of easy. So I felt that maybe I did something wrong", Emily was just quietly acing this task"The road block was really really painful and not fun at all", Claire"I'm sending to you energy honey, it's from the universe and I'm sending it to you", Dom is trying to help RichTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):