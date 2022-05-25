1(+0) Luis & Michelle* (5-5) 2(+0) Aubrey* & David (5-5) 3(+0) Derek & Claire* (4-6) 4(+0) Emily* & Molly (5-5) 5(+0) Marcus & Michael* (5-5)

Racing reportAmazing Race Season 34, Episode 10, "Don't look down"Film date: 2022-06-12This is the second part of a mega leg which started in Málaga, Spain. The previous episode ended with three teams in their cars on the way to their next destination and two teams left at the detour.This is actually a bit of deceptive editing. Once teams were done with the detour they had a 45 minute break. I guess that they got lunch and a check up and the camera teams got a chance to rest.We also know that Marcus & Michael had a production issue earlier in the mega leg and due to that they got a time credit and thus they had a shorter break.This episode starts just before the front teams get into their cars. The clue they got after the detour was a postcard. This shows a bridge and the text "Welcome to Mega Leg". On the back it says "Find the tour guide here for your next clue". An interesting detail is that the cards the racers get differ from the one we are shown.For this leg teams are driving convertibles so for a change they both get to sit in the front seats. The camera team follow in a separate van."Watching fish cook by this method is like watching paint dry, it's just taking forever", MichaelTeams will eventually leave the previous road block in the following order:1. Derek & Claire2. Aubrey & David3. Luis & Michelle4. Emily & Molly5. Marcus & MichaelAny local seem to be able to tell the teams that the bridge featured on the post card is in Ronda.Derek & Claire start in the lead but soon make a wrong turn and end up on a small street. The street gets smaller and smaller and eventually Derek decided to turn around. Here we learn that he is not a good driver. We we get to see him starting to turn and then a sign '5 minutes later' and then he completes the turn and they are able to drive back."It's not over until Phil says it's over", Michael hope they can catch upTeams arrive in Ronda (114km) in the following order:1(+2) Luis & Michelle2(-1) Derek & Claire3(-1) Aubrey & David, just after #24(+0) Emily & Molly5(+0) Marcus & Michael, a bit but not that far behind team #4 (according to the shadows)Teams leave their cars at the valet at Parador de Ronda. Which incidentally makes it so that teams can not see how many teams are in front by counting the cars.The tour guide is easy to find. She stands on the bridge holding an Andalusian flag (which will become important later in the leg).Detour: Bend over Backwards or Dress for SuccessIn Bend over Backwards teams will have to build a brick arch. In practice they get a wooden support and must place bricks on it. The outer side of the bricks needs to be separated by small pebbles. There is a judge checking their work and once he approves the wooden support is removed and the bricks are supposed to stay in place.In Dress for Success teams must put the correct accessories on a Flamenco dancer. They first get to watch a performance and must study her costume. They must then dress another dancer to match. There are a couple of catches in this. First they seem to not be allowed to go too near the example. The second catch is that the actual accessories can be picked up in a shop a block away. The shop carries a number of nearly identical shawls and other accessories, of which only one is correct. Finally they do not get told what is wrong if they make an error. In total teams must correctly match five different accessories.The Dress for Success detour takes place in a restaurant called El Casino (350m). The shop is about 70m away and teams do not need to pay for any of the accessories they pick up."She's moving so much", Michelle find it hard to see what the dancer is wearingAubrey & David and Derek & Claire arrive at the detour as Louis & Michelle are still doing it. The latter have been there for a while and are close to getting it, they only need to figure out that they have picked the wrong shawl. We also see that once a team has gotten their dancer approved the dancer gets "reset", that is all the accessories are removed.Aubrey & David feel grateful for Derek & Claire helping them at the fish grilling earlier in the leg so the two teams work together during this detour.Molly & Emily get directions to the detour just as Aubrey & David are leaving. They then promptly overshoots the location but eventually they get there."This running's gonna kill me", Emily is still having a lot of issues with her kneeMarcus & Michael seem to have a hard time with the bricks task. Their arch is shown being rejected once as they have forgotten to put pebbles between a couple of bricks.Teams complete the detour in the following order:1(+0) Luis & Michelle, dress2(+1) Aubrey & David, dress, probably not long after 15:123(-1) Derek & Claire, dress4(+0) Emily & Molly, dress, do 3 trips to the shop5(+0) Marcus & Michael, bricksOnce done Aubrey & David stay and help Derek & Claire to spot what their error is (they have the wrong castanets).Route info: Make your way to Paseo de Kazunori Yamauchi and find the wood carver to receive your next clue.Teams must now make their way on foot to an area next to the big gorge spanned by the bridge in the postcard they got earlier. Teams reach the wood carver in the following order:1(+0) Luis & Michelle2(+0) Aubrey & David3(+0) Derek & Claire4(+0) Emily & Molly5(+0) Marcus & MichaelRoad block: Who's been paying attention?In this road block racers must walk a tightrope below the Puente Nuevo bridge. Once they get to the other side they see five clues and a sign: "Choose one clue with the Andalusian flag on it". They must pick the right clue and bring it back to their partner where they may open it. If they pick the wrong one they have to go back and try again.Actually walking the tightrope is not that hard as they have two guide ropes to hold on to and the distance is not that far. But it is far above the bottom of the ravine. Also there are two parallel ropes so two teams can go simultaneously."I love heights, I'm so excited", Michelle is happy when she finds out what she has to do"This is the best thing that's ever happened to me", Michelle sings as she is walking the tightrope"I'm really scared of heights", Aubrey does not look forward to the task"I really don't like heights at all", Claire is also not comfortable"Just don't look down", Aubrey gets the titleAubrey and Claire are really not the right choice for this task. They do it at the same time so they can help each other."Claire, how're you doing mama?", Aubrey"Please don't talk to me. I'm sorry", Claire is very focused"Talking was actually helping me", Aubrey is trying to distract herselfIn both teams their partners think the girls have better memory and that is why they are doing this task. But when they reach the clues neither of them is certain. Aubrey thinks it is the green flag so they both pick it. Both teams are very relieved when it turns out to be the correct clue and they do not have to do the walking again.Claire has a small breakdown when she reaches Derek, she really had a hard time with the height.Emily has her bad knee but no fear of heights and slightly better memory so it is not that bad that she does this road block. Plus it lets them choose who will do the road block in the next leg. If Molly had done this then Emily had to do the next one."Are you kidding me?", Emily when she see the questionEmily did study flags before coming on the race but not regional ones (and who can blame her) and the only one she recognize is the Spanish flag. But she picks the right clue and does not have to redo the task.Michael also has no fear of heights and picks the correct flag so it seems he completes this task very quickly.Teams complete this road block in the following order (* denotes team member doing the roadblock):Route info: Race to your your next Pit Stop. Find Phil on the terrace between Ernest and Orson. Warning! the last team to check in will be eliminated.The clue leads racers to Mirador de Ronda where the entrance contains plaques honoring Ernest Hemingway and Orson Welles.Teams reach Phil and the mat (~300m) in the following order:1(+0) Luis & Michelle, win Expedia points for a trip to Tokyo2(+0) Aubrey & David3(+0) Derek & Claire, shortly after #24(+0) Emily & Molly5(+0) Marcus & Michael, are eliminatedPoor Marcus & Michael are not having a good day. They have not seen any other teams since the fish grilling at the start of this episode. And by the shadows we see that they are way behind the other teams when they reach the pit stop. It seems as if the brick detour took a really long time for them.In a post race interview we learn that Marcus & Michael left the Picasso detour (in the first half of the Mega leg) 45 minutes after Emily & Molly. This implies that the fish frying detour took more than 45 minutes which is longer than I expected. Marcus also said that when they arrived in Ronda they spotted the Wood Carver before they found the tour guide. He just had one clue left and when they looked down they saw Emily doing the Road Block. So they knew their fate was sealed."It was a blessing to be here, it has been great", Michael