1(+0) Luis & Michelle* (4-3) On her 2nd attempt 2(+0) Quinton & Mattie* (4-3) On her 2nd attempt 3(+1) Emily* & Molly (3-4) On her 2nd attempt 4(+1) Derek* & Claire (4-3) On his 2nd attempt 5(-2) Marcus & Michael* (3-4) On his 3rd attempt 6(+0) Aubrey & David* (2-5) On his 3rd attempt (switched 2 names on his 2nd attempt) 7(+0) Glenda & Lumumba* (3-3) On his 3rd attempt

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 34, Episode 7, "It's simply medieval"Film date: sometime between 2022-05-06 and 2022-05-08After the last leg teams are flown to the Dordogne region in the south of France. Teams leave from Chateau de Beynac in four groups.Group #1 departs at 08:45:1. Luis & Michelle1. Aubrey & DavidGroup #2 departs at 09:00:3. Quinton & Mattie3. Derek & ClaireGroup #3 departs at 09:15:5. Marcus & Michael5. Emily & MollyGroup #4 departs at 09:30:7. Glenda & LumumbaTeams start with a short sprint to a knight who gives them their first clue.Route info: Welcome to France. Drive yourselves to Chateau de Commarque to find your next clue.The cars seem to be automatic (at least we do not see anybody struggle with driving them) and teams also get a large scale map of the region.The first two teams seem to have different strategies. Aubrey & David just jump into their car and drive off. Then they start arguing about navigation. Luis & Michelle make sure to look at the map before they get into their car. The former team stops to look at the map and when the latter turns up they agree to work together."Stay cool, calm, stay cute and stay collected", Quinton wants to stay in 3rd or advanceLater on the first group is asking for directions in a village when Derek & Claire drives past them. Derek tells then to follow him as he knows where they are heading."Follow them? I don't think so", Luis wants to go their own way"We get lost, we bring them with us", Derek explains his motive to Claire (who does not seem thrilled with the idea)During the drive we get to hear that Emily & Molly are learning a lot about each other, and they find that they are very similar in some very random ways.Glenda & Lumumba takes what they think is a short cut but turns out to be somebody's long driveway. The road gets smaller and smaller and eventually it is just a narrow dirt track. Glenda decides to turn around but the bushes next to the road turns out to mask a very deep ditch. This ditch seems to just wait for a car to swallow and happily engulfs theirs. This so bad, that we get to see some footage of Roddy Bainton who works with security for the race. He gets there to help them get out of the car. After they have calmed down they start think about how to get the car back onto the road again. One of the local asks if if he should call the neighbor who has a tractor. This turns out to be a good offer and 5 minutes later an old lady comes with her tractor and they get the car back on the road. And luckily it was not damaged so they can drive on. The whole incident apparently cost them around 45 minutes.Teams reach the clue box at Chateau de Commarque (17km) in the following order:1(+0) Luis & Michelle2(+1) Quinton & Mattie3(+2) Marcus & Michael4(+1) Emily & Molly5(-2) Derek & Claire6(-5) Aubrey & David7(+0) Glenda & Lumumba, after the other teams have leftRoad block: Who wants to climb the family tree?In this road block contestants are presented with a 22 generation deep family tree of the Commarque family. The tree includes the crests of all of them. Commarque crest dominates but we see different crests for their spouses. The players must then go to the top of the tower and rappel 131ft down. Once back on Terra firma they will have to answer some questions about the tree. If they answer wrong they have to go back and study some more and do the rappel again.In the question area there are five big crests hanging from the wall. They are also given five name plates containing women names. They must match the names to the crests.Michelle starts learning the names but the she realizes that this the wrong way to attack this task. Instead she climbs to the top to do the rappel and see what the questions are. She feels comfortable doing this as she is the only one there at this time."Jeanne d'Aumar de la Brousse, so Jean loves her brows", Michelle builds associations to the names to help her remember themWhen Michelle gets back to the family tree Mattie is there. Michelle wants to help her so she tells her to just do the rappel once to see the actual questions. Michelle could have helper Mattie a lot more by telling her the names and crests she needed to memorize but she did not. I am very happy for that as IMHO the race gets boring when teams help each other too much."Okay, yeah. There's no way I can do this", Mattie realize that learning over a hundred names and crests is a bit much"My leg is feeling pretty crummy but I'm not gonna let that stop me", Emily is still not 100%Emily feels that she must do this road block so their road block count does not get too unbalanced. She is afraid that her leg will hinder her and is happy when it turns out the task is rappelling rather than climbing."Oh wow, really?", Emily when she sees the family treeEventually everybody realizes they just need to see the questions to figure out what they need to learn. That is everybody except Michael. He seems to misunderstand the family tree so he hopes he will get to see crests and names while rappelling. But he does not. Once down he walk over so he can see the questions area, he sees the crests on the names but not the name plates. So on his next go he memorizes the men marrying the women with the crests. But this does not help him very much so he has to go a third time."I need him protected because we are trying for a baby as we speak", Glenda is worried about the tight harness Lumumba is wearing"All is incorrect", The judge when Lumumba makes a wild guess after his first rappelTeams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Route info: Drive to La Ferme de Turnac to find your next clue.It was a bit of a walk/run from the clue box to the actual road block in Chateau de Commarque. This becomes a factor when Michael realizes he left the car keys back where they put on the harnesses up in the castle. They have to run all the way back up into the castle and fetch them."As a tank commander I am not a stranger to a map", Marcus explains why they are so good at navigating"There's nobody here. interesting", Michael when they arrive first to the next route markerTeams arrive to La Ferme de Turnac (33km) in the following order:1(+4) Marcus & Michael2(-1) Luis & Michelle3(+0) Emily & Molly4(+2) Aubrey & David5(-1) Derek & Claire6(-4) Quinton & Mattie7(+0) Glenda & Lumumba, after the other teams have leftDetour: Walnut cracker or Medieval gamerIn walnut cracker teams must collect, crack, press and grind walnuts to produce enough walnut oil to fill a given container. The task is straightforward and does not seem particularly difficult, it just takes some time.In Medieval gamer teams must complete three medieval games to get their next clue. The games are:- Move a ball past all the holes to the top of a board. The difficulty is that the ball is locate din a cradle which is controlled by two strings which goes to the back of the board. So one person stands behind it and can not see what is happening and the other gives instructions.- Balance rocks on a hanging board- Toss bags up onto a platformThe detours takes place next to each other."What does a walnut grove look like", Marcus, while in a cluster of walnut treesMarcus & Michael spend some time looking for the walnuts before they realize that there are lots of them just lying on the ground under the trees.Luis & Michelle try one of the games for a few times. After realize they are not really making much progress they switch to the walnut detour."If we want to pass other people we have to do the other one", ClaireDerek & Claire initially go for the walnuts but as they see that everybody else is there they switch to the other detour in the hope of passing some teams.The first 6 teams are all at the detour at the same time.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Marcus & Michael, walnuts2(+3) Derek & Claire, games3(+0) Emily & Molly, walnuts4(-2) Luis & Michelle, starts games but switches to walnuts5(-1) Aubrey & David, walnuts6(+0) Quinton & Mattie, walnuts7(+0) Glenda & Lumumba, gamesRoute info: Drive yourselves to the Panorama Lookout in the village of Domme and run to Phil on the mat. Warning, the last teams to check in will be eliminated.It turns out to be hard to find Domme. There is one obvious road to get there but this turns out to be closed."I feel like the lack of communication and the increasing frustration became a bit overwhelming", David & Aubrey are having a hard time navigating and communicatingAs expected we get to see a montage where the next to last team is struggling with the navigation while the last team seems to breeze through everything. All designed to build suspense.Teams reach Panorama (10km) in the following order:1(+0) Marcus & Michael, win $7,500 each2(+1) Emily & Molly, as #1 are leaving the mat3(-1) Derek & Claire, just after #24(+0) Luis & Michelle, as the previous two teams are about to leave the mat5(+1) Quinton & Mattie6(-1) Aubrey & David7(+0) Glenda & Lumumba, are eliminated"We are more in love with each other, we are more appreciative of each other", Glenda